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WKN: 920678 | ISIN: US0341641035 | Ticker-Symbol: AKG
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 13:53
57,50 Euro
+1,77 % +1,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
THE ANDERSONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE ANDERSONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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55,5057,0008:55
55,5056,5007:34
PR Newswire
03.11.2026 21:05 Uhr
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The Andersons, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights:

  • Record third quarter net income attributable to The Andersons of $46 million or $1.36 per diluted share and adjusted net income attributable of $47 million, or $1.38 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $101 million
  • Renewables reports record third quarter pretax income of $63 million on efficient operations and higher co-product values
  • Agribusiness pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $5 million and adjusted pretax income of $9 million on increased market volatility

"Our third quarter results reflect significant year-over-year improvement in both Renewables and Agribusiness," said President and CEO Bill Krueger. "Renewables delivered strong quarterly results from our production assets with operational execution, higher co-product values, and lower eastern corn basis. Ethanol and corn-oil yields improved year-over-year. In the quarter, we recognized $27 million of 45Z tax credits as a result of our low-carbon strategies."

"Agribusiness delivered improvement over last year with the merchandising businesses executing on market opportunities. This resulted from higher commodity prices and increased volatility, primarily from western grain belt weather variability and production uncertainty during the quarter. We expect market dislocations and a solid eastern grain belt harvest to provide opportunities in the fourth quarter and into 2027," added Krueger.

"The completed organic growth projects we have discussed in past quarters are delivering at or above our original estimates. The Port of Houston's soybean meal export project is now operational, and we are actively booking shipments for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027," continued Krueger. "In Renewables, our ethanol de-bottlenecking project in Clymers, Indiana, remains on track, allowing an additional 30 million gallons to come online in mid-2027. We are pursuing additional opportunities to reduce the carbon intensity at all plants to maximize the value of low-carbon ethanol. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the opportunities across our businesses, particularly in the renewable fuels and feedstocks supply chains. Growing worldwide demand for low-carbon fuels and continued progress on our strategic investments will position us to capitalize on evolving market opportunities and create long-term value for our shareholders."

$ in millions, except per share amounts





Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Variance

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Variance

Pretax Income

$ 50.7

$ 25.8

$ 24.9

$ 151.9

$ 53.9

$ 98.0

Pretax Income Attributable to the
Company1

53.2

19.9

33.3

160.9

34.0

126.9

Adjusted Pretax Income Attributable to the
Company1

54.2

31.1

23.1

191.2

49.3

141.9

Agribusiness1

8.8

2.5

6.3

47.0

19.2

27.8

Renewables1

63.0

46.3

16.7

191.0

71.2

119.8

Other1

(17.6)

(17.7)

0.1

(46.7)

(41.1)

(5.6)

Net Income Attributable to the Company

46.4

20.1

26.3

136.2

28.3

107.9

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the
Company1

47.2

28.5

18.7

158.9

40.9

118.0

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

1.36

0.59

0.77

3.97

0.82

3.15

Adjusted EPS1

1.38

0.84

0.54

4.63

1.19

3.44

EBITDA1

100.4

69.0

31.4

302.8

189.0

113.8

Adjusted EBITDA1

$ 101.4

$ 78.3

$ 23.1

$ 333.1

$ 200.7

$ 132.4

1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our strong earnings performance and cash flow generation enable us to continue investing in growth opportunities across the company," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Our long-term debt to EBITDA remains well below our target of less than 2.5 times, and we believe our balance sheet provides the flexibility to support our growth strategy. We are also pleased to announce a recent agreement to sell the majority of the 2026 45Z tax credits that we are generating, with most of the cash expected to be received later this year."

