The Andersons, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Financial Highlights:
- Record third quarter net income attributable to The Andersons of $46 million or $1.36 per diluted share and adjusted net income attributable of $47 million, or $1.38 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA of $101 million
- Renewables reports record third quarter pretax income of $63 million on efficient operations and higher co-product values
- Agribusiness pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $5 million and adjusted pretax income of $9 million on increased market volatility
"Our third quarter results reflect significant year-over-year improvement in both Renewables and Agribusiness," said President and CEO Bill Krueger. "Renewables delivered strong quarterly results from our production assets with operational execution, higher co-product values, and lower eastern corn basis. Ethanol and corn-oil yields improved year-over-year. In the quarter, we recognized $27 million of 45Z tax credits as a result of our low-carbon strategies."
"Agribusiness delivered improvement over last year with the merchandising businesses executing on market opportunities. This resulted from higher commodity prices and increased volatility, primarily from western grain belt weather variability and production uncertainty during the quarter. We expect market dislocations and a solid eastern grain belt harvest to provide opportunities in the fourth quarter and into 2027," added Krueger.
"The completed organic growth projects we have discussed in past quarters are delivering at or above our original estimates. The Port of Houston's soybean meal export project is now operational, and we are actively booking shipments for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027," continued Krueger. "In Renewables, our ethanol de-bottlenecking project in Clymers, Indiana, remains on track, allowing an additional 30 million gallons to come online in mid-2027. We are pursuing additional opportunities to reduce the carbon intensity at all plants to maximize the value of low-carbon ethanol. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the opportunities across our businesses, particularly in the renewable fuels and feedstocks supply chains. Growing worldwide demand for low-carbon fuels and continued progress on our strategic investments will position us to capitalize on evolving market opportunities and create long-term value for our shareholders."
$ in millions, except per share amounts
Q3 2026
Q3 2025
Variance
YTD 2026
YTD 2025
Variance
Pretax Income
$ 50.7
$ 25.8
$ 24.9
$ 151.9
$ 53.9
$ 98.0
Pretax Income Attributable to the
53.2
19.9
33.3
160.9
34.0
126.9
Adjusted Pretax Income Attributable to the
54.2
31.1
23.1
191.2
49.3
141.9
Agribusiness1
8.8
2.5
6.3
47.0
19.2
27.8
Renewables1
63.0
46.3
16.7
191.0
71.2
119.8
Other1
(17.6)
(17.7)
0.1
(46.7)
(41.1)
(5.6)
Net Income Attributable to the Company
46.4
20.1
26.3
136.2
28.3
107.9
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the
47.2
28.5
18.7
158.9
40.9
118.0
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
1.36
0.59
0.77
3.97
0.82
3.15
Adjusted EPS1
1.38
0.84
0.54
4.63
1.19
3.44
EBITDA1
100.4
69.0
31.4
302.8
189.0
113.8
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 101.4
$ 78.3
$ 23.1
$ 333.1
$ 200.7
$ 132.4
1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.
Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management
"Our strong earnings performance and cash flow generation enable us to continue investing in growth opportunities across the company," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Our long-term debt to EBITDA remains well below our target of less than 2.5 times, and we believe our balance sheet provides the flexibility to support our growth strategy. We are also pleased to announce a recent agreement to sell the majority of the 2026 45Z tax credits that we are generating, with most of the cash expected to be received later this year."
Cash used in operating activities for the third quarter of 2026 was $124 million compared with cash provided of $234 million in 2025. Cash from operations before working capital changes in the third quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively, was $83 million and $68 million, respectively. Cash spent on capital projects in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $60 million, compared to $67 million in 2025, which represents both growth investments and capital incurred to maintain existing operations.
Third Quarter Segment Overview
Agribusiness Reports Improved Third Quarter on Merchandising Activities
Agribusiness recorded pretax income of $5 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $9 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $1 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $2 million in the third quarter of 2025.
