Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - BitBasel today announced "The Next Renaissance," its 2026 Miami Art Week program, taking place December 2-5 at The Sagamore South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

The four-day international gathering will unite leaders in contemporary art, emerging technology, finance, music, philanthropy and global culture. Highlights include the expanded Miami Art Week Family Office Forum, Jamaica Basel, the 25th Annual Sagamore Brunch and the second annual BitBasel Day on December 4.

Among the confirmed participants are Rohan Marley and J. Bradley Hilton, representing the Hilton Family Office, joining an international community of creative visionaries, investors, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders.

Inspired by the Renaissance, when advances in art, science, commerce and human thought transformed society, The Next Renaissance explores how interdisciplinary collaboration can shape a new era of cultural and technological innovation.

"The Next Renaissance represents our belief that some of the most important ideas of the future will emerge at the intersection of disciplines once considered separate," said Scott Spiegel, Founder and CEO of BitBasel. "Art is intersecting with technology. Culture is intersecting with capital. Physical and digital worlds are converging. Miami Art Week provides an extraordinary international stage to connect the communities defining what comes next."

A Four-Day Convergence of Art, Capital and Culture

The Next Renaissance will transform The Sagamore South Beach into a multidisciplinary destination connecting artistic heritage, emerging technologies, international cultural communities and private capital.

Featured programming includes Seed2Table Web3 & Crypto Investor Night, supported by Delta Air Lines; the Annual Miami Art Week Family Office Forum; the 25th Annual Sagamore Brunch; charity art auctions supported by Shift4's The Giving Block; the .ART Awards Program; Jamaica Basel; and wellness experiences curated by Wellhaus.

Together, these activations will create opportunities for cultural exchange, investment dialogue, artistic discovery and philanthropic engagement, connecting established institutions with emerging innovators.

December 4: BitBasel Day Returns to Miami Beach

On Friday, December 4, BitBasel will celebrate the second annual BitBasel Day, recognizing its contributions to art, technology, entrepreneurship and cultural innovation.

First proclaimed by the City of Miami Beach in 2025, BitBasel Day reflects the organization's growing relationship with Miami Beach and its international creative community.

With continued support from Miami Beach Commissioner Alex J. Fernandez, the celebration will highlight the importance of public-private collaboration in advancing cultural programming, creative entrepreneurship and technological innovation.

The recognition reinforces BitBasel's commitment to Miami Beach as an international center for interdisciplinary exchange.

From Michelangelo to the Moon: Artistic Heritage Meets Emerging Technology

The 2026 program will examine how artistic heritage can transcend centuries, mediums and geographical boundaries through immersive exhibitions and technology-driven experiences.

The BitBasel Silver Michelangelo Exhibit will connect Renaissance artistic traditions with contemporary perspectives on collecting, ownership, cultural preservation and interpretation.

BitBasel Space - "Art to the Moon" will explore creativity, preservation and technological innovation beyond conventional exhibition environments, examining art's relationship with humanity's expanding presence in space.

The BitBasel Lincoln Road Augmented Reality Exhibit, developed with Augmento, will introduce digital artistic experiences within one of Miami Beach's established cultural destinations.

At The Sagamore, MetaSill will support immersive digital experiences connecting physical exhibitions with interactive storytelling and audience participation.

Additional artists, collections and curatorial collaborations will be announced ahead of Miami Art Week.

Where Culture Meets Capital: Private Investment and Financial Innovation

The Miami Art Week Family Office Forum will assume an expanded role in The Next Renaissance, convening family offices, private investors, entrepreneurs, collectors, financial institutions and cultural innovators.

Discussions will address art as an alternative asset class, intergenerational wealth stewardship, cultural legacy, philanthropic investment and emerging financial models.

The forum will examine how private capital and entrepreneurial leadership can support creative industries, cultural preservation and international economic opportunities.

Seed2Table Web3 & Crypto Investor Night, supported by Delta Air Lines, will connect investors and innovators working across blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, entrepreneurship and emerging financial infrastructure.

With J. Bradley Hilton among the confirmed participants in the broader program, The Next Renaissance will facilitate dialogue among leaders whose interests intersect investment, cultural enterprise and international business.

These initiatives underscore the increasing relationship between creativity, capital and technological advancement in shaping the global cultural economy.

Jamaica Basel Brings Caribbean Cultural Leadership to the Global Stage

A major international highlight will be Jamaica Basel, presented in partnership with Change the Frequency (CTF) and Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing (CDLM), with support from the Government of Jamaica.

