GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) Announces the Agentic Shopping Hub for FMCG Brands: Bring Your Agent

When the customer's own agent does the transacting - FMCG brands bring theirs to the A2A hubs. Discovery, volume, security, transactions.

VANCOUVER, BC and LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) today announces the Agentic Shopping Hub for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands - where a brand's agent is sourced, verified and transacted by the agents that now shop retail grocery. Bring your agent.

Search was "find it." E-commerce was "buy it." For twenty-five years they were two businesses with a click between them. The shopper's agent does both in one call, and the click is gone. With hundreds of millions of AI agents coming online, an FMCG brand's agent on its own is neither discovered nor visibly secure.

The hub. A brand brings its own agents. On A2A-Grocery.ai they are listed where the shopping agents read, their products verified by barcode, their orders transacted - 20 markets, 1.97 million points of sale, 8,619 retail banners. The brand sets what its agents list, claim, price and sell, market by market; the hub gates every order against it.

gtinfetch.ai, the GTIN resolver for AI agents, is the second factor on every order: 84 million barcodes confirmed before the money moves. Know your transactions (KYT). One record answers the shopper's assistant and the retailer's agent.

Discovery - listed where the agents shop: 1.97 million points of sale, 20 markets.





- listed where the agents shop: 1.97 million points of sale, 20 markets. Volume - 84 million barcodes answered, one call each.





- 84 million barcodes answered, one call each. Security - gtinfetch.ai as the second factor on every order.





- gtinfetch.ai as the second factor on every order. Transactions - x402 available to FMCG brands: agents settle in the same call, for speed to market.

The quarter it happened. On October 21 the world's largest retailer, at roughly $700 billion in annual sales, introduced Agent Profiles, the Walmart Agent Gateway and terms for AI agents: approved agents now search its inventory and buy on a shopper's behalf over the Model Context Protocol (MCP), under spending limits the customer sets. Leading grocers in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, India, Singapore and Korea have opened their shelves the same way. No search box, no cart, no click - the customer's own agent does the transacting.

Faster to market. A brand going it alone has to build its own MCP door, get it listed, get the labs' agents to connect it, and keep it running. GSC's A2A-Grocery.ai hub is already listed on the Official MCP Registry and the Microsoft Azure API Center, and already read by the agents. A brand that brings its agent to A2A-Grocery.ai is where the AI agents do the shopping.

Adoption is here. AI shopping adoption in the USA reached 37% in Q3 2026, rising for an eighth straight month, with grocery the leading category at 32% (CivicScience, October 2026). 81% of US consumers and 53% in Europe expect to use AI agents when shopping (BCG, 2026); more than half of 13,500 Europeans surveyed already do, and a further 27% intend to (Deloitte, 2026). Nearly a quarter of US consumers have bought on an AI recommendation - and nearly half of them returned the item, most often because it was not as described (Blue Yonder, November 2026).

"The customer's own agent now does the shopping - it asks, it picks, it orders. An FMCG brand's agent on its own is neither discovered nor secure from the retailer's point of view at scale," said Matthew Keddy, Chief Executive Officer, GSC. "Our Agentic Shopping Hub is solely for retail grocery, where customers' agents now do the shopping - replacing the era of search and e-commerce clicks. Bring your agent."

Bring your agent - over MCP. FMCG brands onboard at a2a-grocery.ai. Agents connect at mcp.gtinfetch.ai and mcp.a2a-grocery.ai. Powered by gtinfetch.ai.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC)

GSC built the first agentic commerce hub for retail grocery. GSC developed gtinfetch.ai - the GTIN resolver for AI agents in retail grocery agentic commerce transactions - and runs the A2A hubs A2A-Grocery.ai, A2A-Cosmetics.ai and A2A-Retailmedia.ai, where FMCG brands' AI agents are sourced, verified and transacted over the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A). GSC is a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner operating across 18 Azure regions and on Google Cloud Enterprise. For more information visit gsc-em.com.

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