NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the ordinary shares of Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Limited (the "Company") - ticker symbol GCDT - from NYSE American. Trading in the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended immediately.NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low selling price of the ordinary shares.The Company has the right to a review of the staff's determination to delist the Company's ordinary shares by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE American will apply to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's ordinary shares upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.ContactsCompany Contact:Chief Financial OfficerEmail: louis.leung@vbg.com.hkNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

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