Flotek Industries, Inc.: Flotek Delivers Quarterly Revenue Above $100 Million, Achieving Twelve-Year High, and Increases Guidance Again

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced third quarter 2026 revenue of $114.4 million, reaching its highest quarterly revenue level in twelve years. The Company's results reflect broad-based growth across its Data Analytics and Chemistry Technologies segments, with total revenue increasing 104% year over year. Based on the Company's strong year-to-date performance and its outlook for the fourth quarter, Flotek also increased its full-year 2026 guidance.

A summary of key financial metrics is as follows (in thousands, except 'per share' amounts):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change























Total Revenues $ 114,352

$ 56,031

104 %

$ 283,770

$ 169,743

67 % Gross Profit $ 27,395

$ 17,783

54 %

$ 66,719

$ 44,639

49 % Net Income $ 13,306

$ 20,355

(35) %

$ 27,923

$ 27,503

2 % Diluted Income Per Share $ 0.34

$ 0.53

(36) %

$ 0.72

$ 0.78

(8) % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 19,523

$ 10,427

87 %

$ 45,404

$ 24,743

84 %

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Total revenue reached $114.4 million, more than doubling from the year-ago quarter

Data Analytics revenue increased 104% as compared to third quarter 2025

International Chemistry revenue grew to $28.4 million accounting for 25% of total revenue

Revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA (1) have grown in every quarter of 2026

have grown in every quarter of 2026 Term loan closed in September expected to fund expanded Data Analytics capital plan

2026 Guidance Update

Based on year-to-date results and the Company's current expectations, Flotek is increasing its guidance metrics for 2026 as follows (in millions):

Metric Previous

Current Total Revenues $360-$370

$382-$390 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $50-$54

$59-$62

Data Analytics Capital Investment Plan

The Company expects capital expenditures in 2027 to total between $15 million and $20 million. Funding is expected to include a portion of the proceeds from the Company's recently closed Term Loan.

The capital investment plan is expected to support the continued expansion of the Data Analytics segment, with investments focused on the following priorities:

Expanding the Company's inventory of proprietary measurement instruments;

Growing the fleet of near real-time gas conditioning and distribution equipment; and

Enhancing existing manufacturing capacity to support continued segment scaling.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ryan Ezell commented, "With our third quarter results, we have now achieved growth in revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA in every quarter this year. Both segments generated strong year-over-year growth, with total quarterly revenue reaching its highest level since the third quarter of 2014. Data Analytics continues to provide strong profit contribution as the segment generated 45% of total Company gross profit on only 16% of total revenue. Our Chemistry segment's international sales increased by $26 million from the year-ago quarter, while related party chemistry revenue exceeded $50 million in a quarter for the first time in the history of our chemistry supply agreement.

Our third-quarter performance reflects consistent execution of our corporate strategy and further validates Flotek's industrialized pivot into a data-driven technology leader. We believe the debt financing completed in September provides the capital needed to expand our Data Analytics asset base, which we expect will support high-margin revenue growth in 2027. Our 2027 capital investment plan is expected to exceed our cumulative capital expenditures over the past several years as we pursue opportunities to expand the application of our technologies beyond the oil and gas industry. We believe our real-time measurement solutions are well positioned to help address the rapidly growing demand for behind-the-meter power generation and other differentiated industrial and infrastructure applications."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue: Flotek reported total revenues of $114.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 104% compared to total revenues of $56 million for the third quarter of 2025.



Both Chemistry and Data Analytics segment revenues increased 104% as compared to the 2025 quarter. International Chemistry revenue totaled $28.4 million during the third quarter, as compared to $2.2 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the Company's ongoing work in the Middle East.



Related party Chemistry revenue increased 87% from the year-ago quarter, marking the first time since the inception of the Company's long-term supply agreement with ProFrac Services LLC that quarterly revenues exceeded $50 million. Revenue related to the minimum purchase requirements (the "Minimum Purchase Requirements") under the long-term supply agreement totaled $0.9 million and $8.7 million, during the third quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The reduction in revenue related to the Minimum Purchase Requirements during the current quarter was due to the significant increase in related party Chemistry revenue versus the year-ago quarter.

