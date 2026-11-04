Extends a partnership in place since 2003, which has fueled several fragrance icons and the recent viral return of Marc Jacobs Beauty

Positions Coty to accelerate the global growth of Marc Jacobs Beauty across categories and markets

Regulatory News:

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY) ("Coty" or "the Company") today announced a long-term extension of its Marc Jacobs license with WHP Global and G-III Apparel Group, which co-own the Marc Jacobs brand. The extension secures one of the core brands in Coty's Prestige portfolio for decades to come.

Since partnering with Marc Jacobs in 2003, Coty has launched a succession of iconic fragrance pillars, including Daisy Marc Jacobs and Daisy Wild, as well as Perfect Marc Jacobs. Today, Marc Jacobs fragrances rank within the Top 10-15 prestige female fragrances across the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. The Marc Jacobs Beauty makeup range has seen an outstanding start. Only a few months into its launch in hundreds of Sephora stores across the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada, as well as online, Marc Jacobs Beauty retail sales are already exceeding targets and ranking amongst the Top 20 makeup brands at Sephora U.K. and ANZ, with both the eyeliner and eyeshadow ranking within the Top 5 in Sephora U.S.

The long-term agreement gives Coty a strong platform to build on this momentum, with significant opportunities to expand Marc Jacobs Beauty into new markets and broaden its presence in color cosmetics. The agreement also increases the long-term visibility of Coty's Prestige portfolio.

Markus Strobel, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Marc Jacobs is one of the great creative names in fashion, and we are proud of what we have built together over more than two decades. This extension is a powerful testament to Coty's position as a partner of choice for the world's leading luxury fashion and lifestyle brands. We look forward to building on this successful partnership and shaping the next chapter of Marc Jacobs Beauty."

Yehuda Shmidman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global, said:

"Marc Jacobs is a powerful global brand with tremendous momentum and opportunity ahead. Beauty is an important part of the brand's connection with consumers, and Coty has been instrumental in building Marc Jacobs' fragrance business and relaunching Marc Jacobs Beauty. We look forward to continuing this partnership and unlocking new opportunities for Marc Jacobs."

Morris Goldfarb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of G-III Apparel Group, said:

"Coty has been an exceptional partner for Marc Jacobs, with the expertise and global scale to build on the brand's momentum in beauty. The renewed agreement reflects our shared confidence in Marc Jacobs' long-term potential and our ambition to grow the brand around the world."

The Marc Jacobs and Coty Journey

Coty and Marc Jacobs have partnered in beauty for more than 20 years. Coty launched Daisy Marc Jacobs in 2007 alongside a complementary bath and body range, and by 2018 Daisy was the fastest-growing franchise among the Top 10 Women's Fragrances in the U.S. Perfect Marc Jacobs followed in 2020, becoming the No. 1 prestige fragrance launch of the year across the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, and its Eau de Parfum went on to win three categories at the 2021 U.S. Fragrance Foundation Awards. Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild extended that run in 2024, ranking as the No. 1 fragrance launch in the U.S. within months of its debut and the No. 1 launch of the year in the U.K.

Building on that success, Coty and Marc Jacobs expanded their license to include beauty in 2023, and in 2026 Marc Jacobs Beauty was reborn under Coty, taking the partnership from fragrance into color cosmetics. The brand has continued to broaden its beauty offering, including the launch of Marc Jacobs Daisy Hair Body Mists in 2026, another high-growth category.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 120 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About WHP Global

WHP Global (www.whp-global.com) is one of the largest brand management platforms in the world, operating across fashion, sports and hardgoods. The company's owned portfolio includes Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, rag bone, G-STAR, Joe's Jeans, Express, Bonobos, Anne Klein, Joseph Abboud, Lands' End, Toys"R"Us and LOTTO. Together, WHP Global's brands generate over USD $9.5 billion in annual retail sales across 80+ countries. Headquartered in New York with offices worldwide, WHP Global partners with more than 200 leading operators to drive brand growth and innovation, accelerated by proprietary initiatives including WHP Global's A.I. Taskforce.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, distribution, and marketing. The Company owns and licenses a portfolio of more than 30 preeminent brands, each differentiated by unique brand propositions, product categories, and consumer touchpoints. G-III owns eleven iconic brands, including Marc Jacobs, DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Sonia Rykiel, and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 of the most sought-after names in global fashion, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Halston, Champion, Converse, Cole Haan, BCBG, French Connection, Starter, as well as major sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, among others.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include Coty's current views with respect to, among other things, the expected benefits of the extension of the Marc Jacobs license, including Coty's ability to expand Marc Jacobs Beauty into new markets, broaden its presence in color cosmetics and increase the long-term visibility of its Prestige portfolio. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by words or phrases, such as "anticipate", "are going to", "estimate", "plan", "project", "expect", "believe", "intend", "foresee", "forecast", "will", "may", "should", "outlook", "continue", "temporary", "target", "aim", "potential", "goal", "realize" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates that Coty considers reasonable and are not guarantees of Coty's future performance, but subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Coty's control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from such statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to Coty's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the license extension and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" included in Coty's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and Coty does not undertake any obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking or cautionary statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of events, unanticipated or otherwise, or changes in future operating results over time or otherwise.

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Contacts:

For more information contact:



Coty Inc.

Investor Relations

Olga Levinzon, +1 212 389-7733

olga_levinzon@cotyinc.com



Media

Antonia Werther, +31 621 394495

antonia_werther@cotyinc.com



WHP Global

Jaime Cassavechia

jcassavechia@whp-global.com



G-III Apparel Group

Lauren McClain

lauren.mcclain@g-iii.com