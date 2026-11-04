Shinhan Finance Selects Nucleus Software's FinnOne Neo 9.0 to Support Lending Growth in Vietnam

The unified platform is expected to help and is designed to modernise loan origination, servicing and collections while enabling greater automation and faster product launches

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam and NOIDA, India, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company Limited ("Shinhan Finance"), part of Shinhan Card and Shinhan Financial Group, has selected FinnOne Neo 9.0, Nucleus Software's flagship end-to-end lending platform, to modernise its consumer finance operations and support growth in Vietnam.

Shinhan Finance will implement the Customer Acquisition System, Loan Management System and Collections modules across its lending operations. The platform is planned to support personal finance, vehicle finance, consumer loans, credit cards and bundled propositions such as Omni Loan.

Upon implementation, FinnOne Neo 9.0 is expected to enable Shinhan Finance to extend straight-through processing across eligible lending journeys, configure and launch products faster, integrate additional self-service channels, and manage the complete lending lifecycle through a unified and scalable platform.

The selection followed an extensive evaluation and proof-of-concept process. Nucleus Software's lending expertise, strong functional fit, local presence in Vietnam and ability to provide local implementation and support were important considerations in the decision.

Strengthening Nucleus Software's Commitment to Vietnam

Nucleus Software's journey in Vietnam began with its first implementation in 2012, giving the company close to 14 years of experience supporting the country's financial services sector. Today, Vietnam is Nucleus Software's largest market in Southeast Asia, with its technology supporting financial institutions including HDBank, Vietcombank, Viet Capital Bank and MB Bank. With Shinhan Finance joining this growing customer base, Nucleus continues to deepen its presence and long-term commitment to the Vietnamese market.

In February 2026, Nucleus Software further strengthened this commitment by incorporating Nucleus Software Vietnam Company Limited, a wholly owned local entity, and establishing its office in Hanoi. The local presence expands Nucleus Software's delivery, implementation, hiring and customer-support capabilities, enabling closer engagement with financial institutions and greater alignment with local business, procurement and compliance requirements.

This investment, together with the inaugural Nucleus Synapse Vietnam and the launch of FinnOne Neo 9.0 and FinnAxia 9.0 in the country, represents the next phase of Nucleus Software's journey in Vietnam - combining nearly 14 years of market experience with stronger local capabilities to support the continued transformation and growth of Vietnam's financial services ecosystem.

Mr. Chun Young Ill, General Director, Shinhan Finance, said:

"Vietnam is central to Shinhan Finance's long-term growth strategy. As customer expectations evolve, we are investing in technology that can make financing simpler, faster and more convenient while maintaining strong standards of security, risk management and responsible lending.

"The implementation of FinnOne Neo 9.0 will provide us with the flexibility and scalability to deepen automation, introduce relevant products more efficiently and create more connected experiences for our customers and employees. We look forward to beginning this new chapter with Nucleus Software."

Shinhan DS Vietnam will serve as the system integration partner, bringing its understanding of the Shinhan Financial Group technology ecosystem to the implementation.

Mr. Parag Bhise, CEO and Executive Director, Nucleus Software, said:

"We are honoured to have been selected by Shinhan Finance for this important transformation. This engagement reflects the strength of our lending expertise, the capabilities of FinnOne Neo 9.0 and our long-term commitment to Vietnam.

"FinnOne Neo 9.0 will provide Shinhan Finance with an integrated foundation across origination, servicing and collections, enabling greater automation, faster product innovation and scalable growth. Together with Shinhan Finance and Shinhan DS Vietnam, we look forward to delivering a transformation that is locally relevant and future-ready."

The implementation will equip Shinhan Finance with a scalable and flexible lending foundation to support future growth and evolving customer needs. Local implementation and support teams will ensure close collaboration throughout the transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.nucleussoftware.com.

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