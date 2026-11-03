Red Rock Resorts, Inc.: Red Rock Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Third Quarter Results
Consolidated Operations
- Net revenues were $488.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.8%, or $13.1 million, from $475.6 million in the same period of 2025.
- Net loss was $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 123.0%, or $94.6 million, from net income of $76.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily as a result of $79.1 million in share-based compensation expense related to the Company's 50th anniversary stock awards issued in Q3 2026 and $6.9 million of one-time expenses related to the 50th anniversary.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $182.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 4.3%, or $8.3 million, including $5.8 million of one-time expenses related to the 50th anniversary, from $190.9 million in the same period of 2025.
Las Vegas Operations
- Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $479.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.2%, or $10.5 million, from $468.6 million in the same period of 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $204.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 2.3%, or $4.8 million, from $209.4 million in the same period of 2025.
Native American
- Net revenues from Native American activities were $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 59.0%, or $2.3 million, from $3.9 million in the same period of 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA from Native American activities was $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 30.8%, or $1.2 million, from $3.9 million in the same period of 2025.
50th Anniversary Expenses(2)
To commemorate the Company's 50th anniversary, stock awards were granted to substantially all full-time and part-time employees. As a result, the Company recognized $79.1 million of share-based compensation expense related to this grant during the quarter. In addition, the Company recognized $6.9 million of one-time expenses related to the 50th anniversary.
Balance Sheet Highlights
The Company's cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2026 were $128.3 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter was $3.7 billion.
Quarterly Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per Class A common share for the fourth quarter of 2026. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2026.
Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.26 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $29.2 million, approximately $17.3 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.9 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 6050941. A replay of the call will be available from today through November 10, 2026 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.
Presentation of Financial Information
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 includes net (loss) income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, preopening and development, business innovation and technology enhancements and non-routine items), interest expense, net, change in fair value of derivative instruments, gain on Native American development and (benefit) provision for income tax.
(2)
Selected Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding 50th Anniversary is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to provide comparability to prior periods by excluding one-time expenses associated with the 50th anniversary.
Company Information and Forward Looking Statements
Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos ' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Resort & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Lake Mead, Wildfire on Fremont and Seventy Six by Station Casinos (North Lamb, Aliante, Union Village, Tropicana, Fort Apache, Park Highlands, and Silverado Ranch). Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
View source version on http://redrockresorts.investorroom.com/:
Investors:
Stephen L. Cootey
[email protected]
(702) 495-4214
Media:
Michael J. Britt
[email protected]
(702) 495-3693
Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating revenues:
Casino
$ 323,854
$ 319,490
$ 1,002,681
$ 997,531
Food and beverage
88,248
85,523
271,604
269,169
Room
42,816
41,568
134,988
142,925
Native American management and development fees
6,191
3,894
14,734
13,902
Other
27,592
25,097
82,275
76,179
Net revenues
488,701
475,572
1,506,282
1,499,706
Operating costs and expenses:
Casino
115,550
83,263
297,019
266,538
Food and beverage
102,753
72,989
255,639
222,644
Room
21,777
15,557
53,226
47,487
Other
10,354
8,014
28,037
23,776
Selling, general and administrative
146,228
112,853
378,521
329,595
Depreciation and amortization
62,673
48,976
177,513
145,295
Write-downs and other, net
2,698
2,436
9,987
10,506
462,033
344,088
1,199,942
1,045,841
Operating income
26,668
131,484
306,340
453,865
Earnings from joint ventures
737
655
2,081
1,977
Operating income and earnings from joint ventures
27,405
132,139
308,421
455,842
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(50,894)
(50,486)
(150,043)
(152,228)
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
4,505
1,846
8,558
(5,653)
Gain on Native American development
-
-
-
8,476
(Loss) income before income tax
(18,984)
83,499
166,936
306,437
Benefit (provision) for income tax
1,246
(6,619)
(25,362)
(35,354)
Net (loss) income
(17,738)
76,880
141,574
271,083
Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(7,820)
34,626
69,485
127,676
Net (loss) income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
$ (9,918)
$ 42,254
$ 72,089
$ 143,407
(Loss) earnings per common share:
(Loss) earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic
$ (0.17)
$ 0.72
$ 1.24
$ 2.43
(Loss) earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted
$ (0.17)
$ 0.68
$ 1.23
$ 2.37
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
58,065
59,019
58,052
59,060
Diluted
58,065
102,663
59,081
102,925
Dividends declared per common share
$0.26
$0.25
$1.78
$1.75
Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net revenues
Las Vegas operations
$ 479,131
$ 468,576
$ 1,481,811
$ 1,476,791
Native American
6,191
3,894
14,734
13,902
Corporate and other
3,379
3,102
9,737
9,013
Net revenues
$ 488,701
$ 475,572
$ 1,506,282
$ 1,499,706
Net (loss) income
$ (17,738)
$ 76,880
$ 141,574
$ 271,083
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
62,673
48,976
177,513
145,295
Share-based compensation
89,846
7,317
107,373
23,664
Write-downs and other, net
2,698
2,436
9,987
10,506
Interest expense, net
50,894
50,486
150,043
152,228
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
(4,505)
(1,846)
(8,558)
5,653
Gain on Native American development
-
-
-
(8,476)
(Benefit) provision for income tax
(1,246)
6,619
25,362
35,354
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 182,622
$ 190,868
$ 603,294
$ 635,307
Adjusted EBITDA
Las Vegas operations
$ 204,598
$ 209,407
$ 664,549
$ 684,751
Native American
5,069
3,894
10,803
13,902
Corporate and other
(27,045)
(22,433)
(72,058)
(63,346)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 182,622
$ 190,868
$ 603,294
$ 635,307
Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
Selected Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding 50th Anniversary
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Casino
$ 115,550
$ 83,263
$ 297,019
$ 266,538
Less one-time share-based compensation
26,018
-
26,018
-
Casino less one-time share-based compensation
$ 89,532
$ 83,263
$ 271,001
$ 266,538
Food and beverage
$ 102,753
$ 72,989
$ 255,639
$ 222,644
Less one-time share-based compensation
26,250
-
26,250
-
Food and beverage less one-time share-based compensation
$ 76,503
$ 72,989
$ 229,389
$ 222,644
Room
$ 21,777
$ 15,557
$ 53,226
$ 47,487
Less one-time share-based compensation
5,919
-
5,919
-
Room less one-time share-based compensation
$ 15,858
$ 15,557
$ 47,307
$ 47,487
Other
$ 10,354
$ 8,014
$ 28,037
$ 23,776
Less one-time share-based compensation
1,313
-
1,313
-
Other less one-time share-based compensation
$ 9,041
$ 8,014
$ 26,724
$ 23,776
Selling, general and administrative
$ 146,228
$ 112,853
$ 378,521
$ 329,595
Less one-time share-based compensation
19,609
-
19,609
-
Less other 50th anniversary expenses
5,801
-
5,801
-
Selling, general and administrative less one-time share-based
$ 120,818
$ 112,853
$ 353,111
$ 329,595
SOURCE Red Rock Resorts, Inc.