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WKN: A1CZW5 | ISIN: US78454L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: SJL
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 07:36
31,200 Euro
-4,88 % -1,600
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Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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SM ENERGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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30,80031,80008:57
31,00031,80008:51
PR Newswire
03.11.2026 21:10 Uhr
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SM Energy Company: SM Energy Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow of $1.1 billion funds $417 million of debt redemption and $133 million of capital returned to stockholders

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company" or "SM") (NYSE: SM) today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter 2026. Investor materials, including accompanying slides, can be accessed at www.sm-energy.com/investors. A conference call is scheduled for 8 a.m. MT/10 a.m. ET on November 4, 2026. Participation details are included in this release.

SM continues to execute against its three strategic priorities: Integrate, Execute and Bolster. In the third quarter, the Company substantially completed its Civitas merger (the "Merger") integration and exceeded targeted run-rate synergies, transitioning the business to continuous improvement.

Third quarter 2026 performance is summarized below:

Integrate -

  • Actioned approximately $400 million of Merger run-rate synergies - twice the original $200 million target and $25 million greater than the revised $375 million target. NPV-10 of merger synergies increased to $2.0 billion from $1.8 billion.

Execute -

  • Net income was $93 million, or $0.39 per diluted share; adjusted net income1 was $465 million, or $1.95 per diluted share.1
  • Generated operating cash flow of $1.1 billion; capital expenditures totaled $711 million, or $747 million before changes in accruals.1
  • Delivered adjusted free cash flow1 of $397 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDAX1 was $1.3 billion.
  • Average net daily production totaled 433 MBoe/d, including 230 MBbl/d of oil.
  • Narrowed full-year 2026 capital guidance to approximately $2.75 billion.

Bolster -

  • Returned $133 million of capital to stockholders, or approximately 34% of adjusted free cash flow,1 through $81 million in share repurchases (2.3 million shares) and SM's $0.22 per share quarterly dividend.
  • Redeemed all $417 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625% Senior Notes due 2027 at par, resulting in no maturities until mid-2028.
  • Reduced net debt1 to $6.0 billion, down from $7.4 billion at March 31, 2026.

1 Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share; capital expenditures before changes in accruals; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted EBITDAX; and net debt are non-GAAP measures. Refer to "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" and the accompanying reconciliations later in this release.

SM Energy President and CEO Beth McDonald said, "We are meaningfully transforming SM Energy - exceeding our merger synergy target, substantially achieving our divestiture target and materially strengthening the balance sheet. In the third quarter, we generated $1.1 billion of operating cash flow, redeemed $417 million of debt and returned $133 million to stockholders. We are modestly lowering full-year oil guidance to 220-222 MBbl/d due to transitory factors, while reiterating our full-year total production outlook. Importantly, despite service-cost inflation, we now expect 2026 capital of approximately $2.75 billion, the midpoint of our prior range, supported by synergy capture and ongoing efficiency gains. We expect the factors leading to our lower oil production outlook to be resolved in early 2027.

"This is a multi-year journey, and our strong and resilient balance sheet is the foundation. We remain on track for low one-times leverage at mid-cycle prices by year-end 2026, strengthening the capacity for durable stockholder returns. With integration substantially complete, our focus is on disciplined execution, continuous improvement and increasing the capital efficiency of the portfolio to compound long-term value for stockholders."

Third Quarter 2026 Review

  • Total production was 433 MBoe/d, including 230 MBbl/d of oil. Oil volumes were impacted by higher-than-planned downtime in the Permian Basin, related to compliance and safety work on assets acquired in the Merger and the temporary shut-in of wells during simultaneous operations, which reduced oil volumes by approximately 2 MBbl/d. We also experienced approximately 4 MBbl/d of takeaway constraints in the Uinta Basin. The Permian factors that affected third-quarter volumes have been addressed, and we expect the Uinta takeaway constraints to be resolved in early 2027.
  • Net income was $0.39 per diluted share, which includes a $477 million non-cash loss from changes in the fair value of the Company's commodity derivative contracts. Income tax expense of $30 million included current tax expense of $37 million, reflecting higher realized oil prices.
  • During the third quarter, SM repurchased 2.3 million shares for $81 million and paid a $0.22 per share quarterly dividend, resulting in approximately 34% of adjusted free cash flow1 being returned to stockholders. Year-to-date share repurchases total $165 million.