Cash used in operating activities for the third quarter of 2026 was $124 million compared with cash provided of $234 million in 2025. Cash from operations before working capital changes in the third quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively, was $83 million and $68 million, respectively. Cash spent on capital projects in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $60 million, compared to $67 million in 2025, which represents both growth investments and capital incurred to maintain existing operations.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

Agribusiness Reports Improved Third Quarter on Merchandising Activities

Agribusiness recorded pretax income of $5 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $9 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $1 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

The segment showed improvement in a dynamic environment. The merchandising businesses showed the largest year-over-year improvement, driven by higher commodity prices and increased volatility. Grain asset performance was down compared to 2025 due to a later eastern harvest and a decline in space income for wheat. The third quarter is a seasonally low quarter for fertilizer and results were comparable year-over-year.

Weather delays have pushed harvest behind the five-year average, but progress typically accelerates quickly once conditions allow. As expected, yields varied significantly between the east and west, with the western drought significantly impacting crop volumes and quality. While these conditions may have a negative impact on western assets, the resulting market dislocations and volatility should create additional merchandising opportunities. Corn yields and quality are favorable in the east, which should provide space income opportunities and should benefit our eastern ethanol plants. Large harvested corn acreage should support demand for fall fertilizer applications, although high input costs could influence purchasing decisions. Fall wheat planting is nearing completion, and we are optimistic about higher acreage next year. Our diversified agribusiness portfolio remains well positioned to capitalize on these conditions.

Agribusiness had third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $40 million, compared to $29 million in 2025.

Renewables Reports Record Third Quarter on Efficient Operations and Strong Demand

Renewables reported pretax income of $63 million in the third quarter. For the same period in 2025, the segment reported pretax income of $43 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $46 million.

Renewables had a strong third quarter driven by efficient plant operations, higher co-product values, and lower corn basis at our eastern plants. Although board crush margins were lower quarter-over-quarter, overall plant profitability improved, reflecting our commitment to operational excellence. Third quarter results include $27 million of 45Z producer tax credits. Our merchandising results were lower compared to last year due to foreign feedstocks pressuring domestic values and reduced run rates at bio-based diesel plants.

Ethanol market fundamentals remain supportive as we anticipate continued strong demand, particularly for low carbon intensity ethanol, driven by increasing global blend rates and favorable domestic blending economics. Renewable feedstocks are expected to benefit from healthy bio-based diesel demand and supportive renewable fuel markets.

All four production plants completed their scheduled fall maintenance shutdowns in the quarter, which included an extended shutdown at the Clymers, Indiana, facility in preparation for future debottlenecking.

Renewables had third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $78 million in 2026, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $67 million in 2025.

Income Taxes

The company recorded income tax expense of $7 million for the quarter, resulting in an effective tax rate of 13%. The rate was impacted by non-taxable 45Z tax credits. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 14% - 18%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2026. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 9510864). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/A7ab67dYrPw and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture and renewable fuels company. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 2,833,715


$ 2,677,712


$ 8,558,641


$ 8,472,679

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

2,651,698


2,506,840


7,992,310


7,990,519

Gross profit

182,017


170,872


566,331


482,160

Operating, administrative and general expenses

149,235


172,554


467,673


452,897

Interest expense, net

13,396


10,478


45,876


35,069

Other income, net

31,268


38,003


99,101


59,697

Income before income taxes

50,654


25,843


151,883


53,891

Income tax provision (benefit)

6,791


(228)


24,740


5,682

Net income

43,863


26,071


127,143


48,209

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,582)


5,933


(9,053)


19,930

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$ 46,445


$ 20,138


$ 136,196


$ 28,279









Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common
shareholders:








Basic earnings:

$ 1.37


$ 0.59


$ 4.01


$ 0.83

Diluted earnings:

$ 1.36


$ 0.59


$ 3.97


$ 0.82

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)


(in thousands)

September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$ 58,285


$ 98,283


$ 81,630

Accounts receivable, net

664,015


652,472


715,761

Inventories

1,210,206


1,365,121


899,278

Commodity derivative assets - current

261,923


135,466


154,449

Other current assets

171,882


125,067


110,045

Total current assets

2,366,311


2,376,409


1,961,163

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,009,655


939,500


905,761

Other assets, net

415,301


396,923


430,035

Total assets

$ 3,791,267


$ 3,712,832


$ 3,296,959







Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities:






