Zuellig Pharma Strengthens Clinical Sourcing Capabilities in China through Strategic Acquisition

The acquisition of our newly licensed Hangzhou facility establishes robust local sourcing capabilities to accelerate and support clinical trials across China

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, announced the strategic acquisition of a specialized clinical supply facility in Hangzhou, China, strengthening its clinical sourcing capabilities to better support domestic and international clinical trials.

The Hangzhou facility holds a Drug Distribution License (DDL), enabling Zuellig Pharma to provide local clinical sourcing of comparator drugs and concomitant medications in China. This strengthens Zuellig Pharma's ability to offer compliant, in-market sourcing solutions while streamlining billing processes and creating opportunities for value-added tax (VAT) savings for clinical trial sponsors.

Strategically located in the heart of Yangtze River Delta's biopharmaceutical innovation corridor, the Hangzhou facility complements and seamlessly connects to Zuellig Pharma's existing Beijing depot and its global network of over 45 clinical depots. To safeguard product integrity, the new facility is equipped with advanced cold-chain capabilities and precision-controlled environments across temperature-controlled capacities ranging from 15-25°C, 2-8°C, and -20°C.

"Asia is playing an increasingly important role in global clinical research and drug development, and China is a critical market within this ecosystem. This strategic acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in the infrastructure and capabilities needed to support the regional and global healthcare needs. By strengthening our clinical trial support network, we are helping our partners accelerate the development of innovative therapies for patients across Asia and beyond," said John Graham, Group Chief Executive Officer, Zuellig Pharma.

"Our focus remains on removing logistical hurdles to clinical development, ensuring critical supplies reach trial sites and patients safely. The addition of our licensed Hangzhou facility represents a significant step forward in strengthening our clinical trial supply capabilities in China. By bringing local sourcing, and distribution capabilities together, we are enabling our life science partners to conduct both domestic studies and multi-regional clinical trials (MRCTs) with faster cycle times, uncompromised regulatory compliance, and robust cold-chain integrity," said David Christmas, Executive Vice President of Distribution & Clinical Trial Support.

Zuellig Pharma's Clinical Trial Support business serves as a trusted clinical logistics and sourcing partner to 29 of the world's top 50 pharmaceutical companies and 18 of the top 50 global Contract Research Organizations, delivering integrated end-to-end clinical supply chain solutions worldwide.

This strategic expansion underscores Zuellig Pharma's commitment through reliable, sustainable, digitally enabled clinical supply infrastructure, supporting domestic and international research partners in accelerating the development of innovative therapies and improving patient access to healthcare.

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 18 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

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