Segment Revenue Summary (in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change























Chemistry Technologies:





















External Revenues $ 45,962

$ 20,221

127 %

$ 91,818

$ 64,773

42 % Related Party Revenues 50,335

26,956

87 %

144,347

87,562

65 % Total $ 96,297

$ 47,177

104 %

$ 236,165

$ 152,335

55 %























Data Analytics:





















Product Revenues $ 3,856

$ 1,694

128 %

$ 10,887

$ 5,176

110 % Service Revenues 14,199

7,160

98 %

36,718

12,232

200 % Total $ 18,055

$ 8,854

104 %

$ 47,605

$ 17,408

173 %

Gross Profit : The Company generated gross profit of $27.4 million during the third quarter of 2026, or 24% of revenue, compared to $17.8 million during the third quarter of 2025, or 32% of revenue. The decline in gross profit as a percentage of revenue was primarily the result of the $7.8 million decline in current quarter revenue related to the Minimum Purchase Requirements, which does not have any associated cost.

: The Company generated gross profit of $27.4 million during the third quarter of 2026, or 24% of revenue, compared to $17.8 million during the third quarter of 2025, or 32% of revenue. The decline in gross profit as a percentage of revenue was primarily the result of the $7.8 million decline in current quarter revenue related to the Minimum Purchase Requirements, which does not have any associated cost. Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expense : SG&A expense totaled $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, or 7% of revenue, compared to $7.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, or 13% of revenue. The increase in current quarter SG&A expense was primarily the result of higher non-cash stock compensation costs and increased costs related to the Company's annual bonus plan.

: SG&A expense totaled $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, or 7% of revenue, compared to $7.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, or 13% of revenue. The increase in current quarter SG&A expense was primarily the result of higher non-cash stock compensation costs and increased costs related to the Company's annual bonus plan. Net Income and EPS : Flotek reported net income of $13.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $20.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Third quarter 2025 net income included a $12.6 million non-cash tax benefit related to the partial release of the Company's valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.

: Flotek reported net income of $13.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $20.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Third quarter 2025 net income included a $12.6 million non-cash tax benefit related to the partial release of the Company's valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(1): Adjusted EBITDA totaled $19.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to $10.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA calculations for the third quarter and nine-month periods of 2026 and 2025 do not add back non-cash amortization of contract assets totaling $2.4 million, $1.3 million, $7.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively.

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings" section in this release for more information about this measure, including a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure. Calculations do not add back non-cash amortization of contract assets totaling $2.4 million and $1.3 million during the third quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $7.1 million and $4.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings" section in this release for more information about this measure. We are unable to reconcile this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts, as we are unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the impact of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measure, including, among other items, certain stock-based compensation costs, and interest costs related to fluctuations in borrowings under the Company's asset based loan and fluctuations in interest rates. These items do not impact the non-GAAP financial measure. Guidance does not add back non-cash amortization of contract assets estimated to total approximately $9.3 million during full-year 2026.

Conference Call Details

The Company plans to host its earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST).

Participants may access the call through Flotek's website at https://ir.flotekind.com/events, by telephone toll free at 1-800-836-8184 (international toll: 1-646-357-8785), or by using the following link to access the webcast: https://app.webinar.net/KaD61d81pgX approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a global technology-driven company that combines the synergy of proprietary technologies through near real-time data analytics and advanced chemistry to collaboratively address complex challenges for energy, industrial and infrastructure sector customers and help them optimize operations, enhance asset performance and maximize financial returns.

Leveraging a portfolio of more than 130 patents, over two decades of field and laboratory data, and a global presence in more than 59 countries, Flotek delivers innovative, data-driven solutions designed to create measurable value across the energy and infrastructure lifecycle.

Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) regarding Flotek Industries, Inc.'s business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Words such as will, continue, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates, may, could, should, target, forecast, project, potential and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements in this press release. Although forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the good faith judgment of management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to management. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's financial guidance and outlook, including anticipated revenues and Adjusted EBITDA; the amount, timing and funding of the Company's Data Analytics capital investment plan and the expected benefits thereof; anticipated revenues under the Company's long-term contracts, including the long-term supply agreement with ProFrac Services, LLC and the Minimum Purchase Requirements thereunder; the total term of such contracts and the likelihood of their extension, renewal or early termination; the timing of the scaling and deployment of equipment; the total power capacity and operating performance of equipment once deployed; the Company's ability to perform under and satisfy the terms and conditions of its contracts; the expansion of the Company's technologies into new markets and applications, including behind-the-meter power generation and other industrial and infrastructure applications; and the expected growth of the Company's international operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on ProFrac Services, LLC, a related party, for a significant portion of its revenue, and the effect of changes in ProFrac's activity levels, financial condition or purchasing decisions; the Company's indebtedness, including its term loan and asset-based loan, and its ability to comply with the covenants and other restrictions thereunder; the Company's ability to execute its capital investment plan on budget and on schedule; demand for and pricing of the Company's products and services, which are affected by oil and natural gas prices and drilling and completion activity; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its technologies outside of oil and gas; risks associated with international operations, including in the Middle East; the outcome of the pending shareholder litigation described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any other investigations or legal proceedings; and risks related to the Company's projects that are outside the Company's control, including, without limitation, securing fuel supply, international logistics, obtaining permits and governmental approvals, satisfying bonding, performance security and financing requirements, third-party equipment delivery, construction execution and scheduling, meeting execution deadlines and integrating systems, actions taken by governmental, regulatory or oversight authorities, changes in government policy, tariffs and trade restrictions, political and regulatory developments, geopolitical instability or armed conflicts, and severe weather events. Further information about the risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company is set forth in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K (including, without limitation, in the "Risk Factors" sections thereof), and in the Company's other SEC filings and publicly available documents. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this press release.

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,275

$ 5,731 Restricted cash 105

104 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,109 and $764 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 66,015

19,043 Accounts receivable, related party, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 72,621

64,204 Equipment credit, related party 8,230

- Inventories, net 33,722

10,629 Other current assets 1,963

3,445 Current contract asset 9,185

7,621 Total current assets 213,116

110,777 Long-term contract asset 46,479

55,115 Property and equipment, net 24,541

20,344 Right-of-use assets 3,094

3,083 Deferred tax assets, net 22,372

29,152 Other long-term assets 1,509

1,578 TOTAL ASSETS $ 311,111

$ 220,049 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 74,485

$ 48,317 Accrued liabilities 6,903

7,256 Income taxes payable 1,293

258 Interest payable 151

- Interest payable, related party -

1,008 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,574

1,251 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 164

153 Asset-based loan 7,933

3,332 Total current liabilities 92,503

61,575 Deferred revenue, long-term 51

- Term loan facility, net of deferred financing costs, including $11,671 held by related party, net of deferred financing costs 70,028

- Note payable - related party, net of deferred financing costs -

39,584 Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,912

5,608 Long-term finance lease liabilities 100

224 TOTAL LIABILITIES 167,594

106,991 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 240,000,000 shares authorized; 37,440,565 shares issued and 36,218,789 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026; 31,320,960 shares issued and 30,130,480 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 4

3 Additional paid-in capital 438,129

434,964 Accumulated other comprehensive income 155

96 Accumulated deficit (257,857)

(285,780) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,221,776 and 1,190,480 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (36,914)

(36,225) Total stockholders' equity 143,517

113,058 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 311,111

$ 220,049

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue:













Revenue from external customers $ 56,942

$ 22,941

$ 118,332

$ 72,546 Revenue from related party 57,410

33,090

165,438

97,197 Total revenues 114,352

56,031

283,770

169,743 Cost of goods sold 86,957

38,248

217,051

125,104 Gross profit 27,395

17,783

66,719

44,639 Operating costs and expenses:













Selling, general, and administrative 8,511

7,384

23,172

20,462 Asset acquisition expenses -

167

-

4,362 Depreciation 666

581

1,961

1,207 Research and development 473

549

1,366

1,359 Gain on sale of property and equipment (208)

-

(208)

(7) Total operating costs and expenses 9,442

8,681

26,291

27,383 Income from operations 17,953

9,102

40,428

17,256 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (1,416)

(1,351)

(4,119)

(2,563) Loss on extinguishment of debt (242)

-

(242)

- Other income, net 59

(8)

94

279 Total other expense (1,599)

(1,359)

(4,267)

(2,284) Income before income taxes 16,354

7,743

36,161

14,972 Income tax (expense) benefit (3,048)

12,612

(8,238)

12,531 Net income $ 13,306

$ 20,355

$ 27,923

$ 27,503















Income per common share:











