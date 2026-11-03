Verve Group Media SE: Verve Appoints Bryan Jennings as Chief Financial Officer

More than thirteen years of CFO experience at public and private companies in Europe and the US, including in advertising technology

Combines hands-on financial leadership with extensive international capital markets experience, including 19 years at Morgan Stanley

Will lead Verve's finance organization with a continued focus on improved cash conversion and disciplined capital allocation to support profitable growth and deleveraging

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Group Media SE today announced the appointment of Bryan Jennings as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Group. He succeeds Christian Duus.

Bryan began his career at Goldman Sachs before spending 19 years at Morgan Stanley, where he held senior roles in corporate finance, capital markets and risk management, ultimately serving as a Managing Director in New York. During his Morgan Stanley tenure, Bryan also spent several years covering European companies for Morgan Stanley from their presence in London. After Morgan Stanley, he subsequently gained more than thirteen years of CFO experience across public and private companies in Europe and the United States, through both direct appointments and portfolio-company mandates, including CFO and advisory roles with companies backed by OrbiMed and Thiel Capital. Most recently, he served as CFO of the advertising technology company BrightLake.ai in the US and of Partex in Frankfurt.

"Bryan combines operational CFO experience with expertise in financing, capital allocation and international capital markets, alongside direct knowledge of advertising technology," said Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group Media SE. "His CFO experience in both Europe and the US is particularly relevant to Verve's European roots and listings, substantial US operations and international investor base. He will work with our executive team to advance our financial priorities and support profitable growth and long-term shareholder value."

Working with the executive team and business leaders, Mr. Jennings will advance Verve's stated priorities of improved cash conversion, disciplined capital allocation and deleveraging, while supporting investment in profitable organic growth.

"Verve's advanced advertising intelligence, strong access to supply and data, and integrated end-to-end platform provide an excellent foundation for long-term value creation. I look forward to working with Remco and the team to build on these strengths and support the Group's financial and strategic priorities," said Bryan Jennings, incoming CFO of Verve. "My CFO experience in both Europe and the US has allowed me to develop varied regional perspectives. I look forward to building on our finance colleagues' expertise and working together as one global team."

Mr. Jennings will take up his role immediately, succeeding Christian Duus, who has helped develop and internationalize Verve's finance organization over the past two years, including supporting the Group's relocation from Sweden to Ireland. With the relocation complete, Mr. Jennings will build on this work together with the finance teams as the Group enters its next phase of development. Mr Duus will remain with Verve until 31 December 2026 to ensure a smooth handover, before pursuing new opportunities in the Nordic region.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire team, I would like to thank Christian for his hard work and contribution to Verve's development over the past two years. We wish him all the best for the future," added Tobias M. Weitzel, Chairman of the Board.

Further information about Verve and its subsidiaries can be found at https://investors.verve.com/.

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of Investor Relations

+49 174 90 911 90

[email protected]

About Verve

Verve Group is a leading global mobile advertising intelligence technology company, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission "Let's make media better," Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions focused on delivering measurable outcomes for advertisers and publishers across both ID-based and ID-less environments, supported by its cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Ireland (registration number 827346). Its shares, with the ISIN IE000ZVY0237, are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848XXX. The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: [email protected] .

Catch up with Verve at upcoming events in 2026

11.11.2026 GBC Munich Capital Market Conference MKK Munich, Germany 16.11.2026 Equity Forum Winter Summit virtual 23./24.11.2026 German Equity Forum Frankfurt, Germany 10.12.2026 Pareto Securities Annual Nordic Tech Conference Stockholm, Sweden

SOURCE Verve Group Media SE