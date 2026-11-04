HONG KONG, Nov 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Payment Cards Group Limited ('PCG'), a Hong Kong-headquartered financial technology and payments infrastructure company operating under the A3A PayTech brand, announced today that it has joined the Agentic Finance Expert Group established by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ('HKMA') to support Project SAGE.According to the HKMA, Project SAGE (Securing Agentic Finance with Governance and Enablement) aims to support the responsible development and adoption of agentic finance in Hong Kong. Its focus areas include market development and use case exploration, agent identity, interoperability standards, and legal and regulatory frameworks. The Expert Group comprises representatives from financial institutions, technology service providers, professional service firms and academia.From Moving Money to Intelligent MoneyA3A sees agentic finance as the next evolution of digital payments. Over the past decade, the company has developed infrastructure across payment acceptance, processing, settlement and card solutions. More recently, A3A has been exploring stablecoin settlement and AI-enabled financial infrastructure as the way businesses move and manage money continues to evolve.For A3A, the long-term potential of agentic finance is not about allowing AI to spend freely. It is about creating trusted infrastructure where businesses and individuals define the rules, permissions and limits, while AI can execute approved financial actions within those mandates. This could eventually enable AI agents to assist with activities ranging from everyday payments and procurement to treasury operations and machine-to-machine commerce, while maintaining appropriate authentication, authorisation, risk controls and human accountability.About Payment Cards Group (A3A PayTech)The Payment Cards Group Limited ('PCG') is a Hong Kong-headquartered financial technology company developing payment infrastructure across Asia-Pacific. Through A3A PayTech, PCG develops cloud-native payment processing capabilities supporting payment acceptance, transaction processing and merchant settlement. The Group also provides merchant acquiring and Payment Facilitator-as-a-Service (PFaaS) solutions, while advancing card issuance initiatives and exploring stablecoin settlement applications.For more information, visit https://a3a.globalFor media enquiries, please contact:AJA (IR & Communications)Avy YuTel: (852) 9500 4443Email: avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hk / info@ajacapital.com.hkSource: The Payment Cards Group Limited (PCG)Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.