Guidance

  • SM lowered its full-year 2026 oil production guidance by 1% to 220-222 MBbl/d, primarily related to reasons outlined above. For full-year 2026, total production guidance was narrowed to 420-422 MBoe/d. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $2.75 billion, or the midpoint of the prior guidance range.
  • Fourth quarter 2026 production is expected to be 435-445 MBoe/d, including 229-239 MBbl/d of oil, with capital expenditures of approximately $610 million.
  • Included in our oil volume guidance is a continued impact from takeaway constraints in the Uinta Basin.
  • Full-year 2026 cash tax guidance is updated to approximately $100-$120 million.
  • See the table below for detailed fourth quarter and full-year guidance.

The following table summarizes SM's fourth quarter and full-year 2026 operational and financial guidance.

Production

4Q 2026

Full Year 2026

Total Production (MMBoe)1

40 - 41

153 - 154

Total Production (MBoe/d)1

435 - 445

420 - 422

Oil Production (MBbl/d)1

229 - 239

220 - 222




Capital Program ($MM)



Capital Expenditures2

~$610

~$2,750

DC&E


~$2,400

Facility, Land, and Other


~$280

One-Time Capital Costs3


~$70

Net Wells Drilled

~55

~245

Net Wells Turned-In-Line

~80

~295

Avg. Well Cost ($/lateral ft)4


~$710




Operating Expenses ($/Boe)



Lease Operating Expense


$6.60 - $6.80

Transportation


$3.55 - $3.65

Production Taxes (% of oil, gas and NGL revenue)


~6%

Ad Valorem Taxes


~$0.50

DD&A


~$14.50




General & Administrative ($MM)



Recurring G&A5


$230 - $250

One-Time Transaction & Integration - Cash6


~$160

One-Time Transaction & Integration - Non-Cash6


~$20




Other ($MM)



Exploration Expense


~$100

Cash Taxes


$100 - $120


Notes:

1 Full-year 2026 production guidance includes 11 months of Civitas contribution following the January 30, 2026, Merger close, the conversion of certain acquired volumes to two-stream reporting, and four months of production from certain South Texas assets divested on April 30, 2026 (the "Galvan Divestiture"). Fourth quarter 2026 oil guidance includes the continued impact of Uinta takeaway constraints, which are expected to be resolved in early 2027.

2 Indicates a non-GAAP measure or metric. Refer to "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" and the accompanying reconciliations later in this release. Full-year 2026 capital expenditures before changes in accruals include ~$50 million of expected synergies.

3 Includes one-time, non-recurring capital costs related to Merger integration and the Galvan Divestiture.

4 Company-wide average 2026 expected well cost, including well connection/equipment costs.

5 Full-year 2026 recurring G&A guidance includes ~$35 million of stock-based compensation. Recurring G&A in fourth quarter 2026 is expected to be higher quarter over quarter due to year-end items.

6 The majority of one-time transaction and integration costs (both cash and non-cash) were incurred in the first half of 2026.

Webcast Details

SM plans to host a conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. MT/10 a.m. ET tomorrow, November 4, 2026. The call and accompanying presentation may be accessed at www.sm-energy.com/investors. Participants can also dial into the conference call at (877) 407-6050 or +1 (201) 689-8022 for international participants.

