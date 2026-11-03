The Andersons, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights:

Record third quarter net income attributable to The Andersons of $46 million or $1.36 per diluted share and adjusted net income attributable of $47 million, or $1.38 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $101 million

Renewables reports record third quarter pretax income of $63 million on efficient operations and higher co-product values

Agribusiness pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $5 million and adjusted pretax income of $9 million on increased market volatility

"Our third quarter results reflect significant year-over-year improvement in both Renewables and Agribusiness," said President and CEO Bill Krueger. "Renewables delivered strong quarterly results from our production assets with operational execution, higher co-product values, and lower eastern corn basis. Ethanol and corn-oil yields improved year-over-year. In the quarter, we recognized $27 million of 45Z tax credits as a result of our low-carbon strategies."

"Agribusiness delivered improvement over last year with the merchandising businesses executing on market opportunities. This resulted from higher commodity prices and increased volatility, primarily from western grain belt weather variability and production uncertainty during the quarter. We expect market dislocations and a solid eastern grain belt harvest to provide opportunities in the fourth quarter and into 2027," added Krueger.

"The completed organic growth projects we have discussed in past quarters are delivering at or above our original estimates. The Port of Houston's soybean meal export project is now operational, and we are actively booking shipments for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027," continued Krueger. "In Renewables, our ethanol de-bottlenecking project in Clymers, Indiana, remains on track, allowing an additional 30 million gallons to come online in mid-2027. We are pursuing additional opportunities to reduce the carbon intensity at all plants to maximize the value of low-carbon ethanol. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the opportunities across our businesses, particularly in the renewable fuels and feedstocks supply chains. Growing worldwide demand for low-carbon fuels and continued progress on our strategic investments will position us to capitalize on evolving market opportunities and create long-term value for our shareholders."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Variance YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Variance Pretax Income $ 50.7 $ 25.8 $ 24.9 $ 151.9 $ 53.9 $ 98.0 Pretax Income Attributable to the

Company1 53.2 19.9 33.3 160.9 34.0 126.9 Adjusted Pretax Income Attributable to the

Company1 54.2 31.1 23.1 191.2 49.3 141.9 Agribusiness1 8.8 2.5 6.3 47.0 19.2 27.8 Renewables1 63.0 46.3 16.7 191.0 71.2 119.8 Other1 (17.6) (17.7) 0.1 (46.7) (41.1) (5.6) Net Income Attributable to the Company 46.4 20.1 26.3 136.2 28.3 107.9 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the

Company1 47.2 28.5 18.7 158.9 40.9 118.0 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1.36 0.59 0.77 3.97 0.82 3.15 Adjusted EPS1 1.38 0.84 0.54 4.63 1.19 3.44 EBITDA1 100.4 69.0 31.4 302.8 189.0 113.8 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 101.4 $ 78.3 $ 23.1 $ 333.1 $ 200.7 $ 132.4 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our strong earnings performance and cash flow generation enable us to continue investing in growth opportunities across the company," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Our long-term debt to EBITDA remains well below our target of less than 2.5 times, and we believe our balance sheet provides the flexibility to support our growth strategy. We are also pleased to announce a recent agreement to sell the majority of the 2026 45Z tax credits that we are generating, with most of the cash expected to be received later this year."

Cash used in operating activities for the third quarter of 2026 was $124 million compared with cash provided of $234 million in 2025. Cash from operations before working capital changes in the third quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively, was $83 million and $68 million, respectively. Cash spent on capital projects in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $60 million, compared to $67 million in 2025, which represents both growth investments and capital incurred to maintain existing operations.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

Agribusiness Reports Improved Third Quarter on Merchandising Activities

Agribusiness recorded pretax income of $5 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $9 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $1 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

The segment showed improvement in a dynamic environment. The merchandising businesses showed the largest year-over-year improvement, driven by higher commodity prices and increased volatility. Grain asset performance was down compared to 2025 due to a later eastern harvest and a decline in space income for wheat. The third quarter is a seasonally low quarter for fertilizer and results were comparable year-over-year.

Weather delays have pushed harvest behind the five-year average, but progress typically accelerates quickly once conditions allow. As expected, yields varied significantly between the east and west, with the western drought significantly impacting crop volumes and quality. While these conditions may have a negative impact on western assets, the resulting market dislocations and volatility should create additional merchandising opportunities. Corn yields and quality are favorable in the east, which should provide space income opportunities and should benefit our eastern ethanol plants. Large harvested corn acreage should support demand for fall fertilizer applications, although high input costs could influence purchasing decisions. Fall wheat planting is nearing completion, and we are optimistic about higher acreage next year. Our diversified agribusiness portfolio remains well positioned to capitalize on these conditions.

Agribusiness had third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $40 million, compared to $29 million in 2025.