The segment showed improvement in a dynamic environment. The merchandising businesses showed the largest year-over-year improvement, driven by higher commodity prices and increased volatility. Grain asset performance was down compared to 2025 due to a later eastern harvest and a decline in space income for wheat. The third quarter is a seasonally low quarter for fertilizer and results were comparable year-over-year.
Weather delays have pushed harvest behind the five-year average, but progress typically accelerates quickly once conditions allow. As expected, yields varied significantly between the east and west, with the western drought significantly impacting crop volumes and quality. While these conditions may have a negative impact on western assets, the resulting market dislocations and volatility should create additional merchandising opportunities. Corn yields and quality are favorable in the east, which should provide space income opportunities and should benefit our eastern ethanol plants. Large harvested corn acreage should support demand for fall fertilizer applications, although high input costs could influence purchasing decisions. Fall wheat planting is nearing completion, and we are optimistic about higher acreage next year. Our diversified agribusiness portfolio remains well positioned to capitalize on these conditions.
Agribusiness had third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $40 million, compared to $29 million in 2025.
Renewables Reports Record Third Quarter on Efficient Operations and Strong Demand
Renewables reported pretax income of $63 million in the third quarter. For the same period in 2025, the segment reported pretax income of $43 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $46 million.
Renewables had a strong third quarter driven by efficient plant operations, higher co-product values, and lower corn basis at our eastern plants. Although board crush margins were lower quarter-over-quarter, overall plant profitability improved, reflecting our commitment to operational excellence. Third quarter results include $27 million of 45Z producer tax credits. Our merchandising results were lower compared to last year due to foreign feedstocks pressuring domestic values and reduced run rates at bio-based diesel plants.
Ethanol market fundamentals remain supportive as we anticipate continued strong demand, particularly for low carbon intensity ethanol, driven by increasing global blend rates and favorable domestic blending economics. Renewable feedstocks are expected to benefit from healthy bio-based diesel demand and supportive renewable fuel markets.
All four production plants completed their scheduled fall maintenance shutdowns in the quarter, which included an extended shutdown at the Clymers, Indiana, facility in preparation for future debottlenecking.
Renewables had third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $78 million in 2026, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $67 million in 2025.
Income Taxes
The company recorded income tax expense of $7 million for the quarter, resulting in an effective tax rate of 13%. The rate was impacted by non-taxable 45Z tax credits. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 14% - 18%.
Conference Call
The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2026. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 9510864). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/A7ab67dYrPw and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.
Company Description
The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture and renewable fuels company. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.
The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 2,833,715
$ 2,677,712
$ 8,558,641
$ 8,472,679
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
2,651,698
2,506,840
7,992,310
7,990,519
Gross profit
182,017
170,872
566,331
482,160
Operating, administrative and general expenses
149,235
172,554
467,673
452,897
Interest expense, net
13,396
10,478
45,876
35,069
Other income, net
31,268
38,003
99,101
59,697
Income before income taxes
50,654
25,843
151,883
53,891
Income tax provision (benefit)
6,791
(228)
24,740
5,682
Net income
43,863
26,071
127,143
48,209
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,582)
5,933
(9,053)
19,930
Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 46,445
$ 20,138
$ 136,196
$ 28,279
Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common
Basic earnings:
$ 1.37
$ 0.59
$ 4.01
$ 0.83
Diluted earnings:
$ 1.36
$ 0.59
$ 3.97
$ 0.82
The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 58,285
$ 98,283
$ 81,630
Accounts receivable, net
664,015
652,472
715,761
Inventories
1,210,206
1,365,121
899,278
Commodity derivative assets - current
261,923
135,466
154,449
Other current assets
171,882
125,067
110,045
Total current assets
2,366,311
2,376,409
1,961,163
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,009,655
939,500
905,761
Other assets, net
415,301
396,923
430,035
Total assets
$ 3,791,267
$ 3,712,832
$ 3,296,959
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 495,184
$ 249,420
$ 141,356
Trade and other payables
771,544
918,691
782,683
Customer prepayments and deferred revenue
46,748
195,331
71,989
Commodity derivative liabilities - current
74,067
51,153
68,618
