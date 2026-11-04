Company says leadership covered replacements from personal holdings, estimated at more than $500,000

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Doginal Dogs, a community and lifestyle brand, today announced that its team has replaced collectibles stolen from affected holders during a wave of cyberattacks on digital platforms in late October 2026. According to the company, replacements were provided from the personal holdings of its leadership team, which estimates the total value covered at more than $500,000.

The company said some Doginal Dogs collectibles were stolen from holders during this period. The team collected information from affected holders, opened a dedicated support ticket system, and contacted holders individually. Stolen collectibles were replaced with trait-matched equivalents or, where preferred by the holder, exchanged for a comparable alternative.

The replacements were provided by Christian Barker, co-founder of Doginal Dogs, together with leadership team members Damien Galvin and David Chaboki.

"A true community is there for you when times get tough," said Christian Barker, Co-Founder of Doginal Dogs. "We wanted to exemplify this."

Replacement Process

Holders affected by the thefts were asked to submit details of the items involved through the support ticket system. The team reviewed each case and matched replacements to the traits of the original collectible. Where a holder preferred a different option, a comparable swap was arranged instead. The replacement process took place between the late-October incidents and the date of this announcement.

Affected holders who have not yet been contacted can open a support ticket through the community's official channels, available at doginaldogs.com.

Company Background

Doginal Dogs operates a self-funded events program spanning New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Toronto, with its next event, DDMIAMI 2026, scheduled for December 7 to 9 in Miami. The brand also produces Doginal Dogs Legends, a trading card game whose first set launched in September 2026.

About Doginal Dogs

Doginal Dogs is a community and lifestyle brand with a global following, known for a self-funded events program and a growing line of human-created physical products and collectibles, including Doginal Dogs Legends, its trading card game. Leadership includes Christian Barker, David Chaboki and Damien Galvin. For more information visit doginaldogs.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322244