About SM Energy Company

SM is a premier, scaled operator of top-tier oil and gas assets across four leading U.S. shale basins: the Permian Basin, DJ Basin, South Texas, and Uinta Basin. SM is focused on operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation, and delivering growing returns to stockholders. SM routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information, visit www.sm-energy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "anticipate," "deliver," "demonstrate," "establish," "estimate," "expects," "goal," "generate," "guidance," "maintain," "objectives," "optimize," "plan," "priority," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, the Company's 2026 plans and strategic objectives, including achievement of low one-times leverage by year-end 2026; the Company's future return of capital plans and framework; expectations regarding synergy achievement, continuous improvement and capital efficiency following substantial completion of integration; assumptions and projections for the fourth quarter and full year 2026 regarding guidance for total production and oil production; the Company's capital plan, including total capital expenditures; drilling, completion and equipment costs; facility, land and other costs; one-time transaction, integration and capital costs; Company average cost per lateral foot; number of net wells to be drilled and turned in line; certain operating expenses, including lease operating expense, transportation, production and ad valorem taxes; DD&A; general and administrative expense; and certain other costs, including exploration expense and cash taxes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Future results may be impacted by the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this release. Although the Company may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by securities laws.

Investor Relations

Megan Hays, Vice President, Investor Relations, mhays@sm-energy.com
Meghan Dack, Director, Investor Relations, mdack@sm-energy.com

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2026















Production Data















For the Three Months Ended


Percent
Change

Between


For the Nine Months Ended


Percent
Change
Between


September
30,


June

30,


September
30,


3Q26

& 2Q26


September
30,


September
30,


YTD 2026
& 2025


2026


2026


2025



2026


2025


Realized sales price (before the effect of net derivative settlements):

Oil (per Bbl)

$ 85.76


$ 96.85


$ 63.83


(11) %


$ 86.19


$ 65.28


32 %

Gas (per Mcf)

$ 2.48


$ 0.17


$ 2.19


1,359 %


$ 1.43


$ 2.54


(44) %

NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 29.40


$ 24.69


$ 20.79


19 %


$ 25.33


$ 22.73


11 %

Equivalent (per Boe)

$ 54.23


$ 53.86


$ 41.23


1 %


$ 51.15


$ 43.15


19 %

Realized sales price (including the effect of net derivative settlements):1

Oil (per Bbl)

$ 73.92


$ 80.62


$ 65.40


(8) %


$ 75.03


$ 66.61


13 %

Gas (per Mcf)

$ 2.99


$ 1.54


$ 2.77


94 %


$ 2.26


$ 2.97


(24) %

NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 29.45


$ 24.83


$ 20.79


19 %


$ 25.44


$ 22.42


13 %

Equivalent (per Boe)

$ 49.02


$ 48.36


$ 43.21


1 %


$ 47.11


$ 44.68


5 %

Net production volumes:2,3

Oil (MMBbl)

21.2


20.9


10.5


1 %


59.2


30.3


95 %

Gas (Bcf)

84.4


86.8


38.5


(3) %


243.5


111.1


119 %

NGLs (MMBbl)

4.6


4.6


2.8


(1) %


13.5


7.6


77 %

Equivalent (MMBoe)

39.8


40.0


19.7


- %


113.3


56.5


101 %

Average net daily production:2,3

Oil (MBbl per day)

230.2


229.8


113.9


- %


216.9


111.2


95 %

Gas (MMcf per day)

917.0


953.7


418.2


(4) %


892.0


406.9


119 %

NGLs (MBbl per day)

50.1


51.0


30.2


(2) %


49.3


27.8


77 %

Equivalent (MBoe per day)

433.1


439.7


213.8


(2) %


414.9


206.8


101 %

Per Boe data:2














Lease operating expense

$ 7.02


$ 6.71


$ 5.67


5 %


$ 6.69


$ 5.76


16 %

Transportation costs

$ 3.53


$ 3.57


$ 3.77


(1) %


$ 3.58


$ 3.94


(9) %

Production taxes

$ 3.47


$ 3.25


$ 1.69


7 %


$ 3.09


$ 1.78


74 %

Ad valorem tax expense

$ 0.38


$ 0.37


$ 0.51


3 %


$ 0.40


$ 0.53


(25) %

General and administrative4,5

$ 1.40


$ 1.98


$ 2.00


(29) %


$ 2.72


$ 2.14


27 %

Net derivative settlement gain (loss)