Basic $ 0.37

$ 0.57

$ 0.77

$ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.53

$ 0.72

$ 0.78















Weighted average common shares:













Weighted average common shares used in computing basic income per common share 36,174

35,868

36,142

33,189 Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted income per common share 38,684

38,137

38,522

35,420

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 27,923

$ 27,503 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Change in fair value of contingent consideration -

(127) Amortization of contract assets 7,072

4,210 Depreciation 1,961

1,207 Amortization of deferred financing costs 257

252 Loss on extinguishment of debt 242

- Provision for credit losses, net of recoveries 383

555 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,172

307 Gain on sale of property and equipment (208)

(7) Non-cash lease expense 587

840 Stock compensation expense 3,020

1,706 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 6,780

(12,773) Changes in current assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (47,355)

(9,936) Accounts receivable, related party (21,396)

(10,013) Inventories (23,764)

462 Income tax receivable 32

(32) Other assets 1,379

724 Accounts payable 26,168

(3,000) Accrued liabilities (302)

(874) Operating lease liabilities (971)

(1,204) Income taxes payable 1,035

149 Interest payable 151

- Interest payable, related party (1,008)

1,008 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (16,842)

957 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (1,702)

(1,697) Proceeds from sale of assets -

7 Net cash used in investing activities (1,702)

(1,690) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from term loan facility 62,500

- Term loan facility issuance cost (4,875)

- Payment of related party note payable (27,500)

- Payments on long term debt -

(60) Proceeds from asset-based loan 199,310

147,000 Payments on asset-based loan (194,709)

(145,127) Payment of asset-based loan origination costs (40)

(150) Payment of note payable issuance costs -

(480) Payment of stock warrant issuance costs -

(653) Proceeds from exercise of April 2025 Warrant 1

- Payments to tax authorities for shares withheld from employees (689)

(82) Proceeds from issuance of stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 137

113 Proceeds from issuance of stock from stock option exercises 8

574 Payments for finance leases (113)

(60) Net cash provided by financing activities 34,030

1,075 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 59

(142) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 15,545

200 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 5,731

4,404 Restricted cash at the beginning of period 104

102 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,835

4,506 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 21,275

4,603 Restricted cash at the end of period 105

103 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 21,380

$ 4,706

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ITEMS AND NON-CASH ITEMS IMPACTING EARNINGS (in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Net income $ 13,306

$ 20,355

$ 27,923

$ 27,503 Interest expense 1,416

1,351

4,119

2,563 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,048

(12,612)

8,238

(12,531) Depreciation and amortization 666 - 581 - 1,961 - 1,207 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 18,436

$ 9,675

$ 42,241

$ 18,742 Stock compensation expense 987

569

3,020

1,706 Severance and retirement 8

16

19

67 Loss on extinguishment of debt 242

-

242

- Contingent liability revaluation -

-

-

(127) Gain on disposal of asset (208)

-

(208)

(7) Non-Recurring professional fees (2) 58

167

90

4,362 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 19,523

$ 10,427

$ 45,404

$ 24,743

(1) Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views the adjustments made to net income for certain non-cash or non-recurring items noted above to be outside of the Company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating results without the impact of the above items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and cash flow from continuing operations, and to establish financial, compensation and operational objectives. Adjusted EBITDA as presented above does not add back non-cash amortization of contract assets totaling $2.4 million and $1.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and non-cash amortization of contract assets totaling $7.1 million and $4.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.



(2) Includes $4.4 million of expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 related to an asset acquisition.

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ITEMS AND NON-CASH ITEMS IMPACTING EARNINGS (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2026







Net income $ 9,953

$ 4,664 Interest expense 1,371

1,332 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,581

1,609 Depreciation and amortization 664

631 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 15,569

$ 8,236 Stock compensation expense 1,210

824 Severance and retirement -

11 Non-Recurring professional fees (2) 9

22 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 16,788

$ 9,093

(1) Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and three months ended March 31, 2026 are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views the adjustments made to net income for certain non-cash or non-recurring items noted above to be outside of the Company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating results without the impact of the above items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and cash flow from continuing operations, and to establish financial, compensation and operational objectives. Adjusted EBITDA as presented above does not add back non-cash amortization of contract assets totaling $2.4 million and $2.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026 and three months ended March 31, 2026, respectively.

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.