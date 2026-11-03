Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") wishes to announce that trading in its common shares will resume on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the market open on Thursday November 05, 2026.

On August 24, 2026, Centurion announced it had executed a Letter of Intent Option Agreement (the "LOI") to acquire an 80% interest in the company that holds a 100% interest in the 9,600-hectare Brothers Gold Project ("Brothers" or the "Project") located in eastern Suriname (the "Proposed Transaction").

Further to its news release on August 24th, the Company has submitted a number of documents with the TSXV pursuant to the Proposed Transaction being viewed by the TSXV as a "Fundamental Acquisition". The documents include a NI 43-101 Technical Report. The Company is working on finalizing a Definitive Agreement and will provide further updates and details as they become available.

The Brothers Project is situated approximately 15 kilometres from the former Newmont Esperance deposit and approximately 40 kilometres south of Newmont's Merian Mine. (Figure 1). The Project benefits from a significant historical exploration database that includes rock-chip and soil sampling, airborne magnetics, LiDAR, trenching, and diamond drilling.

Project Highlights

Three distinct geological domains analogous to productive settings elsewhere on the Guiana Shield.

Extensive small-scale mining has exposed gold mineralization within saprolite and bedrock, creating excellent exposures for mapping and sampling.

At least three structural corridors hosting gold mineralization have been identified, with strike lengths up to 5 kilometres (" km ") associated with the "granitic domain".

") associated with the "granitic domain". Approximately 3,000 metres (" m ") of historical drilling that targeted one of the gold-mineralized shear zones with mineralization extending at least 3.5 km.

") of historical drilling that targeted one of the gold-mineralized shear zones with mineralization extending at least 3.5 km. Selected intercepts include: 10 m @ 1.8 g/t Au 6 m @ 4.6 g/t Au 8 m @ 2.4 g/t Au 1 m @ 20.5 g/t Au

Of the three geological domains, only the granitic domain has had (limited) testing by trenching and drilling, leaving the two additional domain types largely underexplored.

An experienced local exploration team with long-standing knowledge of the Project is available to support accelerated exploration.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Dennis LaPoint, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Qualified Person and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on neighbouring properties.

Finalization of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to the following conditions: satisfactory completion of due diligence by Centurion, execution of a definitive binding Option Agreement, and acceptance by the TSXV.

Figure 1. Location of Brothers Project in Guiana Shield of Suriname and French Guiana.

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About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company focused on the exploration and development of precious metal assets in the Americas.

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance; including statements regarding Proposed Transaction, including but not limited to: the execution of a definitive option agreement; the satisfaction of conditions precedent, including satisfactory due diligence and TSX Venture Exchange acceptance; the Company's ability to complete the required cash payments, share issuances and exploration expenditures under the proposed option; planned exploration activities at the Brothers Project (including mapping, sampling, trenching, geophysical surveys and drilling); the interpretation of historical exploration results; the potential of the three identified geological domains; and the Company's general business plans and strategy.. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the successful negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, the availability of financing, the Company's ability to meet its expenditure and payment obligations, the accuracy of historical exploration data, and general economic and market conditions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that a definitive agreement is not executed or that the transaction does not close on the terms currently contemplated or at all; the risk that TSX Venture Exchange acceptance is not obtained or is obtained on conditions unacceptable to the Company; the Company's ability to raise the capital required to fund the option payments and exploration expenditures; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development (including the risk that exploration results may not support further work); fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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