$ (5.20)


$ (5.50)


$ 1.98


5 %


$ (4.04)


$ 1.53


(364) %

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization

$ 14.81


$ 14.81


$ 16.54


- %


$ 14.25


$ 15.73


(9) %















1 Indicates a non-GAAP metric calculated as the average realized price after the effects of net commodity derivative settlements. The Company believes this
metric is useful to management and the investment community to understand the effects of net commodity derivative settlements on average realized price.

2 Amounts and percentage changes may not calculate due to rounding.

3 The results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, include eight months of production from the Civitas assets acquired on January 30, 2026, and four
months of production from the Galvan Divestiture on April 30, 2026.

4 Includes recurring non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.26, $0.12, and $0.34 per Boe for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30,
2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $0.21 and $0.30 per Boe for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

5 Includes one-time costs (consisting of both cash and non-cash items) of $0.11 per Boe and $0.92 per Boe for the three months ended September 30, 2026
and June 30, 2026, respectively, and $1.40 per Boe for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2026


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(in millions, except share data)

September 30,


December 31,

ASSETS

2026


2025

Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 442


$ 368

Accounts receivable

1,175


331

Derivative assets

93


83

Prepaid expenses and other

107


29

Total current assets

1,817


811

Property and equipment (successful efforts method):




Proved oil and gas properties

23,924


16,012

Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization

(9,040)


(8,793)

Unproved oil and gas properties, net of valuation allowance of $12 and $12, respectively

885


460

Wells in progress

848


458

Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $68 and $63, respectively

138


65

Total property and equipment, net

16,755


8,202

Noncurrent assets:




Derivative assets

12


6

Other noncurrent assets

379


234

Total noncurrent assets

391


240

Total assets

$ 18,963


$ 9,253

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 2,505


$ 690

Senior Notes, net

-


419

Derivative liabilities

552


2

Other current liabilities

130


58

Total current liabilities

3,187


1,169

Noncurrent liabilities:




Revolving credit facility

-


-

Senior Notes, net

6,614


2,296

Asset retirement obligations

426


150

Deferred tax liabilities, net

609


724

Derivative liabilities

13


2

Other noncurrent liabilities

337


102

Total noncurrent liabilities

7,999


3,274

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 400,000,000 and 200,000,000 shares, respectively;
issued and outstanding: 235,615,045 and 114,630,905 shares, respectively

2


1

Additional paid-in capital

3,813


1,517

Retained earnings

3,961


3,291

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1


1

Total stockholders' equity

7,777


4,810

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 18,963


$ 9,253

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2026


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Operating revenues and other income:








Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue

$ 2,160


$ 811


$ 5,793


$ 2,436

Gain (loss) on divestiture activity

(2)


-


260


-

Other operating income

12


1


96


13

Total operating revenues and other income

2,170


812


6,149


2,449

Operating expenses:








Oil, gas, and NGL production expense

574


229


1,558


678

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization

590


325


1,614


888

Exploration1

22


12


69


39

General and administrative1,2

56


39


309


121

Net derivative (gain) loss3

684


(45)


1,109


(107)

Other operating expense2

8


5


56


12

Total operating expenses

1,934


565


4,715


1,631

Income from operations

236


246


1,434


818

Interest expense

(116)


(43)


(340)


(130)

Other non-operating income, net

3


1


8


1

Income before income taxes

123


204


1,102


689

Income tax expense

(30)


(49)


(273)


(150)

