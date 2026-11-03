Company expands its Northern Colorado service operations through Longmont while updating dispatch, customer management, employee training, and operating procedures.

Longmont, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - EP Plumbing Heating & Air, a family-owned plumbing, heating, and air conditioning company with roots dating back to 1908, today announced its service expansion through its Longmont location. Under President and CEO Maleya Ellsworth and Vice President and Field Operations Director Aaron Ellsworth, the company is extending its Estes Park service operations to more Front Range communities while updating the systems used to manage customer requests, field operations, and employee training.





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The Longmont expansion comes as the Northern Colorado company marks 118 years since its historical roots in Estes Park. The company said its current operating priorities include upgrades to dispatch and customer management systems, documentation of standard operating procedures, and technician training to support service across its locations.

With locations in Longmont and Estes Park, EP Plumbing Heating & Air is applying these operational changes to its expanded Northern Colorado service area, bringing modern business practices to a company built on more than a century of skilled craftsmanship.

For the Ellsworths, the Longmont expansion is about more than updating technology or adding a service location. It is about ensuring that a business founded in a very different era can continue serving Colorado communities well into the next century.

"We're not the people who started this company 118 years ago, but we're responsible for what happens to it next. That means respecting everything that brought it this far while having the courage to change what needs to change. Legacy is something you have to keep earning." - Maleya Ellsworth

Extending an Estes Park Legacy to Longmont

When EP Plumbing Heating & Air first established its roots in Estes Park in 1908, the modern home service industry looked remarkably different. Customer relationships were developed through personal interactions, business records were maintained by hand, and reputation traveled primarily through word of mouth.

Much has changed since then, but the Ellsworths believe several fundamentals remain as important today as they were more than a century ago: dependable workmanship, accountability, and the trust between a tradesperson and the community they serve.

When the couple assumed ownership, they inherited a company with decades of history, established customer relationships, and considerable potential. They also encountered operating practices that depended heavily on paper documentation, manual processes, and institutional knowledge held by individual employees.

The challenge was not simply introducing newer tools. It was creating an organization capable of maintaining consistency as the business evolved.

The company's ongoing modernization efforts include upgrading dispatch and customer management systems, documenting standard operating procedures, strengthening employee training, and establishing clearer performance expectations throughout the organization.

As its Longmont service operations expand, the company will continue emphasizing these priorities in scheduling, customer communication, field work, and employee training across Northern Colorado.

"There's a difference between having a business that's been around for a long time and building a business that's prepared to be around for a long time. History gives us a foundation. The systems we build today determine how well we can protect it." - Maleya Ellsworth





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Leadership Behind the Longmont Expansion

The Ellsworths' approach to the Longmont expansion reflects two distinct professional backgrounds that have come together in the skilled trades.

Maleya brings experience in business operations, organizational development, and leadership within construction-related industries. Her expertise centers on creating the systems, accountability, and organizational structure that allow technically skilled teams to perform effectively.

Her approach emphasizes preserving the company's established service standards while preparing its operations to support a broader Northern Colorado service area.

Rather than approaching leadership as an exercise in mastering every technical task, Maleya believes effective executives must understand how to support the people whose expertise makes the business possible.

Aaron's professional foundation began in welding and structural steel erection, eventually taking him into demanding industrial environments, including oil refineries, mines, and other industrial worksites.

Those environments required strict adherence to safety protocols, technical standards, deadlines, and quality-control procedures.

As EP Plumbing Heating & Air's Vice President and Field Operations Director, Aaron brings that experience into the company's approach to field operations, employee accountability, and workmanship.

Together, their experience has informed the company's emphasis on documented procedures, organizational discipline, and consistent project execution as its service area expands.

"When you've worked in environments where a mistake can have serious consequences, you learn that procedures aren't there just to fill a binder. They protect people. They protect the quality of the work. That same mindset should exist whether you're working on an industrial project or servicing someone's home." - Aaron Ellsworth





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Operational Systems Supporting the Expanded Service Area

Alongside the Longmont expansion, one of EP Plumbing Heating & Air's operational priorities is a shift away from an owner-dependent operating model.

As the company serves a broader area, the Ellsworths are seeking to reduce the need for ownership to be involved in every routine operational decision.

The Ellsworths are working to change that dynamic through documented processes, defined responsibilities, measurable expectations, and increased employee development.

Their objective is to create an organization in which employees have the training, structure, and authority to make sound decisions without requiring constant intervention from ownership.

The company has also developed its internal EP STRONG values, emphasizing excellence, pride, ownership, teamwork, and responsibility for protecting the company's reputation.

For Maleya, those principles are intended to influence everyday decisions, from customer communication to field performance.

"We tell our team that reputation comes before revenue. If a decision is good for today's numbers but damages the trust we've spent generations building, it's not a good decision for this company." - Maleya Ellsworth

Technician Development Across Northern Colorado

Alongside operational improvements and the Longmont expansion, the Ellsworths see workforce development as central to EP Plumbing Heating & Air's future.

The company is continuing to emphasize employee training and defined field procedures as it extends its plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services across Northern Colorado.

Plumbers, HVAC technicians, electricians, welders, and other skilled professionals perform work that communities depend on every day.

Technology can support scheduling, communication, documentation, and operational efficiency. Field technicians remain responsible for applying judgment, physical skill, and accountability when completing work in homes and on jobsites.

That distinction informs the company's emphasis on technician development as its service operations expand.

Maleya is particularly passionate about broadening perceptions of who can lead and succeed in traditionally male-dominated industries.

As a female president and CEO, she hopes her work demonstrates that successful trades businesses benefit from a variety of professional experiences, leadership styles, and perspectives.

"There's room for women in every part of this industry, whether that's in the field, in operations, or in ownership. Leadership isn't about proving you can personally do every job in the building. It's about respecting the people who can, understanding the business, and creating an environment where they can succeed." - Maleya Ellsworth

Next Steps for Northern Colorado Operations

As the Ellsworths lead the expanded service operations, their long-term perspective remains focused on maintaining consistent service across the company's locations.

Following its Longmont expansion, EP Plumbing Heating & Air will focus on strengthening internal processes, developing employees, supporting its Northern Colorado service operations, and preserving the historical identity that distinguishes the company.

The couple says sustainable growth requires balancing operational improvements with established service standards, including investments that support both customers and employees as coverage expands.

While technology and customer expectations will continue evolving, the company's leadership intends to keep craftsmanship, safety, and customer trust at the center of its decisions.

For a business whose history stretches back to 1908, the Longmont expansion represents an additional step in serving Northern Colorado communities. As the company marks 118 years of historical roots, the Ellsworths say keeping service standards consistent across locations remains a priority.

"You don't have to know how to turn every wrench to lead a successful trades business. But you better understand the people who do, respect their craft, and build a company that gives them the tools to succeed. We're not here to erase 118 years of history. We're here to make sure there's another 100 years worth talking about." - Maleya Ellsworth

About EP Plumbing Heating & Air

EP Plumbing Heating & Air is a family-owned plumbing, heating, and air conditioning company serving Northern Colorado, with locations in Estes Park and Longmont. With business roots dating back to 1908, the company provides plumbing, heating, cooling, and related services. Led by President and CEO Maleya Ellsworth and Vice President and Field Operations Director Aaron Ellsworth, EP Plumbing Heating & Air is focused on preserving traditional craftsmanship while investing in modern operational systems, employee development, and long-term customer relationships.

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