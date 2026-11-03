Springs Window Fashions: Bali Smart Shades Make Everyday Automation Simple with Bond

Bali Smart Shades now work with the Bond Home App and Bond Bridge Gen 3, giving homeowners more ways to control their shades, create automated routines and connect with compatible smart-home platforms.

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Bali, a leading brand of custom window treatments in the DIY space, announced a partnership with Bond that brings app-based control and automation to compatible Bali Smart Shades, making it easier for homeowners to use motorized window treatments in their daily routines. Bali Smart Shades now work with the Bond Home App, which connects to shades using the Bond Bridge Gen 3.

Designed to simplify setup and everyday control, the new system gives homeowners more ways to manage their motorized shades, whether using a remote, the app with the bridge or both. With the app and bridge together, users can control their Bali Smart Shades from their phone, create automated routines around their daily schedules and connect their shades with popular smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.

"Smart home technology should make everyday life easier. By bringing Bali Smart Shades together with the Bond Home App, we're giving homeowners more flexibility in how they control their shades-from adjusting them on their phones to creating routines that fit their day. It's another way we're making the benefits of motorized window treatments more accessible," said Zach Brooke, Director of Product Management.

Smart Shades That Work With Your Day

From opening bedroom shades in the morning to lowering living room shades as the sun sets, Bali Smart Shades paired with the Bond Home App and Bond Bridge Gen 3 allow homeowners to create routines that automatically adjust their shades at designated times throughout the day. Users can also organize shades by room or control multiple shades together, making it easier to manage natural light, privacy and comfort throughout the home.

For homeowners building a broader connected home, the partnership with Bond lets customers manage their Bali Smart Shades alongside other compatible devices, including compatible ceiling fans and fireplaces, through the Bond Home App.

Simple Setup, Flexible Control

The Bond Home App is designed to make getting started simple, with easy pairing and an intuitive interface for managing Bali Smart Shades. The Bond Bridge Gen 3 is required for app-based control. Homeowners can choose the control option that works best for them: a traditional remote, app-based control with the bridge, or a combination of both.

Bali motorization is available across nine product categories, including Cellular Shades, Layered Shades, Natural Shades, Pleated Shades, Roller Shades, Sheer Shades, Solar Shades, Tailored Roman Shades and Classic Roman Shades.

The Bond Home App works with Bali motorized smart shades purchased after April 2023 and requires the Bond Bridge Gen 3. Customers with motorized shades purchased before April 2023 can continue using the existing Bali Motorization App and compatible equipment. For more information about Bali motorized shades, visit www.BaliBlinds.com.

About Bali

Part of the Springs Window Fashions Family of Brands, Bali makes it easy for people to get DIY custom window treatments that fit their style and their home. Bali pairs a wide range of on-trend styles with a clear, simple process for designing, selecting and installing, so customers can take on their vision with confidence. Its collection includes a wide selection of shades and blinds, including motorized smart shades. Bali products are available in stores and online. For more information, visit www.baliblinds.com.

About Bond

Bond, from Olibra LLC, is a New Jersey-based smart-home technology company that develops controls for motorized shades, ceiling fans, gas fireplaces, lighting, and outdoor living products. Its portfolio includes Bond Bridge Pro, Sidekick for Shades, Breeze Pro, Firefly controllers, and Mate Pro, with integrations for leading automation and voice-control platforms. Bond became part of Somfy Group in July 2026. For more information, visit www.bondhome.io.

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Media Contacts:

Erin Perry

Springs Window Fashions

608.828.4176

eperry@springswf.com

SOURCE: Springs Window Fashions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bali-smart-shades-make-everyday-automation-simple-with-bond-1245513