Net income

$ 93


$ 155


$ 829


$ 539









Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

237


115


225


115

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

239


115


226


115

Basic net income per common share

$ 0.39


$ 1.35


$ 3.67


$ 4.70

Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.39


$ 1.35


$ 3.66


$ 4.69









1 Recurring non-cash stock-based compensation included in:








Exploration expense

$ 2


$ 1


$ 7


$ 4

General and administrative expense

11


7


23


17

Total non-cash stock-based compensation

$ 13


$ 8


$ 30


$ 21









2 Transaction and integration costs included in:








General and administrative4

$ 4


$ -


$ 159


$ -

Other operating expense

1


-


18


-

Total transaction and integration costs

$ 5


$ -


$ 177


$ -









3 The net derivative (gain) loss line item consists of the following:








Net derivative settlement (gain) loss

$ 207


$ (39)


$ 457


$ (86)

Net (gain) loss on fair value changes

477


(7)


652


(20)

Total net derivative (gain) loss

$ 684


$ (45)


$ 1,109


$ (107)


Note: Per common share amounts, and prior year amounts may not calculate due to rounding.

4 Includes less than $1 million and $20 million of non-cash stock-based compensation associated with the Merger for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2026













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(in millions, except share data and dividends per share)





Additional
Paid-in
Capital


Retained
Earnings


Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)


Total
Stockholders'
Equity


Common Stock






Shares


Amount





Balances, December 31, 2025

114,630,905


$ 1


$ 1,517


$ 3,291


$ 1


$ 4,810

Net loss

-


-


-


(335)


-


(335)

Net cash dividends declared, $0.22 per
share

-


-


-


(53)


-


(53)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting
of RSUs and settlement of PSUs, net of
shares used for tax withholdings

235,422


-


(17)


-


-


(17)

Stock-based compensation expense

1,114,479


-


25


-


-


25

Replacement equity awards issued in
connection with the Merger

-


-


29


-


-


29

Issuance of common stock in connection
with the Merger

123,715,771


1


2,408


-


-


2,409

Balances, March 31, 2026

239,696,577


$ 2


$ 3,962


$ 2,903


$ 1


$ 6,868

Net income

-


-


-


1,071


-


1,071

Other comprehensive income

-


-


-


-


1


1

Net cash dividends declared, $0.22 per
share

-


-


-


(53)


-


(53)

Issuance of common stock under
Employee Stock Purchase Plan

147,743


-


2


-


-


2

Issuance of common stock upon vesting
of RSUs and settlement of PSUs, net of
shares used for tax withholdings

216,257


-


(3)


-


-


(3)

Stock-based compensation expense

77,303


-


11


-


-


11

Purchase of shares under Stock
Repurchase Program

(2,643,506)


-


(84)


-


-


(84)

Balances, June 30, 2026

237,494,374


$ 2


$ 3,888


$ 3,921


$ 2


$ 7,813

Net income

-


-


-


93


-


93

Other comprehensive loss

-


-


-


-


(1)


(1)

Net cash dividends declared, $0.22 per
share

-


-


-


(53)


-


(53)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting
of RSUs and settlement of PSUs, net of
shares used for tax withholdings

423,998


-


(6)


-


-


(6)

Stock-based compensation expense

-


-


14


-


-


14

Purchase of shares under Stock
Repurchase Program

(2,303,327)


-


(83)


-


-


(83)

Balances, September 30, 2026

235,615,045


$ 2


$ 3,813


$ 3,961


$ 1


$ 7,777

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2026













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Continued)

(in millions, except share data and dividends per share)
















Additional
Paid-in
Capital




Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss


Total
Stockholders'
Equity


Common Stock



Retained
Earnings




Shares


Amount





Balances, December 31, 2024

114,461,934


$ 1


$ 1,502


$ 2,735


$ (1)


$ 4,237

Net income

-


-


-


182


-


182

Net cash dividends declared, $0.20 per
share

-


-


-


(23)


-


(23)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting
of RSUs, net of shares used for tax
withholdings