Short-term debt

$ 495,184


$ 249,420


$ 141,356

Trade and other payables

771,544


918,691


782,683

Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

46,748


195,331


71,989

Commodity derivative liabilities - current

74,067


51,153


68,618

Current maturities of long-term debt

22,627


63,375


63,888

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

248,786


208,427


201,939

Total current liabilities

1,658,956


1,686,397


1,330,473

Long-term debt, less current maturities

567,855


560,016


569,052

Other long-term liabilities

174,279


176,184


174,417

Total liabilities

2,401,090


2,422,597


2,073,942

Total equity

1,390,177


1,290,235


1,223,017

Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,791,267


$ 3,712,832


$ 3,296,959

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30,

(in thousands)

2026


2025

Operating Activities




Net income

$ 127,143


$ 48,209

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

105,052


100,058

Other

32,344


20,054

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(45,769)


42,850

Inventories

152,208


391,784

Commodity derivatives

(104,651)


2,541

Other current and non-current assets

(47,112)


(16,914)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

(249,191)


(405,399)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(29,976)


183,183

Investing Activities




Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(186,837)


(162,210)

Insurance proceeds

7,765


26,187

Other

8,117


8,723

Net cash used in investing activities

(170,955)


(127,300)

Financing Activities




Net proceeds (payments) under short-term lines of credit

246,702


(27,709)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

96,250


14,700

Payments of long-term debt

(128,978)


(26,519)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest in a consolidated subsidiary

-


(425,000)

Value of shares withheld for taxes

(7,173)


(4,011)

Dividends paid

(20,390)


(19,894)

Payments of debt issuance costs

(5,685)


(521)

Common stock repurchased

(19,057)


(15,366)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(179)


(33,657)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

161,490


(537,977)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(557)


1,953

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(39,998)


(480,141)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

98,283


561,771

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 58,285


$ 81,630

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income

$ 43,863


$ 26,071


$ 127,143


$ 48,209

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,582)


5,933


(9,053)


19,930

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

46,445


20,138


136,196


28,279

Adjustments:








Legal settlement and related expenses

-


-


18,711


-

Asset impairment

-


11,376


15,661


11,376

Transaction related compensation

-


1,712


2,688


5,583

Severance expense

1,008


-


1,008


1,197

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

-


(7,726)


(7,764)


(12,645)

Loss on investments

-


-


-


7,178

Acquisition costs

-


5,927


-


5,927

Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net

-


(1,567)


-


(4,757)

Pension settlement

-


1,448


-


1,448

Income tax impact of adjustments1

(252)


(2,792)


(7,577)


(2,649)

Total adjusting items, net of tax

756


8,378


22,727


12,658

Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$ 47,201


$ 28,516


$ 158,923


$ 40,937









Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
common shareholders

$ 1.36


$ 0.59


$ 3.97


$ 0.82









Impact on diluted earnings per share

$ 0.02


$ 0.25


$ 0.66


$ 0.37

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.38


$ 0.84


$ 4.63


$ 1.19


1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the blended federal, state, and local tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment of an equity method investment of $4.4 million in 2025.


Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)


(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


Other


Total

Three months ended September 30, 2026








Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 1,848,885


$ 984,830


$ -


$ 2,833,715

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

1,712,034


939,664


-


2,651,698

Gross profit

136,851


45,166


-


182,017

Operating, administrative and general expenses

123,481


8,099


17,655


149,235

Interest expense, net

11,105


2,270


21


13,396

Other income, net

2,984


28,211


73


31,268

Income (loss) before income taxes

5,249


63,008


(17,603)


50,654

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,582)


-


-


(2,582)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 7,831


$ 63,008


$ (17,603)


$ 53,236

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

1,008


-


-


1,008

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 8,839


$ 63,008


$ (17,603)


$ 54,244









Three months ended September 30, 2025








Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 1,988,907


$ 688,805


$ -


$ 2,677,712

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

1,861,997


644,843


-


2,506,840

Gross profit

126,910


43,962


-


170,872

Operating, administrative and general expenses

135,891


16,454


20,209


172,554

Interest expense (income), net

9,111


1,678


(311)