Current maturities of long-term debt
22,627
63,375
63,888
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
248,786
208,427
201,939
Total current liabilities
1,658,956
1,686,397
1,330,473
Long-term debt, less current maturities
567,855
560,016
569,052
Other long-term liabilities
174,279
176,184
174,417
Total liabilities
2,401,090
2,422,597
2,073,942
Total equity
1,390,177
1,290,235
1,223,017
Total liabilities and equity
$ 3,791,267
$ 3,712,832
$ 3,296,959
The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
(in thousands)
2026
2025
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 127,143
$ 48,209
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
105,052
100,058
Other
32,344
20,054
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(45,769)
42,850
Inventories
152,208
391,784
Commodity derivatives
(104,651)
2,541
Other current and non-current assets
(47,112)
(16,914)
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
(249,191)
(405,399)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(29,976)
183,183
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(186,837)
(162,210)
Insurance proceeds
7,765
26,187
Other
8,117
8,723
Net cash used in investing activities
(170,955)
(127,300)
Financing Activities
Net proceeds (payments) under short-term lines of credit
246,702
(27,709)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
96,250
14,700
Payments of long-term debt
(128,978)
(26,519)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest in a consolidated subsidiary
-
(425,000)
Value of shares withheld for taxes
(7,173)
(4,011)
Dividends paid
(20,390)
(19,894)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(5,685)
(521)
Common stock repurchased
(19,057)
(15,366)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(179)
(33,657)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
161,490
(537,977)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(557)
1,953
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(39,998)
(480,141)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
98,283
561,771
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 58,285
$ 81,630
The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income
$ 43,863
$ 26,071
$ 127,143
$ 48,209
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,582)
5,933
(9,053)
19,930
Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
46,445
20,138
136,196
28,279
Adjustments:
Legal settlement and related expenses
-
-
18,711
-
Asset impairment
-
11,376
15,661
11,376
Transaction related compensation
-
1,712
2,688
5,583
Severance expense
1,008
-
1,008
1,197
Insured inventory and property recoveries, net
-
(7,726)
(7,764)
(12,645)
Loss on investments
-
-
-
7,178
Acquisition costs
-
5,927
-
5,927
Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net
-
(1,567)
-
(4,757)
Pension settlement
-
1,448
-
1,448
Income tax impact of adjustments1
(252)
(2,792)
(7,577)
(2,649)
Total adjusting items, net of tax
756
8,378
22,727
12,658
Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 47,201
$ 28,516
$ 158,923
$ 40,937
Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 1.36
$ 0.59
$ 3.97
$ 0.82
Impact on diluted earnings per share
$ 0.02
$ 0.25
$ 0.66
$ 0.37
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 1.38
$ 0.84
$ 4.63
$ 1.19
1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the blended federal, state, and local tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment of an equity method investment of $4.4 million in 2025.
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.
The Andersons, Inc.
Segment Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Agribusiness
Renewables
Other
Total
Three months ended September 30, 2026
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 1,848,885
$ 984,830
$ -
$ 2,833,715
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
1,712,034
939,664
-
2,651,698
Gross profit
136,851
45,166
-
182,017
Operating, administrative and general expenses
123,481
8,099
17,655
149,235
Interest expense, net
11,105
2,270
21
13,396
Other income, net
2,984
28,211
73
31,268
Income (loss) before income taxes
5,249
63,008
(17,603)
50,654
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,582)
-
-
(2,582)
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 7,831
$ 63,008
$ (17,603)
$ 53,236
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2
1,008
-
-
1,008
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 8,839
$ 63,008
$ (17,603)
$ 54,244
Three months ended September 30, 2025
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 1,988,907
$ 688,805
$ -
$ 2,677,712
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
1,861,997
644,843
-
2,506,840
Gross profit
126,910
43,962
-
170,872
Operating, administrative and general expenses
135,891
16,454
20,209
172,554
Interest expense (income), net
9,111
1,678
(311)
10,478
Other income, net
19,558
17,657
788
38,003
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,466
43,487
(19,110)
25,843
(Loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(582)
6,515
-
5,933
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 2,048
$ 36,972
$ (19,110)
$ 19,910
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2
443
9,279
1,448
11,170
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 2,491
$ 46,251
$ (17,662)
$ 31,080
1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.