284


-


-


-


-


-

Stock-based compensation expense

-


-


7


-


-


7

Balances, March 31, 2025

114,462,218


$ 1


$ 1,509


$ 2,895


$ (1)


$ 4,404

Net income

-


-


-


202


-


202

Net cash dividends declared, $0.20 per
share

-


-


-


(23)


-


(23)

Issuance of common stock under
Employee Stock Purchase Plan

90,314


-


2


-


-


2

Stock-based compensation expense

82,193


-


6


-


-


6

Balances, June 30, 2025

114,634,725


$ 1


$ 1,517


$ 3,074


$ (1)


$ 4,590

Net income

-


-


-


155


-


155

Net cash dividends declared, $0.20 per
share

-


-


-


(23)


-


(23)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting
of RSUs and settlement of PSUs, net of
shares used for tax withholdings

364,172


-


(5)


-


-


(5)

Stock-based compensation expense

-


-


8


-


-


8

Purchase of shares under Stock
Repurchase Program

(444,705)


-


(12)


-


-


(12)

Balances, September 30, 2025

114,554,192


$ 1


$ 1,508


$ 3,205


$ (1)


$ 4,713

_____________________________

Note: Prior year amounts may not calculate due to rounding.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2026


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(in millions)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$ 93


$ 155


$ 829


$ 539

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





(Gain) loss on divestiture activity

2


-


(260)


-

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization

590


325


1,614


888

Stock-based compensation expense

14


8


50


21

Net derivative (gain) loss

684


(45)


1,109


(107)

Net derivative settlement gain (loss)

(207)


39


(457)


86

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premiums,
net

(6)


3


(16)


8

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(7)


76


224


145

Other, net

20


(3)


(18)


(7)

Net change in working capital

(61)


(53)


(210)


(15)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,122


505


2,865


1,559









Cash flows from investing activities:








Net proceeds from the sale of oil and gas properties

(8)


-


889


-

Capital expenditures

(711)


(398)


(2,020)


(1,222)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

-


-


(49)


-

Other

(27)


(7)


(51)


(22)

Net cash used in investing activities

(746)


(405)


(1,231)


(1,244)









Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from revolving credit facility

379


185


720


1,570

Repayment of revolving credit facility

(379)


(185)


(720)


(1,638)

Net proceeds from Senior Notes

-


-


984


-

Cash paid to repurchase Senior Notes

(417)


-


(2,160)


-

Repurchase of common stock

(79)


(12)


(166)


(13)

Dividends paid

(52)


(23)


(187)


(69)

Other, net

(6)


(5)


(31)


(3)

Net cash used in financing activities

(554)


(40)


(1,560)


(153)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(178)


60


74


162

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

620


102


368


-

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 442


$ 162


$ 442


$ 162

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2026


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)







(in millions)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Supplemental schedule of additional cash flow information:








Operating activities: Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized
interest

$ (146)


$ (80)


$ (331)


$ (165)

Operating activities: Net cash (paid) received for income taxes

$ 2


$ (1)


$ (30)


$ (6)

Investing activities: Changes in capital expenditure accruals

$ 36


$ (74)


$ 116


$ (70)

_____________________________

Note: Prior year amounts may not calculate due to rounding.

DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND METRICS AS CALCULATED BY THE COMPANY

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures and metrics, which are used by management and the investment community to assess the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows, as well as compare performance from period to period and across the Company's peer group. The Company believes these measures and metrics are widely used by the investment community, including investors, research analysts and others, to evaluate and compare recurring financial results among upstream oil and gas companies in making investment decisions or recommendations. These measures and metrics, as presented, may have differing calculations among companies and investment professionals and may not be directly comparable to the same measures and metrics provided by others. A non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are presented below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX represents net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, and amortization expense, exploration expense, property abandonment and impairment expense, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, derivative gains and losses net of settlements, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, non-recurring or one-time costs including transaction and integration costs associated with the Merger, and certain other items. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that we believe affect the comparability of operating results and can exclude items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP measure that the Company believes provides useful additional information to investors and analysts, as a performance measure, for analysis of the Company's ability to internally generate funds for exploration, development, acquisitions, and to service debt. The Company is also subject to financial covenants under the Company's Credit Agreement, a material source of liquidity for the Company, based on Adjusted EBITDAX ratios. Please reference the Company's third quarter 2026 Form 10-Q and the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for discussion of the Credit Agreement and its covenants.