10,478

Other income, net

19,558


17,657


788


38,003

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,466


43,487


(19,110)


25,843

(Loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(582)


6,515


-


5,933

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 2,048


$ 36,972


$ (19,110)


$ 19,910

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

443


9,279


1,448


11,170

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 2,491


$ 46,251


$ (17,662)


$ 31,080

1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $4.2 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net, and a $2.3 million difference in asset impairments in the Agribusiness segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)









(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


Other


Total

Nine months ended September 30, 2026








Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 5,881,945


$ 2,676,696


$ -


$ 8,558,641

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

5,464,410


2,527,900


-


7,992,310

Gross profit

417,535


148,796


-


566,331

Operating, administrative and general expenses

366,999


52,498


48,176


467,673

Interest expense, net

38,123


7,670


83


45,876

Other income, net

20,111


78,952


38


99,101

Income (loss) before income taxes

32,524


167,580


(48,221)


151,883

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9,053)


-


-


(9,053)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 41,577


$ 167,580


$ (48,221)


$ 160,936

Adjustments to income before income taxes2

5,456


23,370


1,478


30,304

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 47,033


$ 190,950


$ (46,743)


$ 191,240









Nine months ended September 30, 2025








Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 6,397,021


$ 2,075,658


$ -


$ 8,472,679

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

6,019,451


1,971,068


-


7,990,519

Gross profit

377,570


104,590


-


482,160

Operating, administrative and general expenses

374,392


35,188


43,317


452,897

Interest expense (income), net

33,268


3,101


(1,300)


35,069

Other income (loss), net

40,779


19,491


(573)


59,697

Income (loss) before income taxes

10,689


85,792


(42,590)


53,891

(Loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3,933)


23,863


-


19,930

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 14,622


$ 61,929


$ (42,590)


$ 33,961

Adjustments to income before income taxes2

4,580


9,279


1,448


15,307

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 19,202


$ 71,208


$ (41,142)


$ 49,268

1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $5.9 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net, and a $2.3 million difference in asset impairments in the Agribusiness segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


Other


Total

Three months ended September 30, 2026








Net income (loss)

$ 5,249


$ 63,008


$ (24,394)


$ 43,863

Interest expense

11,105


2,270


21


13,396

Tax provision

-


-


6,791


6,791

Depreciation and amortization

23,050


12,308


948


36,306

EBITDA

39,404


77,586


(16,634)


100,356

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Severance expense

1,008


-


-


1,008

Total adjusting items

1,008


-


-


1,008

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 40,412


$ 77,586


$ (16,634)


$ 101,364









Three months ended September 30, 2025








Net income (loss)

$ 1,466


$ 43,487


$ (18,882)


$ 26,071

Interest expense (income)

9,111


1,678


(311)


10,478

Tax benefit

-


-


(228)


(228)

Depreciation and amortization

19,941


12,096


610


32,647

EBITDA

30,518


57,261


(18,811)


68,968

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Asset impairment

10,346


3,352


-


13,698

Acquisition costs

-


5,927


-


5,927

Transaction related compensation

1,712


-


-


1,712

Pension settlement

-


-


1,448


1,448

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(11,887)


-


-


(11,887)

Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net

(1,567)


-


-


(1,567)

Total adjusting items

(1,396)


9,279


1,448


9,331

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 29,122


$ 66,540


$ (17,363)


$ 78,299

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations, allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)









(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


Other


Total

Nine months ended September 30, 2026








Net income (loss)

$ 32,524


$ 167,580


$ (72,961)


$ 127,143

Interest expense

38,123


7,670


83


45,876

Tax provision

-


-


24,740


24,740

Depreciation and amortization

66,434


35,951


2,667


105,052

EBITDA

137,081


211,201


(45,471)


302,811

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Legal settlement and related expenses

5,948


12,763


-


18,711

Asset impairment

3,576


10,607


1,478


15,661

Transaction related compensation

2,688


-


-


2,688

Severance expense

1,008


-


-


1,008

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(7,764)


