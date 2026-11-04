An industry-first integration brings RO e-Trans compliance monitoring directly into the Volvo Trucks infotainment interface and Volvo Connect, making regulatory management easier, safer, and more efficient for drivers and fleets.

AiDEN Auto, a pioneer in connected vehicle software solutions, has partnered with Volvo Trucks to integrate RO e-Trans regulatory compliance management directly into the truck's in-cab infotainment system and the Volvo Connect back-office portal. Made available through Volvo Trucks' suite of digital services and Volvo Connect ecosystem, this innovative application allows drivers and fleet managers to monitor and maintain compliance with Romania's mandatory national e-Transport regulations in real time-without leaving the cab or relying on secondary mobile devices.

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AiDEN Auto, a pioneer in connected vehicle software solutions, has partnered with Volvo Trucks to integrate RO e-Trans regulatory compliance management directly into the truck's in-cab infotainment system and the Volvo Connect back-office portal. Made available through Volvo Trucks' suite of digital services and Volvo Connect ecosystem, this innovative application allows drivers and fleet managers to monitor and maintain compliance with Romania's mandatory national e-Transport regulations in real time-without leaving the cab or relying on secondary mobile devices.

AiDEN Auto is the first in the market to offer this level of infotainment integration for e-Transportation compliance, creating a seamless route for Volvo Trucks customers to meet complex regional tax and transport requirements directly through the truck ecosystem itself.

"Our goal has always been to make connected vehicle technology work more efficiently for the people who rely on it every day," said Niclas Gyllenram, CEO of AiDEN Auto. "With RO e-Trans, we're building on what we accomplished with SENT GEO in Poland and showing just how quickly our platform can adapt to new regulatory requirements in different markets. Rather than asking drivers and fleet operators to manage yet another device or system, we're bringing compliance directly into the tools they already use. Our continued collaboration with Volvo Trucks demonstrates how software can simplify complex challenges, reduce administrative burdens, and deliver real value to fleets across Europe."

"RO e-Trans demonstrates how collaboration with partners can extend the range of services available through Volvo Connect. By making regulatory information accessible through the tools drivers and fleet managers already use, we can help simplify compliance and support efficient daily operations for our customers," said Annelie Norhav, Services Partnership Manager at Volvo Trucks.

Enhancing Driver Safety and Operational Ease

To comply with Romanian regulations, freight transport details must be submitted to the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF SPV) system. Fleet administrators can continue utilizing their current systems and workflow tools for data submission. Once processed, generated Unique Transport Codes (UIT) automatically synchronize with the vehicle's central display eliminating the operational friction of manually relaying codes to drivers via paper prints or text messages that risk being lost in transit.

Additionally, RO e-Trans automatically manages mandated real-time location streaming using the truck's built-in factory modem. Drivers can verify active UIT codes and monitor reporting status directly on the side display, mitigating driver distraction while eliminating the need for secondary mobile devices or aftermarket hardware in the cab.

Extending the Volvo Connect Ecosystem

The launch of RO e-Trans is another example of how Volvo Trucks and AiDEN Auto can combine their strengths to deliver practical, innovative services for the transport industry. By addressing specific operational challenges, the solution helps customers save time, stay compliant, and run their business more effectively.

The service is available on Volvo trucks equipped with the latest side display (models from 2021 onwards). The initial rollout is offered to Volvo Trucks customers in Romania and the Czech Republic, with expansion planned for the broader European region. Fleet operators and transport managers interested in the service can direct inquiries to their local dealer via the Volvo Trucks Dealer Locator.

For more information about AiDEN Auto, please visit www.aidenauto.com.

About AiDEN Auto

AiDEN Auto is a connected vehicle software company delivering essential mobility services including tolling, parking, fueling, compliance and fleet applications directly to vehicle infotainment screens. Built for Android Automotive, AiDEN helps OEMs, fleets and service providers accelerate the introduction of new in-vehicle services to market. AiDEN enables automakers and fleets to connect drivers with the services they need while keeping vehicle owners in control of their data. Learn more at www.aidenauto.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Angela Simoes

angela@aidenauto.com

415-302-2934