2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $4.2 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net, and a $2.3 million difference in asset impairments in the Agribusiness segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
The Andersons, Inc.
Segment Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Agribusiness
Renewables
Other
Total
Nine months ended September 30, 2026
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 5,881,945
$ 2,676,696
$ -
$ 8,558,641
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
5,464,410
2,527,900
-
7,992,310
Gross profit
417,535
148,796
-
566,331
Operating, administrative and general expenses
366,999
52,498
48,176
467,673
Interest expense, net
38,123
7,670
83
45,876
Other income, net
20,111
78,952
38
99,101
Income (loss) before income taxes
32,524
167,580
(48,221)
151,883
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9,053)
-
-
(9,053)
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 41,577
$ 167,580
$ (48,221)
$ 160,936
Adjustments to income before income taxes2
5,456
23,370
1,478
30,304
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 47,033
$ 190,950
$ (46,743)
$ 191,240
Nine months ended September 30, 2025
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 6,397,021
$ 2,075,658
$ -
$ 8,472,679
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
6,019,451
1,971,068
-
7,990,519
Gross profit
377,570
104,590
-
482,160
Operating, administrative and general expenses
374,392
35,188
43,317
452,897
Interest expense (income), net
33,268
3,101
(1,300)
35,069
Other income (loss), net
40,779
19,491
(573)
59,697
Income (loss) before income taxes
10,689
85,792
(42,590)
53,891
(Loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3,933)
23,863
-
19,930
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 14,622
$ 61,929
$ (42,590)
$ 33,961
Adjustments to income before income taxes2
4,580
9,279
1,448
15,307
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 19,202
$ 71,208
$ (41,142)
$ 49,268
1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.
2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $5.9 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net, and a $2.3 million difference in asset impairments in the Agribusiness segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Agribusiness
Renewables
Other
Total
Three months ended September 30, 2026
Net income (loss)
$ 5,249
$ 63,008
$ (24,394)
$ 43,863
Interest expense
11,105
2,270
21
13,396
Tax provision
-
-
6,791
6,791
Depreciation and amortization
23,050
12,308
948
36,306
EBITDA
39,404
77,586
(16,634)
100,356
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Severance expense
1,008
-
-
1,008
Total adjusting items
1,008
-
-
1,008
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 40,412
$ 77,586
$ (16,634)
$ 101,364
Three months ended September 30, 2025
Net income (loss)
$ 1,466
$ 43,487
$ (18,882)
$ 26,071
Interest expense (income)
9,111
1,678
(311)
10,478
Tax benefit
-
-
(228)
(228)
Depreciation and amortization
19,941
12,096
610
32,647
EBITDA
30,518
57,261
(18,811)
68,968
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Asset impairment
10,346
3,352
-
13,698
Acquisition costs
-
5,927
-
5,927
Transaction related compensation
1,712
-
-
1,712
Pension settlement
-
-
1,448
1,448
Insured inventory and property recoveries, net
(11,887)
-
-
(11,887)
Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net
(1,567)
-
-
(1,567)
Total adjusting items
(1,396)
9,279
1,448
9,331
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 29,122
$ 66,540
$ (17,363)
$ 78,299
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations, allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Agribusiness
Renewables
Other
Total
Nine months ended September 30, 2026
Net income (loss)
$ 32,524
$ 167,580
$ (72,961)
$ 127,143
Interest expense
38,123
7,670
83
45,876
Tax provision
-
-
24,740
24,740
Depreciation and amortization
66,434
35,951
2,667
105,052
EBITDA
137,081
211,201
(45,471)
