FPT, Vietnam Airlines and Skywise, Airbus' digital services company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of AI-powered services. By combining Vietnam Airlines' operational expertise and data, insights from the Skywise platform, and FPT's capabilities in aviation technology, systems integration and AI engineering, the collaboration will identify practical AI use cases that could enhance performance, strengthen resilience and support better-informed decision-making.

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The MOU was announced at the Vietnam Aerospace Forum (VAF) in Hanoi on 4 November 2026.

The programme will initially focus on fleet reliability, technical operations and disruption management. By combining Skywise's insights with maintenance planning, parts readiness and flight schedules, the parties will explore AI applications to improve aircraft availability and support faster, better-informed decisions to tackle disruptions. These are expected to help airlines assess recovery options and reduce potential impacts on flights and passengers.

The three companies also plan to establish a joint Aviation AI Lab, bringing together specialists in engineering, maintenance, IT and data to define priority use cases and support further programme development.

The next phase will begin with a dedicated workshop at Vietnam Airlines' premises, where participants will align on business objectives, data requirements and success measures. This is expected to identify up to four potential use cases for assessment and prioritization.

"The value of Skywise grows through collaboration with airlines and strategic technology partners. Vietnam Airlines contributes with valuable operational insights, while FPT brings the AI engineering capabilities needed to develop solutions at scale. We look forward to working together to identify, develop and integrate focused, high value applications that can strengthen airline operations and create a better experience for passengers," Marc Lemeilleur, CEO at Skywise.

"AI is opening new possibilities for how aviation operates, innovates and grows. Through our collaboration with Airbus and Vietnam Airlines, FPT aims to bring our AI and engineering capabilities closer to real aviation challenges, combining global industry expertise with Vietnam's technology talent. We believe this partnership can create meaningful value for the industry while strengthening Vietnam's contribution to the global aviation ecosystem," said Chu Thi Thanh Ha, FPT Software Chairwoman, FPT Corporation.

"At Vietnam Airlines, we see digital transformation and AI as key drivers of our long-term development. By combining our operational expertise with Airbus' Skywise platform and FPT's AI capabilities, we aim to enhance fleet reliability, accelerate decision-making and improve operational efficiency. This collaboration marks an important step in our digital transformation journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality services and strengthening our competitiveness as we strive to become a five-star airline by 2030," said Nguyen Chien Thang, Vietnam Airlines Executive Vice President.

The initiative builds on FPT's long standing collaborations with both Airbus and Vietnam Airlines. Since 2017, FPT has been among the first technology partners supporting the launch of the Skywise ecosystem in Asia-Pacific, and became Airbus' Global Strategic IT Partner in 2025. Meanwhile, FPT's relationship with Vietnam Airlines dates back to the 1990s and has supported multiple stages of the carrier's development, from core IT systems and telecommunications infrastructure to customer-facing digital services. Backed by more than 450 industry experts and engineers, FPT applies AI and advanced technologies to accelerate delivery, optimize costs, and improve operational performance for more than 100 aviation organizations worldwide, including airlines, airports, cargo operators, and aircraft manufacturers across Europe, the United States, and Asia-Pacific.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. For nearly four decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, it continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. The Corporation reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion (FY2025) and an AI-augmented workforce with over 37,000 engineers.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

About Skywise

Skywise is a leading digital services company, wholly owned by Airbus. We deliver a first-of-its-kind offer that seamlessly integrates Planning Operations Control, Flight, Technical, and Ground Operations. By providing interoperable digital solutions for end-to-end operations, Skywise combines aircraft manufacturer expertise and digital know-how to transform operational complexity into predictable and profitable performance, ensuring resilient and more sustainable operations.

Headquartered in Toulouse, France, Skywise employs around 750 people spread across the world, with offices in Canada, China, France, India, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, UK, and USA, along with representatives in several other countries across the globe. Discover Skywise's solutions here: www.skywise.com.

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines is Vietnam's national flag carrier and a member of the global SkyTeam alliance, connecting Vietnam with the world while showcasing the country's rich culture, heritage and hospitality. With a modern fleet of more than 100 aircraft, including Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A350s, the airline serves 22 domestic and 43 international destinations across 23 countries and territories through a network of 123 routes.

Grounded in safety, quality, dedication and innovation, Vietnam Airlines continuously enhances its products, services and passenger experience while advancing sustainable growth and digital transformation. Recognised as an APEX Five Star Major Airline and among the World's Top 25 Safest Full-Service Airlines in 2026 by AirlineRatings, the airline continues to strengthen its position as leading airline in the region, combining international standards with the warmth, sophistication and distinctive cultural identity of Vietnam.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com