Adjusted free cash flow: Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital, including change in certain long-term items, less capital expenditures before changes in accruals. The Company uses this measure to represent the cash generated from operations, in excess of capital expenditures, that is available to fund discretionary uses such as debt reduction, stockholder returns, or expanding the business.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted common share: Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted common share exclude certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. These items include non-cash and other adjustments, such as derivative gains and losses net of settlements, impairments, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, non-recurring or one-time costs including transaction and integration costs associated with the Merger, and accruals for non-recurring matters. The Company uses these measures to evaluate the comparability of the Company's ongoing operational results and trends and believes these measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company's fundamental business on a recurring basis.

Net debt: Net debt is calculated as the total principal amount of outstanding senior notes plus amounts drawn on the revolving credit facility less cash and cash equivalents (also referred to as total funded debt). The Company uses net debt as a measure of financial position and believes this measure provides useful additional information to investors to evaluate the Company's capital structure and financial leverage.

Capital expenditures: The Company's operating plan guidance uses the term "capital expenditures," which is defined to be before changes in accruals (excludes working capital), and is a non-GAAP measure. In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP capital expenditures because components of the calculations are inherently unpredictable, such as changes to, and the timing of, capital accruals, unknown future events, and estimating certain future GAAP measures. The inability to project certain components of the calculation could significantly affect the accuracy of a reconciliation.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2026


Adjusted EBITDAX Reconciliation 1








Reconciliation of net income (GAAP) and net cash
provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted
EBITDAX (non-GAAP):

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income (GAAP)

$ 93


$ 155


$ 829


$ 539

Interest expense

116


43


340


130

Income tax expense

30


49


273


150

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization

590


325


1,614


888

Exploration2

20


10


62


34

Stock-based compensation expense3

13


8


30


21

Net derivative (gain) loss

684


(45)


1,109


(107)

Net derivative settlement gain (loss)

(207)


39


(457)


86

(Gain) loss on divestiture activity

2


-


(260)


-

Transaction and integration costs4

5


-


177


-

Other, net

(5)


4


-


5

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

1,341


588


3,717


1,747

Interest expense

(116)


(43)


(340)


(130)

Income tax expense

(30)


(49)


(273)


(150)

Exploration2

(20)


(10)


(62)


(34)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt
premiums, net

(6)


3


(16)


8

Transaction and integration costs4

(5)


-


(157)


-

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

(7)


76


224


145

Other, net

26


(7)


(18)


(12)

Net change in working capital

(61)


(53)


(210)


(15)

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$ 1,122


$ 505


$ 2,865


$ 1,559









Note: Prior year amounts may not calculate due to rounding.

1 See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above.

2 Stock-based compensation expense is a component of the exploration expense and general and administrative expense line items in the unaudited
condensed consolidated statements of operations. Therefore, the exploration line items shown in the reconciliation above will vary from the amounts
shown in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the component of stock-based compensation expense recorded to
exploration expense.

3 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the stock-based compensation expense line item in the reconciliation above differs from
the amount shown in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows because it excludes stock-based compensation expense
included within the transaction and integration costs line item above.

