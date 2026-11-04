Third-party laboratory analysis reports 99.7% calculated carbon content, supporting STREAM development and potential applications across major global industries.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant development in its commercialization strategy, reporting positive independent third-party laboratory results obtained from its exclusively licensed, proprietary STREAM graphene production technology.

The analysis, conducted by Element Materials Technology, reported 99.7% calculated carbon content. The results indicate a high-carbon-content material with relevance to advanced industrial applications and represent another significant step in Argo's technology development and commercialization strategy.

The STREAM technology converts a range of low-cost carbon-rich feedstocks into graphene through a continuous manufacturing process, offering advantages in raw-material sourcing, supply-chain independence, and production costs.

Beyond carbon content, STREAM-G produces few-layer graphene with micron-scale sheet dimensions (approximately 1-5 µm) and low structural disorder, as indicated by a Raman D-to-G intensity ratio of approximately 0.09. These characteristics are promising for applications requiring electrical conductivity, thermal transport, and mechanical reinforcement, subject to further testing and validation.

Potential Supply-Chain Advantages

Global natural graphite production remains highly concentrated, with China accounting for an estimated 82% of worldwide production in 20251, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. With no domestic natural graphite mine production in the United States, Argo believes the ability to develop alternative graphene production pathways could offer strategic advantages as North American industries seek to diversify critical material supply chains.

Advancing Commercial Opportunities Across Major Global Markets

Independent material testing provides important technical information for prospective industrial customers evaluating graphene-based products. These encouraging results support further evaluation of STREAM materials across several major global industries:

Energy Storage - Powering the Future: Within the US$154 billion 2 global battery market, graphene offers potential improvements in battery performance, charging efficiency and energy storage, creating opportunities in electric vehicles and next-generation batteries.

Within the US$154 billion global battery market, graphene offers potential improvements in battery performance, charging efficiency and energy storage, creating opportunities in electric vehicles and next-generation batteries. Semiconductors & Electronics - Fueling the AI Revolution: With global semiconductor sales reaching US$792 billion 3 , graphene's potential in conductive materials, advanced electronics and next-generation computing presents significant opportunities.

With global semiconductor sales reaching US$792 billion , graphene's potential in conductive materials, advanced electronics and next-generation computing presents significant opportunities. Coatings & Composites - Stronger, Lighter, Longer-Lasting: Within the US$220 billion 4 global coatings market, graphene-enhanced materials could improve durability, corrosion resistance and performance across automotive, aerospace and industrial applications.

Within the US$220 billion global coatings market, graphene-enhanced materials could improve durability, corrosion resistance and performance across automotive, aerospace and industrial applications. Construction & Infrastructure - Building the Future: With global construction activity forecast at US$9.6 trillion5, graphene-enhanced concrete and construction materials offer potential improvements in strength, durability and material efficiency.

These figures represent the broader global industries rather than Argo's directly addressable markets. Further material characterization and application-specific testing will be required to establish commercial suitability.

Argo CEO and inventor of STREAM, Dr. Vikas Berry, states, "Independent third-party testing is a critical step in advancing STREAM technology from scientific development toward commercial adoption. Achieving a reported 99.7% calculated carbon content is an important milestone. However, industrial graphene requires more than high carbon content; it requires consistent structural quality, large sheet dimensions, and scalable production at competitive cost."

"These results strengthen our technical foundation for discussions with prospective industrial customers and strategic partners. Our objective is not simply to demonstrate the capabilities of STREAM, but to translate these scientific advances into meaningful commercial opportunities across multiple global industries."

Argo Expands Investor Awareness Program

To support its growing technology development and commercialization activities, Argo has engaged Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink"), a California-based marketing firm established in 1991(3308 W. Warner Ave. Santa Ana, CA 92704, phone:1-310-760-2616, e-mail: claire@thinkinkmarketing.com, contact: Claire Stevens), to expand awareness of the Company among prospective investors.

Think Ink will provide digital marketing and investor awareness services, including potential targeted email campaigns, online advertising and digital media placement.

The agreement has a six-month term, with either party entitled to terminate upon 30 days' notice. Argo has budgeted up to US$50,000 per month for Think Ink's services, including online banner and native advertising. The Company will not issue any securities to Think Ink as compensation for its marketing services. The Company and Think Ink maintain an arm's-length relationship.

Dr. Berry adds, "As we advance our technology and pursue commercial opportunities, communicating our progress to the investment community is increasingly important. We believe Think Ink will help broaden Argo's market reach and keep prospective investors informed of our ongoing developments."

Sources and Market Data (market figures in US dollars):

U.S. Geological Survey, "Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026," Graphite (Natural), February 2026; estimated 2025 Chinese share of global natural graphite mine production: 82%; no U.S. domestic natural graphite mine production in 2025. https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2026/mcs2026.pdf Grand View Research, "Battery Market Size, Share and Trends Report, 2026-2033"; 2025 global market estimate: US$154.1 billion. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/battery-market Semiconductor Industry Association, "Global Annual Semiconductor Sales Increase 25.6% to $791.7 Billion in 2025," February 6, 2026; 2025 worldwide sales: US$791.7 billion. https://www.semiconductors.org/global-annual-semiconductor-sales-increase-25-6-to-791-7-billion-in-2025/ Grand View Research, "Paints and Coatings Market Size & Share Report, 2026-2033"; 2025 global market estimate: US$219.9 billion. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/paints-coatings-market Oxford Economics, "Global Construction Outlook," October 9, 2025; forecast 2026 global construction activity: US$9.6 trillion, in constant 2023 prices. https://www.oxfordeconomics.com/resource/global-construction-outlook-2025-26/

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing and commercializing graphene technologies through the proprietary STREAM production platform, exclusively licensed from Grapherry, Inc., with a contractual pathway to full ownership.

Led by CEO Dr. Vikas Berry, Argo is advancing graphene and graphene oxide production, industrial testing and application development across energy storage, semiconductors, construction, coatings, composites, agriculture and other emerging markets.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "plans", or variations of such words or phrases. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the transfer of the STREAM technology and related intellectual property to the Company; the Company's anticipated development, manufacture and commercialization of the Stream technology and graphene-enhanced products. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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