302,811
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Legal settlement and related expenses
5,948
12,763
-
18,711
Asset impairment
3,576
10,607
1,478
15,661
Transaction related compensation
2,688
-
-
2,688
Severance expense
1,008
-
-
1,008
Insured inventory and property recoveries, net
(7,764)
-
-
(7,764)
Total adjusting items
5,456
23,370
1,478
30,304
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 142,537
$ 234,571
$ (43,993)
$ 333,115
Nine months ended September 30, 2025
Net income (loss)
$ 10,689
$ 85,792
$ (48,272)
$ 48,209
Interest expense (income)
33,268
3,101
(1,300)
35,069
Tax provision
-
-
5,682
5,682
Depreciation and amortization
62,025
36,005
2,028
100,058
EBITDA
105,982
124,898
(41,862)
189,018
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Asset impairment
10,346
3,352
-
13,698
Loss on investments
7,178
-
-
7,178
Acquisition costs
-
5,927
-
5,927
Transaction related compensation
5,583
-
-
5,583
Pension settlement
-
-
1,448
1,448
Severance expense
1,197
-
-
1,197
Insured inventory and property recoveries, net
(18,548)
-
-
(18,548)
Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net
(4,757)
-
-
(4,757)
Total adjusting items
999
9,279
1,448
11,726
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 106,981
$ 134,177
$ (40,414)
$ 200,744
The Andersons, Inc.
Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months
(in thousands)
December
March 31,
June 30,
September
Net income
$ 71,092
$ 29,332
$ 53,948
$ 43,863
$ 198,235
Interest expense
12,090
16,838
15,642
13,396
57,966
Tax provision
16,486
4,560
13,389
6,791
41,226
Depreciation and amortization
33,265
34,112
34,634
36,306
138,317
EBITDA
132,933
84,842
117,613
100,356
435,744
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Asset impairment
-
-
15,661
-
15,661
Legal settlement and related expenses
-
5,948
12,763
-
18,711
Transaction related compensation
1,879
1,792
896
-
4,567
Severance expense
1,480
-
-
1,008
2,488
Insured inventory and property recoveries, net
(72)
(1,108)
(6,656)
-
(7,836)
Loss on sales of assets businesses, net
310
-
-
-
310
Total adjusting items
3,597
6,632
22,664
1,008
33,901
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 136,530
$ 91,474
$ 140,277
$ 101,364
$ 469,645
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months
December
March 31,
June 30,
September
Net income
$ 54,104
$ 5,331
$ 16,807
$ 26,071
$ 102,313
Interest expense
10,266
13,096
11,495
10,478
45,335
Tax (benefit) provision
13,146
(2,118)
8,028
(228)
18,828
Depreciation and amortization
36,178
34,340
33,071
32,647
136,236
EBITDA
113,694
50,649
69,401
68,968
302,712
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related compensation
2,536
2,103
1,768
1,712
8,119
Insured inventory and property (recoveries)
(4,446)
4,502
(11,162)
(11,887)
(22,993)
Loss on investments
1,535
-
7,178
-
8,713
Severance expense
-
-
1,197
-
1,197
Gain on sales of assets businesses, net
-
-
(3,190)
(1,567)
(4,757)
Acquisition costs
3,193
-
-
5,927
9,120
Asset impairment
-
-
-
13,698
13,698
Pension settlement
-
-
-
1,448
1,448
Total adjusting items
2,818
6,605
(4,209)
9,331
14,545
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 116,512
$ 57,254
$ 65,192
$ 78,299
$ 317,257
The Andersons, Inc.
Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$ (124,223)
$ 233,882
$ (29,976)
$ 183,183
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
86,722
66,246
(45,769)
42,850
Inventories
(249,841)
(129,572)
152,208
391,784
Commodity derivatives
(140,647)
(17,316)
(104,651)
2,541
Other current and non-current assets
(32,429)
14,816
(47,112)
(16,914)
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
128,527
231,247
(249,191)
(405,399)
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
(207,668)
165,421
(294,515)
14,862
Cash from operations before working capital changes
$ 83,445
$ 68,461
$ 264,539
$ 168,321
Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations, allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.