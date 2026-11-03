Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has reinstated trading in the Company's common shares. Trading will resume at market open on Thursday November 5th, 2026.

This announcement follows the Company's news releases of October 6, 2026 and October 20, 2026. The Company has filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications. On October 13, 2026, the British Columbia Securities Commission revoked the cease trade order it had issued against the Company.

"We thank our shareholders for their patience," said Jay Roberge, President and CEO. "With our filings complete and trading restored, our focus is back on advancing the Rakanco Silver District in Bolivia. We look forward to sharing updates on our exploration program in the near term."

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancement and acquisition of high-quality silver projects. The Company combines experienced technical teams with strategic partnerships to advance its existing portfolio while identifying new opportunities through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Pantera is committed to responsible exploration, strong community partnerships and sound environmental practices. Our objective is to discover and advance mineral resources that create lasting value for shareholders and local communities while contributing to the growing global demand for responsibly sourced critical and industrial metals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

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