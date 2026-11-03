Richmond, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Whiteford, a leading business law firm whose Public Company Advisory Group counsels public and emerging public companies, boards, and capital markets participants on securities offerings, IPOs, PIPEs, SPAC transactions, SEC reporting, stock exchange listings, and corporate governance, will be participating in The PIPEs Conference, which will take place November 4 - 5, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Rajiv Radia, Partner and Head of the Public Company Advisory Group will be presenting on November 4 & 5. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Whiteford management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The PIPEs Conference, follow this link.

About Whiteford

Founded in 1933, Whiteford is a leading full-service law firm with approximately 200 attorneys across 9 states and Washington D.C. The firm provides sophisticated business law, litigation, and regulatory counsel to clients ranging from emerging growth companies to Fortune 100 enterprises.Led by Partner Rajiv Radia, Whiteford's Public Company Advisory Group advises public and private companies, boards of directors, investment banks, and other capital markets participants on complex securities transactions, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. The group has extensive experience representing clients in initial public offerings (IPOs), private investments in public equity (PIPEs), SPAC formations and business combinations (de-SPACs), reverse mergers, public and private financings, and listings and uplistings on Nasdaq and the NYSE. The group also provides ongoing counsel on SEC reporting and disclosure obligations, exchange compliance, corporate governance, and other matters affecting publicly traded companies.By integrating its securities and capital markets capabilities with the firm's corporate, mergers and acquisitions, tax, litigation, and regulatory practices, Whiteford provides coordinated legal solutions to companies throughout their growth and public-company lifecycle.For more information, visit www.whitefordlaw.com.

About PIPEs and DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events has covered private investments in public equity for more than 20 years with our annual industry event. The PIPEs Conference offers the largest forum for networking and dealmaking while covering key trends, regulatory updates, and notable transaction structures.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.