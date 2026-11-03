Showpad Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms

Showpad recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive year for a platform built for field sellers

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Showpad, the AI-native Revenue Effectiveness Platform built for field-selling organizations in complex industries, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms . Gartner introduced the report last year, and Showpad has been named a Leader in both editions.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader for the second year in a row," said Apratim Purakayastha, CEO of Showpad. "Showpad was created for field and hybrid sellers, the people who sell in hospitals, on plant floors, and at customer sites. We believe this recognition tells us we're building the right platform for them, and we're not slowing down."

Made for the way field sellers work

Drawing on years of expertise in delivering mobile-first content governance, seller readiness, and buyer engagement, Showpad is advancing revenue execution for field sellers in three key ways:

Before, during, and after every customer meeting. Field Seller Agent prepares sellers with a briefing before they walk in, captures the meeting afterward, recommends next steps, and syncs to the CRM, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and HubSpot. Field teams spend less time on administrative work and more time with customers.

prepares sellers with a briefing before they walk in, captures the meeting afterward, recommends next steps, and syncs to the CRM, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and HubSpot. Field teams spend less time on administrative work and more time with customers. AI agents that give sellers time back. Genie Agents help sellers find answers, prepare, and get work done faster, grounded in approved content and commercial data, so they can focus on the customer in front of them.

help sellers find answers, prepare, and get work done faster, grounded in approved content and commercial data, so they can focus on the customer in front of them. Governed context wherever sellers work. Agents are only as good as the expertise behind them. Showpad Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connectors pull in information from 30+ integrations, and the Showpad MCP Server extends Showpad's intelligence to AI platforms such as Microsoft Copilot and Claude, so sellers get approved answers in whichever AI they use.

To learn more about the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms and how Showpad supports field-selling organizations, get the report .

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Gartner's expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms, By Doug Bushée, Bill Yetman, Melissa Hilbert, 29 October 2026. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Showpad

Showpad is the leader in revenue effectiveness, helping organizations in complex, field-driven industries turn strategy into execution and execution into measurable growth. Purpose-built for industrial organizations such as those in manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and medical device companies, Showpad's AI-native platform unifies content management, sales readiness, buyer engagement, and revenue intelligence into a single system of execution.

Powered by GenieAI and grounded in trusted first-party data, Showpad enables revenue teams to automate workflows, scale winning behaviors, and reclaim lost revenue across every customer interaction. More than 2,000 global organizations rely on Showpad to drive consistent, high-impact performance in the field. Learn more at showpad.com .

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SOURCE: Showpad

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