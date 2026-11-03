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WKN: A2PA3U | ISIN: CA58410Q2036 | Ticker-Symbol: P731
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:02
3,020 Euro
-2,58 % -0,080
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS
MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC3,020-2,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.