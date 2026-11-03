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WKN: 862485 | ISIN: US0326541051 | Ticker-Symbol: ANL
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 08:00
375,75 Euro
+0,19 % +0,70
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USA 500
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ANALOG DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
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374,65379,6008:58
374,65379,6008:58
PR Newswire
03.11.2026 21:05 Uhr
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Analog Devices, Inc.: Analog Devices Completes Acquisition of Alif Semiconductor

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Alif Semiconductor. The combination of ADI's leadership across sensing, signal processing, power, connectivity and application software, with Alif's AI-native microcontrollers and fusion processors, expands ADI's total addressable market and accelerates innovation across industrial, data center infrastructure, defense, energy, robotics, digital health and wearable applications.

Commentary

  • "We are excited to welcome the Alif team to ADI and begin realizing the potential of bringing our technologies together," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair of ADI. "For decades, ADI has helped customers solve their most complex system-level challenges through deep domain expertise and a cutting-edge technology portfolio spanning the physical-digital boundary. Alif's AI-native platform builds on that foundation, advancing systems that can understand real-world signals, reason and act locally within demanding power, latency, security and reliability constraints. This is physical intelligence in action."

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, AI, and software technologies into solutions that combat climate change, reliably connect humans and the world, and help drive advancements in automation and robotics, mobility, healthcare, energy and data centers. With revenue of more than $11 billion in FY25, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, the expected benefits of the transaction; ADI's expected product offerings and benefits of those offerings, product development, and technical advances resulting from the transaction; markets, market position, addressable markets, and growth opportunities; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: unforeseen or unknown liabilities; costs or expenses related to the transaction; the inability to retain key personnel; difficulties in integrating the acquired business; the risk that expected benefits of the transaction may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CONTACT:

Jeff Ambrosi
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Analog Devices
[email protected]
(781) 461-3282

Ferda Millan
Global PR and External Communications
Analog Devices
[email protected]
(408) 373-1854

SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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