4 Transaction and integration costs include expenses associated with the Merger and post-Merger integration activities. For the three and nine
months ended September 30, 2026, these costs consisted of $4 million and $159 million, respectively, of one-time integration costs (including less
than $1 million and $20 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation), which were included in general and administrative expense in the
unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations, and $1 million and $18 million, respectively, of one-time transaction costs included in
other operating expense in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2026


Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income 1





(in millions, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income (GAAP)

$ 93


$ 155


$ 829


$ 539

Net derivative (gain) loss

684


(45)


1,109


(107)

Net derivative settlement gain (loss)

(207)


39


(457)


86

(Gain) loss on divestiture activity

2


-


(260)


-

Transaction and integration costs2

5


-


177


-

Other, net

(1)


5


12


6

Tax effect of adjustments3

(111)


-


(133)


3

Deferred tax remeasurement - corporate reorganization4

-


-


23


-

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 465


$ 154


$ 1,300


$ 528









Diluted net income per common share (GAAP)

$ 0.39


$ 1.35


$ 3.66


$ 4.69

Net derivative (gain) loss

2.86


(0.39)


4.90


(0.93)

Net derivative settlement gain (loss)

(0.87)


0.34


(2.02)


0.75

(Gain) loss on divestiture activity

0.01


-


(1.15)


-

Transaction and integration costs2

0.02


-


0.78


-

Other, net

-


0.03


0.06


0.05

Tax effect of adjustments3

(0.46)


-


(0.59)


0.03

Deferred tax remeasurement - corporate reorganization4

-


-


0.10


-

Adjusted net income per diluted common share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.95


$ 1.33


$ 5.74


$ 4.59









Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

237


115


225


115

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

239


115


226


115









Note: Per common share amounts, and prior year amounts may not calculate due to rounding.

1 See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above.

2 Transaction and integration costs include expenses associated with the Merger and post-Merger integration activities. For the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2026, these costs consisted of $4 million and $159 million, respectively, of one-time integration costs (including less than $1 million and
$20 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation), which were included in general and administrative expense in the unaudited condensed consolidated
statements of operations, and $1 million and $18 million, respectively, of one-time transaction costs included in other operating expense in the unaudited
condensed consolidated statements of operations.

3 The tax effect of adjustments was calculated using a tax rate of 22.9% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 22.1% for the three and
nine months ended September 30, 2025. These rates approximate the Company's statutory tax rates for the respective periods, as adjusted for ordinary
permanent differences.

4 Reflects a non-recurring remeasurement of net deferred tax balances resulting from a change in state income tax apportionment due to a corporate
reorganization and the Merger.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2026








Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
and Capital Expenditures to Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1

















(in millions)


For the Three Months Ended

September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)


$ 1,122


$ 505


$ 2,865


$ 1,559

Net change in working capital, including change in certain long-
term items


22


53


155


15

Cash flow from operations before net change in working capital,
including change in certain long-term items (non-GAAP)


1,144


558


3,020


1,574










Capital expenditures (GAAP)


711


398


2,020


1,222

Changes in capital expenditure accruals


36


(74)


116


(70)

Capital expenditures before changes in accruals (non-GAAP)


747


323


2,136


1,152










Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)


$ 397


$ 234


$ 884


$ 422










Note: For the three months ended September 30, 2026, adjusted free cash flow includes approximately $5 million of one-time, non-recurring cash costs
associated with the Merger integration reported in net cash provided by operating activities. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, adjusted free cash
flow includes approximately $227 million of one-time, non-recurring cash costs associated with the Merger integration and South Texas assets divested,
consisting of approximately $157 million reported in net cash provided by operating activities and approximately $70 million in capital expenditures.

1 See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above.

Reconciliation of Total Principal Amount of Debt to Net Debt 1


(in millions)

September 30, 2026

Principal amount of Senior Notes2

$ 6,456

Revolving credit facility2

-

Total principal amount of debt (GAAP)

6,456

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

442

Net Debt (non-GAAP)

$ 6,014



1 See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above.

2 Amounts as of September 30, 2026, are from Note 6 - Long-Term Debt in Part I, Item 1 of the Company's Form 10-Q.

SOURCE SM Energy Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
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