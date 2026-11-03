Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Erdene Resource Development (TSX: ERD) (OTCQX: ERDCF) is building its future as one of Mongolia's newest gold producers, achieving commercial production at the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine earlier this year. The company aims to produce approximately 75,000 ounces of gold annually over the next five years with its strategic partner Mongolian Mining Corporation while exploring opportunities for further growth. With more than 20 exploration targets and gold, copper and molybdenum projects in its portfolio, Erdene plans to use revenue from its producing mine to support new discoveries and future mine development.





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Erdene Resource Development (TSX: ERD) (OTCQX: ERDCF)

https://erdene.com/

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