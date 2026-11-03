Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4,7 Mrd. USD aus Washington für alte Bohrlöcher: Wer sichert sich die Aufträge?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SA

WKN: A3D6RL | ISIN: US78646V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: J0W
Stuttgart
04.11.26 | 08:41
9,500 Euro
-1,04 % -0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAFEHOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAFEHOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,55010,40008:58
PR Newswire
03.11.2026 21:05 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safehold Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) reported results for the third quarter 2026.

SAFE published a presentation detailing these results which can be found on its website, www.safeholdinc.com in the "Investors" section.

Highlights from the earnings announcement include:

  • Q3'26 revenue was $118.7 million
  • Q3'26 net income attributable to common shareholders was $28.8 million
  • Q3'26 earnings per share was $0.41
  • Closed $38 million of new ground lease originations1
  • Estimated Unrealized Capital Appreciation increased to $9.9 billion2

"We were pleased to convert additional multifamily ground leases in the third quarter at attractive yields and low GLTVs," said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While the recent rise in rates has added incremental volatility to transaction markets, we're encouraged by the engagement we're seeing with our customers, and are well-positioned with ample liquidity, no significant near-term maturities and an 18-year liability structure to capitalize on opportunities."

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing this presentation beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold's website and by using the dial in information listed below:

Dial-In:

877.545.0320

International:

973.528.0002

Access Code:

447465

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 8:00 p.m. ET on November 3, 2026, through 12:00 a.m. ET on November 17, 2026, by calling:

Replay:

877.481.4010

International:

919.882.2331

Access Code:

54694

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Head of Corporate Finance
T 212.930.9400
E investors@safeholdinc.com

1 Includes Safehold's $13m forward commitments for the Ground Leases new originations in Q3'26 that have not yet been funded (such funding commitments are subject to certain conditions). There can be no assurances that Safehold will fully fund these transactions.
2 For more information on UCA, including additional limitations and qualifications, please refer to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 3, 2026, and the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 12, 2026.

SOURCE Safehold

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.