-


-


(7,764)

Total adjusting items

5,456


23,370


1,478


30,304

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 142,537


$ 234,571


$ (43,993)


$ 333,115









Nine months ended September 30, 2025








Net income (loss)

$ 10,689


$ 85,792


$ (48,272)


$ 48,209

Interest expense (income)

33,268


3,101


(1,300)


35,069

Tax provision

-


-


5,682


5,682

Depreciation and amortization

62,025


36,005


2,028


100,058

EBITDA

105,982


124,898


(41,862)


189,018

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Asset impairment

10,346


3,352


-


13,698

Loss on investments

7,178


-


-


7,178

Acquisition costs

-


5,927


-


5,927

Transaction related compensation

5,583


-


-


5,583

Pension settlement

-


-


1,448


1,448

Severance expense

1,197


-


-


1,197

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(18,548)


-


-


(18,548)

Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net

(4,757)


-


-


(4,757)

Total adjusting items

999


9,279


1,448


11,726

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 106,981


$ 134,177


$ (40,414)


$ 200,744

The Andersons, Inc.

Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended,


Twelve months
ended
September 30,
2026

(in thousands)

December
31, 2025


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2026


September
30, 2026


Net income

$ 71,092


$ 29,332


$ 53,948


$ 43,863


$ 198,235

Interest expense

12,090


16,838


15,642


13,396


57,966

Tax provision

16,486


4,560


13,389


6,791


41,226

Depreciation and amortization

33,265


34,112


34,634


36,306


138,317

EBITDA

132,933


84,842


117,613


100,356


435,744

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Asset impairment

-


-


15,661


-


15,661

Legal settlement and related expenses

-


5,948


12,763


-


18,711

Transaction related compensation

1,879


1,792


896


-


4,567

Severance expense

1,480


-


-


1,008


2,488

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(72)


(1,108)


(6,656)


-


(7,836)

Loss on sales of assets businesses, net

310


-


-


-


310

Total adjusting items

3,597


6,632


22,664


1,008


33,901

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 136,530


$ 91,474


$ 140,277


$ 101,364


$ 469,645












Three Months Ended,


Twelve months
ended
September 30,
2025


December
31, 2024


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2025


September
30, 2025


Net income

$ 54,104


$ 5,331


$ 16,807


$ 26,071


$ 102,313

Interest expense

10,266


13,096


11,495


10,478


45,335

Tax (benefit) provision

13,146


(2,118)


8,028


(228)


18,828

Depreciation and amortization

36,178


34,340


33,071


32,647


136,236

EBITDA

113,694


50,649


69,401


68,968


302,712

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Transaction related compensation

2,536


2,103


1,768


1,712


8,119

Insured inventory and property (recoveries)
damages, net

(4,446)


4,502


(11,162)


(11,887)


(22,993)

Loss on investments

1,535


-


7,178


-


8,713

Severance expense

-


-


1,197


-


1,197

Gain on sales of assets businesses, net

-


-


(3,190)


(1,567)


(4,757)

Acquisition costs

3,193


-


-


5,927


9,120

Asset impairment

-


-


-


13,698


13,698

Pension settlement

-


-


-


1,448


1,448

Total adjusting items

2,818


6,605


(4,209)


9,331


14,545

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 116,512


$ 57,254


$ 65,192


$ 78,299


$ 317,257

The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (124,223)


$ 233,882


$ (29,976)


$ 183,183

Changes in operating assets and liabilities








Accounts receivable

86,722


66,246


(45,769)


42,850

Inventories

(249,841)


(129,572)


152,208


391,784

Commodity derivatives

(140,647)


(17,316)


(104,651)


2,541

Other current and non-current assets

(32,429)


14,816


(47,112)


(16,914)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

128,527


231,247


(249,191)


(405,399)

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

(207,668)


165,421


(294,515)


14,862

Cash from operations before working capital changes

$ 83,445


$ 68,461


$ 264,539


$ 168,321

Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations, allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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