Renewables Reports Record Third Quarter on Efficient Operations and Strong Demand

Renewables reported pretax income of $63 million in the third quarter. For the same period in 2025, the segment reported pretax income of $43 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $46 million.

Renewables had a strong third quarter driven by efficient plant operations, higher co-product values, and lower corn basis at our eastern plants. Although board crush margins were lower quarter-over-quarter, overall plant profitability improved, reflecting our commitment to operational excellence. Third quarter results include $27 million of 45Z producer tax credits. Our merchandising results were lower compared to last year due to foreign feedstocks pressuring domestic values and reduced run rates at bio-based diesel plants.

Ethanol market fundamentals remain supportive as we anticipate continued strong demand, particularly for low carbon intensity ethanol, driven by increasing global blend rates and favorable domestic blending economics. Renewable feedstocks are expected to benefit from healthy bio-based diesel demand and supportive renewable fuel markets.

All four production plants completed their scheduled fall maintenance shutdowns in the quarter, which included an extended shutdown at the Clymers, Indiana, facility in preparation for future debottlenecking.

Renewables had third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $78 million in 2026, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $67 million in 2025.

Income Taxes

The company recorded income tax expense of $7 million for the quarter, resulting in an effective tax rate of 13%. The rate was impacted by non-taxable 45Z tax credits. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 14% - 18%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2026. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 9510864). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/A7ab67dYrPw and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture and renewable fuels company. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,833,715

$ 2,677,712

$ 8,558,641

$ 8,472,679 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 2,651,698

2,506,840

7,992,310

7,990,519 Gross profit 182,017

170,872

566,331

482,160 Operating, administrative and general expenses 149,235

172,554

467,673

452,897 Interest expense, net 13,396

10,478

45,876

35,069 Other income, net 31,268

38,003

99,101

59,697 Income before income taxes 50,654

25,843

151,883

53,891 Income tax provision (benefit) 6,791

(228)

24,740

5,682 Net income 43,863

26,071

127,143

48,209 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,582)

5,933

(9,053)

19,930 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 46,445

$ 20,138

$ 136,196

$ 28,279















Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders:













Basic earnings: $ 1.37

$ 0.59

$ 4.01

$ 0.83 Diluted earnings: $ 1.36

$ 0.59

$ 3.97

$ 0.82

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,285

$ 98,283

$ 81,630 Accounts receivable, net 664,015

652,472

715,761 Inventories 1,210,206

1,365,121

899,278 Commodity derivative assets - current 261,923

135,466

154,449 Other current assets 171,882

125,067

110,045 Total current assets 2,366,311

2,376,409

1,961,163 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,009,655

939,500

905,761 Other assets, net 415,301

396,923

430,035 Total assets $ 3,791,267

$ 3,712,832

$ 3,296,959











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 495,184

$ 249,420

$ 141,356 Trade and other payables 771,544

918,691

782,683 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 46,748

195,331

71,989 Commodity derivative liabilities - current 74,067

51,153

68,618 Current maturities of long-term debt 22,627

63,375

63,888 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 248,786

208,427

201,939 Total current liabilities 1,658,956

1,686,397

1,330,473 Long-term debt, less current maturities 567,855

560,016

569,052 Other long-term liabilities 174,279

176,184

174,417 Total liabilities 2,401,090

2,422,597

2,073,942 Total equity 1,390,177

1,290,235

1,223,017 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,791,267

$ 3,712,832

$ 3,296,959

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2026

2025 Operating Activities





Net income $ 127,143

$ 48,209 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 105,052

100,058 Other 32,344

20,054 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (45,769)

42,850 Inventories 152,208

391,784 Commodity derivatives (104,651)

2,541 Other current and non-current assets (47,112)

(16,914) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (249,191)

(405,399) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (29,976)

183,183 Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (186,837)

(162,210) Insurance proceeds 7,765

26,187 Other 8,117

8,723 Net cash used in investing activities (170,955)

(127,300) Financing Activities





Net proceeds (payments) under short-term lines of credit 246,702

(27,709) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 96,250

14,700 Payments of long-term debt (128,978)

(26,519) Purchase of noncontrolling interest in a consolidated subsidiary -

(425,000) Value of shares withheld for taxes (7,173)

(4,011) Dividends paid (20,390)

(19,894) Payments of debt issuance costs (5,685)

(521) Common stock repurchased (19,057)

(15,366) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (179)

(33,657) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 161,490

(537,977) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (557)

1,953 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (39,998)

(480,141) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 98,283

561,771 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 58,285

$ 81,630

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc. A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 43,863

$ 26,071

$ 127,143

$ 48,209 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,582)

5,933

(9,053)

19,930 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 46,445

20,138

136,196

28,279 Adjustments:













Legal settlement and related expenses -

-

18,711

- Asset impairment -

11,376

15,661

11,376 Transaction related compensation -

1,712

2,688

5,583 Severance expense 1,008

-

1,008

1,197 Insured inventory and property recoveries, net -

(7,726)

(7,764)

(12,645) Loss on investments -

-

-

7,178 Acquisition costs -

5,927

-

5,927 Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net -

(1,567)

-

(4,757) Pension settlement -

1,448

-

1,448 Income tax impact of adjustments1 (252)

(2,792)

(7,577)

(2,649) Total adjusting items, net of tax 756

8,378

22,727

12,658 Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 47,201

$ 28,516

$ 158,923

$ 40,937















Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders $ 1.36

$ 0.59

$ 3.97

$ 0.82















Impact on diluted earnings per share $ 0.02

$ 0.25

$ 0.66

$ 0.37 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.38

$ 0.84

$ 4.63

$ 1.19



1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the blended federal, state, and local tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment of an equity method investment of $4.4 million in 2025.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Three months ended September 30, 2026













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 1,848,885

$ 984,830

$ -

$ 2,833,715 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 1,712,034

939,664

-

2,651,698 Gross profit 136,851

45,166

-

182,017 Operating, administrative and general expenses 123,481

8,099

17,655

149,235 Interest expense, net 11,105

2,270

21

13,396 Other income, net 2,984

28,211

73

31,268 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,249

63,008

(17,603)

50,654 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,582)

-

-

(2,582) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 7,831

$ 63,008

$ (17,603)

$ 53,236 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 1,008

-

-

1,008 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 8,839

$ 63,008

$ (17,603)

$ 54,244















Three months ended September 30, 2025













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 1,988,907

$ 688,805

$ -

$ 2,677,712 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 1,861,997

644,843

-

2,506,840 Gross profit 126,910

43,962

-

170,872 Operating, administrative and general expenses 135,891

16,454

20,209

172,554 Interest expense (income), net 9,111

1,678

(311)

10,478 Other income, net 19,558

17,657

788

38,003 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,466

43,487

(19,110)

25,843 (Loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (582)

6,515

-

5,933 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 2,048

$ 36,972

$ (19,110)

$ 19,910 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 443

9,279

1,448

11,170 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 2,491

$ 46,251

$ (17,662)

$ 31,080

1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $4.2 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net, and a $2.3 million difference in asset impairments in the Agribusiness segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)















(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Nine months ended September 30, 2026













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 5,881,945

$ 2,676,696

$ -

$ 8,558,641 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 5,464,410

2,527,900

-

7,992,310 Gross profit 417,535

148,796

-

566,331 Operating, administrative and general expenses 366,999

52,498

48,176

467,673 Interest expense, net 38,123

7,670

83

45,876 Other income, net 20,111

78,952

38

99,101 Income (loss) before income taxes 32,524

167,580

(48,221)

151,883 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (9,053)

-

-

(9,053) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 41,577

$ 167,580

$ (48,221)

$ 160,936 Adjustments to income before income taxes2 5,456

23,370

1,478

30,304 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 47,033

$ 190,950

$ (46,743)

$ 191,240















Nine months ended September 30, 2025













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 6,397,021

$ 2,075,658

$ -

$ 8,472,679 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 6,019,451

1,971,068

-

7,990,519 Gross profit 377,570

104,590

-

482,160 Operating, administrative and general expenses 374,392

35,188

43,317

452,897 Interest expense (income), net 33,268

3,101

(1,300)

35,069 Other income (loss), net 40,779

19,491

(573)

59,697 Income (loss) before income taxes 10,689

85,792

(42,590)

53,891 (Loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,933)

23,863

-

19,930 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 14,622

$ 61,929

$ (42,590)

$ 33,961 Adjustments to income before income taxes2 4,580

9,279

1,448

15,307 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 19,202

$ 71,208

$ (41,142)

$ 49,268

1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $5.9 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net, and a $2.3 million difference in asset impairments in the Agribusiness segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Three months ended September 30, 2026













Net income (loss) $ 5,249

$ 63,008

$ (24,394)

$ 43,863 Interest expense 11,105

2,270

21

13,396 Tax provision -

-

6,791

6,791 Depreciation and amortization 23,050

12,308

948

36,306 EBITDA 39,404

77,586

(16,634)

100,356 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Severance expense 1,008

-

-

1,008 Total adjusting items 1,008

-

-

1,008 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,412

$ 77,586

$ (16,634)

$ 101,364















Three months ended September 30, 2025













Net income (loss) $ 1,466

$ 43,487

$ (18,882)

$ 26,071 Interest expense (income) 9,111

1,678

(311)

10,478 Tax benefit -

-

(228)

(228) Depreciation and amortization 19,941

12,096

610

32,647 EBITDA 30,518

57,261

(18,811)

68,968 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Asset impairment 10,346

