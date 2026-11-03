Alamar Biosciences, Inc.: Alamar Biosciences Partners with GSK on Large-Scale Proteomic Study to Advance Precision Medicine

Alamar's NULISAseq Immune 340 and NULISAseq Neuro 220 panels will be used to investigate disease progression, biological subtypes and treatment response

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today announced a strategic scientific collaboration with GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) that will use Alamar's NULISA platform in a large-scale study examining how circulating protein signatures relate to disease progression, biological subtypes and treatment response across respiratory, liver, kidney, neurological and autoimmune conditions. The collaboration intends to generate deep proteomic insights to advance precision prevention, treatment and earlier disease detection in real-world health care settings.

Many diseases that share the same clinical diagnosis encompass biologically distinct patient populations, contributing to differences in disease progression and treatment response. By combining large-scale proteomic profiling with real-world clinical data, Alamar and GSK aim to identify protein signatures that better distinguish these underlying biological differences and improve how disease is classified, studied and treated.

To achieve these goals, Alamar's NULISA platform will analyze more than 60,000 serum samples, drawn from a diverse patient cohort, using the NULISAseq Immune 340 and NULISAseq Neuro 220 panels. The combination of immune and neurological proteomic profiling at this scale is designed to generate a deep biomarker dataset spanning disease areas where heterogeneity has historically made therapeutic development difficult.

The scientific collaboration will focus on the following areas of inquiry:

Proteomic correlates of disease outcomes: mapping protein signals to recorded diagnoses, prescribing patterns, and clinical events

mapping protein signals to recorded diagnoses, prescribing patterns, and clinical events Diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive biomarker identification: characterizing single and multiplex protein patterns associated with disease susceptibility and severity over time and throughout aging

characterizing single and multiplex protein patterns associated with disease susceptibility and severity over time and throughout aging Mechanistic endotyping: uncovering the biological subtypes underlying conditions currently grouped under a single clinical label

uncovering the biological subtypes underlying conditions currently grouped under a single clinical label Proteomic measures of drug response: characterizing how patients' protein profiles relate to individualized responses to existing therapeutic mechanisms

"Proteomics has emerged as one of the most promising frontiers in precision medicine, and the quality of measurements from Alamar's NULISA platform offer enormous potential," said Robert Scott, senior vice president, R&D translational sciences at GSK. "By profiling the proteome at scale across a diverse patient population, we have the potential to shape how we identify patient populations, design clinical trials, and ultimately develop more targeted and effective therapies. This collaboration offers considerable promise to advance our work to discover and develop medicines for patients."

"We believe the application of our ultra-sensitive NULISA platform will uncover proteomic patterns that were previously obscured, yielding signatures capable of stratifying patients for precision prevention and treatment at the earliest possible stage," said Dr. Yuling Luo, founder, chief executive officer and chair of Alamar. "The insights generated here have the potential inform drug development programs and advance a new standard for what proteomics can deliver in precision medicine."

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.gsk.com.

About Alamar Biosciences

Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company establishing a gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Leveraging our proprietary NULISA technology and the ARGO HT System, our platform is designed to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood with ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, broad dynamic range and seamless automation. We refer to this combination of features as "Precision Proteomics," and believe it fills a critical gap in the field of advanced proteomics, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states. Learn more at alamarbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alamar's NULISA platform's ability to uncover previously obscured proteomic patterns and yield signatures capable of stratifying patients for precision prevention and treatment at the earliest possible stage. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Alamar Biosciences' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in Alamar Biosciences' forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to intense competition in the proteomics market, exposure to legal proceedings, regulatory inquiries and other legal matters, failure to develop new assays or instruments, dependence on researchers who rely heavily on government funding, reductions in spending by research and academic institutions, the potential for products to be subject to more onerous regulation by the FDA or other regulatory requirements, the complexity of manufacturing Alamar Biosciences' instruments and consumables, failure to obtain marketing authorizations for future products that are intended for clinical or diagnostic use, Alamar Biosciences' ability to protect its intellectual property, and the other risks described in Alamar Biosciences' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 11, 2026. Alamar Biosciences explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

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