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In September 2026, the Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) and PT PLN (Persero) announced plans to develop 100GW of solar power supported by battery energy storage systems (BESS). Meanwhile, Indonesia's public EV charging network reached 4,769 charging units across 3,097 locations as of April 2026, highlighting the growing need for investment, grid readiness, and collaboration between the energy and transport segments.An impressive speaker line-up that goes beyond the hypeThe two-day event will feature discussions across four stages and eight dedicated tracks, including Commercial & Industrial Solar, Energy Storage & Batteries, EV Batteries, Energy & Ecosystem, EV Infrastructure & Fleet Management, Rural Electrification & Smart Grid, Rooftop, Floating & Residential Solar, Solar Installer University and Utility-Scale Solar.Industry experts discuss financing, vehicle availability and operational challenges in accelerating transport decarbonisation at EVCharge Live Indonesia 2025.Among the opening keynote speakers are Togu Pardede, Director of Energy, Mineral and Mining Resources at Bappenas, who will address national priorities for delivering Indonesia's solar energy transition, and Yusuf Nugroho, Director of Road Transport Means and Safety at the Ministry of Transportation, who will discuss the establishment of a safe electric vehicle ecosystem.Other senior leaders contributing to the wider programme from government, utilities and industry include:- Arief Heryana, Director of Operations, PT PLN Nusantara Renewables- Dr. Yono Reksoprodjo, Expert Staff to the Head of the Agency for Resilience Strategy and Land Affairs, Badan Bank Tanah- Lucky Luqman Nurrahmat, Director of Technology Advancement, BPI Danantara Indonesia- Delano Dalo, Head of Public Financing 2 Division, PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (PT SMI)- Satya Hangga Yudha Widya Putra, Technical Advisor to The Minister, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM)- Nurwahidi, Senior Advisor Deputy II, Executive Office of the President Republic of Indonesia (Kantor Staf Presiden)- Zainul Pulungan, Senior Trainer, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM)- Ricky Adrian, Vice President Decarbonization Business Development and Energy Management, PT PLN (Persero)- Riniwaty Sinaga, Public Relations, Indonesian Electric Motorcycle Industry Association (AISMOLI)- Yoga Adiwinarto, Director of Business Development, KALISTA- Mohamad Amrinsyah, Head of Fleet, Lazada Indonesia- Halim Wijaya, Director of GrabRental and Expansion Business, Grab Indonesia- Wendy Priana Negara, Group Head of Fleet Investment, PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry (Persero)- Reza Fajar Prayoga, Business Planning and Development Manager, PLN Indonesia Power RenewablesConference highlights include discussions on Indonesia's priority solar projects, financing barriers to utility-scale deployment, rural electrification and battery storage economics. On the electric mobility front, sessions will examine EV charging infrastructure challenges, fleet electrification and the integration of EV batteries and distributed storage into the power grid.A curated marketplace of solutions to build relationships and close dealsBeyond the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to explore technologies and solutions from more than 100 sponsors and exhibitors across the exhibition floor.Deye Inverter, Diamond Sponsor of Solar & Storage Live Indonesia 2026, will be among the companies showcasing solar and energy storage solutions. Infineon, Gold Sponsor of EVCharge Live Indonesia 2026, and AMPECO, Silver Sponsor, will also be participating in the EV-focused exhibition.Other exhibiting companies include RatedPower, Suryanesia and Studer Cables AG at Solar & Storage Live Indonesia, alongside Green24 Holding, Sumber Daya Alamindo and Statiq at EVCharge Live Indonesia.Visitors explore solar inverter and energy storage technologies on display at Solar & Storage Live Indonesia 2025.Across the show floor, visitors can explore solar PV technologies, inverters, battery storage systems, cables and electrical components, as well as EV charging stations, charging management platforms, battery swapping technologies, portable charging solutions and wall-mounted EV chargers.The exhibition will attract a broad range of industry professionals, including utilities, independent power producers (IPPs), project developers, EPC contractors, large energy buyers, investors, charging point operators, fleet owners, logistics companies, automotive manufacturers and technology providers, creating opportunities for business connections and cross-sector collaboration.The events are supported by industry associations and organisations including Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN), Global Energy Alliance, Global Solar Council, Green Building Council Indonesia, Indonesian Electric Motorcycle Industry Association (AISMOLI), Indonesian Express Delivery, Postal and Logistics Services Association (ASPERINDO), Indonesian Logistics Association (ALI), Indonesian Smart Grid Initiative (PJCI), Indonesian Solar Module Manufacturers Association (APAMSI), Indonesian Solar Power Entrepreneurs Association (APPLTSI) and Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA)."We're delighted to be returning to Tangerang for the second editions of Solar & Storage Live Indonesia and EVCharge Live Indonesia," said Paul Clark, Managing Director, Terrapinn Asia. "The expo has doubled in size since last year, underscoring the level of excitement around Indonesia's clean energy plans. There's no better place to get the latest updates on the 100GW plan and the commitment to create a cleaner, greener future for all Indonesians and to meet the people that can actually get your projects moving."Solar & Storage Live Indonesia 2026 and EVCharge Live Indonesia 2026 will take place at ICE BSD City, with one visitor pass providing access to both exhibitions. Admission to the event is free for visitors who register.To register or find more information, please visit: www.terrapinn.com/SSLID26-ACNEvent DetailsSolar & Storage Live Indonesia 2026 | EVCharge Live Indonesia 2026Dates: 11-12 November 2026Venue: Halls 3 & 3A, Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Tangerang, IndonesiaOpening hours:- Wednesday, 11 November: 08:30-17:30 WIB- Thursday, 12 November: 09:00-17:00 WIBAbout Solar & Storage Live IndonesiaSolar & Storage Live Indonesia is a business-to-business exhibition and conference dedicated to advancing solar power and energy storage deployment in Indonesia. It connects utilities, project developers and energy buyers to explore new technologies, business opportunities and partnerships across the solar and storage value chain.About TerrapinnTerrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn - spark something. www.terrapinn.comPress attendance is complimentary. For media enquiries, please contact:Judith SohMarketing ManagerTerrapinnjudith.soh@terrapinn.comJessica FoongMarketing DirectorTerrapinnjessica.foong@terrapinn.comSource: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.