The initiative will celebrate Jamaica's artistic heritage, international cultural influence and contributions to contemporary art, music, entertainment, fashion and creative entrepreneurship.

Featured leaders include the Honorable Olivia "Babsy" Grange, Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; Barbara Blake-Hannah, former Jamaican senator and cultural advocate; Makonnen Hanna, President of CTF (Change the Frequency) Jamaica and the Caribbean; Michael King Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Change the Frequency; and Cygalle Dias, President of Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing and Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at CTF.

Through cultural conversations and interdisciplinary programming, Jamaica Basel will examine artistic expression, heritage preservation, economic opportunity and international collaboration.

The initiative will provide a platform for Jamaican and Caribbean voices within Miami Art Week's global creative community, encouraging cross-border partnerships and investment in the creative economy.

With Rohan Marley among the confirmed participants in The Next Renaissance, the broader program will also recognize Caribbean cultural influence and its relationship with international entrepreneurship.

Jamaica Basel reflects BitBasel's commitment to recognizing culture not only as artistic expression but also as a catalyst for economic opportunity, community development and international exchange.

The 25th Annual Sagamore Brunch: A Miami Art Week Milestone

The 25th Annual Sagamore Brunch will commemorate a quarter-century of one of Miami Art Week's longstanding cultural traditions.

Hosted at The Sagamore South Beach, the anniversary gathering will bring together artists, collectors, cultural figures, media representatives and industry leaders.

The milestone celebrates the hotel's established role within Miami Beach's creative community while complementing The Next Renaissance's exploration of artistic legacy and future innovation.

Art With Purpose: Philanthropy, Recognition and Wellness

Charity Art Auctions Throughout Miami Art Week

BitBasel will present a series of charity art auctions throughout its four-day programming, connecting artists, collectors and philanthropists with opportunities to support charitable initiatives.

Supported by Shift4's The Giving Block, the auctions will integrate philanthropy into The Next Renaissance's broader cultural experience rather than operate as a standalone gala.

The .ART Awards Program will recognize artistic achievement and innovation across the international art and digital culture communities.

Wellhaus will curate wellness experiences connecting creativity, community, lifestyle and contemporary culture, extending programming beyond conventional exhibition formats.

Collectively, these activations reinforce the relationship among artistic expression, social engagement, philanthropy and personal well-being.

Participating Organizations, Sponsors and Institutional Collaborations

The Next Renaissance brings together organizations spanning art, hospitality, financial services, technology, philanthropy, education and international cultural programming.

Organizations identified in the 2026 program include Shift4's The Giving Block; The Florida Bar Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law Section; Treasure Investment Corporation; University of Florida Blockchain Lab; Libeara by SC Ventures; Delta Air Lines; Augmento; MetaSill; Change the Frequency; Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing; and Wellhaus.

Their involvement encompasses investment programming, immersive exhibitions, cultural initiatives, charitable engagement, hospitality and wellness experiences.

Final sponsorship designations, institutional participation and specific collaboration details will be confirmed ahead of the event.

Additional participating artists, speakers, exhibitions, performances and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Next Renaissance: Connecting Artistic Legacy With the Future

From Michelangelo's artistic legacy and augmented reality to private capital, Caribbean cultural leadership, philanthropic investment and art reaching toward space, The Next Renaissance advances a central proposition: the next renaissance will emerge not from a single discipline, but from the convergence of many.

By connecting artists, investors, technologists, entrepreneurs, institutions and cultural leaders, BitBasel seeks to encourage meaningful collaborations that extend beyond Miami Art Week.

The four-day gathering reflects an evolving creative economy in which cultural heritage, emerging technologies and international partnerships increasingly shape how art is created, experienced, preserved and supported.

The Next Renaissance takes place December 2-5, 2026, at The Sagamore South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

Event Information

Event: BitBasel Miami Art Week 2026 - The Next Renaissance

Dates: December 2-5, 2026

Venue: The Sagamore South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida

Special Recognition: Second Annual BitBasel Day, Friday, December 4, 2026

Website: www.bitbasel.miami Website: BitBasel

About BitBasel

BitBasel is a Miami-based art and technology platform connecting artists, collectors, technologists, investors, institutions, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders through exhibitions, forums, immersive experiences and international cultural programming.

Through physical and digital experiences, BitBasel explores the relationship among artistic heritage, technological innovation, private capital and global culture, creating opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and creative exchange.

For additional information, visit BitBasel

Media Contact

CTF and BitBasel powered by CDLM (Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing).

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