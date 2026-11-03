Dauch Corporation Announces Employee Inducement Award Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

DETROIT, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dauch Corporation ("Dauch"), (NYSE: DCH; LSE: DCH) today announced effective November 2, 2026, in connection with his appointment as Senior Vice President of Finance of Dauch, Nathan Iles was granted the following equity awards (collectively, the "Inducement Grant"): (i) an award of performance stock units covering a target of 90,909 shares of Dauch's common stock (for which up to 272,727 shares may be earned) (the "Performance Breakout Award"), and (ii) an award of time-based restricted stock units covering 107,759 shares of Dauch's common stock, which will vest upon the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to his continued employment with Dauch.

The Performance Breakout Award will vest based on continued employment and the highest stock price hurdle achieved during the measurement period beginning on November 2, 2026, and ending March 31, 2029 (the "Performance Period"). If, at any time during the Performance Period, the average closing price per share of Dauch's common stock is at or above $12.00 for 20 consecutive trading days (the "Stock Price Hurdle"), 100% of the target award, or 90,909 shares of Dauch's common stock, will be earned. The Stock Price Hurdle and the payout percentage increase incrementally by $1.00 and 20%, respectively, up to a maximum Stock Price Hurdle of $22.00 and a corresponding maximum payout percentage of 300%, or 272,727 shares of Dauch's common stock. Subject to Mr. Iles' continued employment with Dauch, 50% of the earned Performance Breakout Award will vest on March 31, 2029, and the remaining 50% of the earned Performance Breakout Award will vest on March 31, 2030. The Inducement Grant was approved by the Compensation Committee of Dauch's Board of Directors and granted under the Dauch Corporation 2026 Inducement Omnibus Incentive Plan as an employment inducement award pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

About Dauch

Dauch Corporation is a premier Driveline and Metal Forming supplier serving the global automotive industry with a powertrain-agnostic product portfolio that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. The company is headquartered in Detroit, MI, with operations that span 24 countries and more than 175 locations. Visit www.dauch.com to learn more.

Contacts:

David H. Lim, Head of Investor Relations

+1 (313) 758-2006

[email protected]

Christopher M. Son, Vice President, Marketing & Communications

+1 (313) 758-4814

[email protected]

SOURCE Dauch Corporation