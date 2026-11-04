Prepared and published on behalf of ZEFIRO Methane Corp. The growth engine is running; the next revenue level is coming within reach! Zefiro Methane (Canada: ZEFI | ISIN: CA98926D1069 | WKN: A3DVHU) is rapidly evolving from a traditional well remediation specialist into a diversified environmental services provider with access to a multibillion-dollar US market. Millions of orphaned oil and gas wells need to be plugged, as climate protection steps on the gas! And the beauty of it: CO2 avoidance, energy infrastructure and economic interests are being brought together. In the 2025/26 financial year, revenue already climbed by 31.1% to a record USD 42.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA moved into positive territory at USD 3.8 million. A government order backlog of around USD 40 million now extends through June 2029 and provides a solid foundation for further expansion. At the same time, the Viking equipment acquisition is already having an impact: seven new framework agreements with corporate clients have been secured, five of which are already generating revenue. In August and September alone, the acquired capacity contributed around USD 1.54 million - equivalent to more than USD 9 million annually. But that is not all: with the new Isometric protocol for methane credits, Zefiro could unlock additional future revenue by remediating wells that have not previously been covered. This would be an attractive additional business based on existing crews, equipment and measurement technology. A fresh capital raise of CAD 5 million strengthens financial flexibility for operations and potential acquisitions. GBC Research sees a price target of CAD 2.15 and expects strong increases in revenue and profits. The next growth step is therefore prepared - what matters now is how quickly Zefiro translates its full operational capabilities into sustainable profits and cash flows. The revaluation has a new foundation: order visibility, measurable growth and an additional CO2 opportunity. And all this for a market capitalisation of just under CAD 70 million. Investors are sharpening their pencils, as the pace picks up!

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