3,352

-

13,698 Acquisition costs -

5,927

-

5,927 Transaction related compensation 1,712

-

-

1,712 Pension settlement -

-

1,448

1,448 Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (11,887)

-

-

(11,887) Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net (1,567)

-

-

(1,567) Total adjusting items (1,396)

9,279

1,448

9,331 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,122

$ 66,540

$ (17,363)

$ 78,299

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations, allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)















(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Nine months ended September 30, 2026













Net income (loss) $ 32,524

$ 167,580

$ (72,961)

$ 127,143 Interest expense 38,123

7,670

83

45,876 Tax provision -

-

24,740

24,740 Depreciation and amortization 66,434

35,951

2,667

105,052 EBITDA 137,081

211,201

(45,471)

302,811 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Legal settlement and related expenses 5,948

12,763

-

18,711 Asset impairment 3,576

10,607

1,478

15,661 Transaction related compensation 2,688

-

-

2,688 Severance expense 1,008

-

-

1,008 Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (7,764)

-

-

(7,764) Total adjusting items 5,456

23,370

1,478

30,304 Adjusted EBITDA $ 142,537

$ 234,571

$ (43,993)

$ 333,115















Nine months ended September 30, 2025













Net income (loss) $ 10,689

$ 85,792

$ (48,272)

$ 48,209 Interest expense (income) 33,268

3,101

(1,300)

35,069 Tax provision -

-

5,682

5,682 Depreciation and amortization 62,025

36,005

2,028

100,058 EBITDA 105,982

124,898

(41,862)

189,018 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Asset impairment 10,346

3,352

-

13,698 Loss on investments 7,178

-

-

7,178 Acquisition costs -

5,927

-

5,927 Transaction related compensation 5,583

-

-

5,583 Pension settlement -

-

1,448

1,448 Severance expense 1,197

-

-

1,197 Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (18,548)

-

-

(18,548) Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net (4,757)

-

-

(4,757) Total adjusting items 999

9,279

1,448

11,726 Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,981

$ 134,177

$ (40,414)

$ 200,744

The Andersons, Inc. Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three Months Ended,

Twelve months

ended

September 30,

2026 (in thousands) December

31, 2025

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2026

September

30, 2026

Net income $ 71,092

$ 29,332

$ 53,948

$ 43,863

$ 198,235 Interest expense 12,090

16,838

15,642

13,396

57,966 Tax provision 16,486

4,560

13,389

6,791

41,226 Depreciation and amortization 33,265

34,112

34,634

36,306

138,317 EBITDA 132,933

84,842

117,613

100,356

435,744 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Asset impairment -

-

15,661

-

15,661 Legal settlement and related expenses -

5,948

12,763

-

18,711 Transaction related compensation 1,879

1,792

896

-

4,567 Severance expense 1,480

-

-

1,008

2,488 Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (72)

(1,108)

(6,656)

-

(7,836) Loss on sales of assets businesses, net 310

-

-

-

310 Total adjusting items 3,597

6,632

22,664

1,008

33,901 Adjusted EBITDA $ 136,530

$ 91,474

$ 140,277

$ 101,364

$ 469,645





















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months

ended

September 30,

2025

December

31, 2024

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2025

September

30, 2025

Net income $ 54,104

$ 5,331

$ 16,807

$ 26,071

$ 102,313 Interest expense 10,266

13,096

11,495

10,478

45,335 Tax (benefit) provision 13,146

(2,118)

8,028

(228)

18,828 Depreciation and amortization 36,178

34,340

33,071

32,647

136,236 EBITDA 113,694

50,649

69,401

68,968

302,712 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 2,536

2,103

1,768

1,712

8,119 Insured inventory and property (recoveries)

damages, net (4,446)

4,502

(11,162)

(11,887)

(22,993) Loss on investments 1,535

-

7,178

-

8,713 Severance expense -

-

1,197

-

1,197 Gain on sales of assets businesses, net -

-

(3,190)

(1,567)

(4,757) Acquisition costs 3,193

-

-

5,927

9,120 Asset impairment -

-

-

13,698

13,698 Pension settlement -

-

-

1,448

1,448 Total adjusting items 2,818

6,605

(4,209)

9,331

14,545 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,512

$ 57,254

$ 65,192

$ 78,299

$ 317,257

The Andersons, Inc. Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (124,223)

$ 233,882

$ (29,976)

$ 183,183 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable 86,722

66,246

(45,769)

42,850 Inventories (249,841)

(129,572)

152,208

391,784 Commodity derivatives (140,647)

(17,316)

(104,651)

2,541 Other current and non-current assets (32,429)

14,816

(47,112)

(16,914) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 128,527

231,247

(249,191)

(405,399) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities (207,668)

165,421

(294,515)

14,862 Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 83,445

$ 68,461

$ 264,539

$ 168,321

Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations, allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.