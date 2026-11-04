G5 Entertainment AB: Interim Report January - September 2026

"We are operating a much leaner organization now than just a few quarters ago and it shows in our profitability. While our severance costs in the quarter were higher than we anticipated and guided for, we have also achieved higher savings, and our current assessment is that the redundancies have created annualized run-rate of savings around USD 14M, while our team will likely stabilize at around 450 by the end of the year." said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. "The distribution of third party games on the G5 Store is working well with strong sequential growth: 41% sequential revenue growth in this area. We are seeing an increase of interest from other developers to distribute their games in the G5 Store as we deliver solid revenue share reports to the developers of the games already on the G5 Store. The pace of new game deals and releases is gradually increasing. While G5 Store third party business is not as high-margin as the development and publishing of own IP games it provides welcome scalability and diversification of revenue and is less resource intensive. Our third party distribution business is being built on a solid technological and organizational basis. G5 has extensive experience with publishing and distribution models due to its history as a premium and free-to-play games publisher in earlier years, and we have a full suite of platform components around G5 Store: from payment processing and advertising monetization to marketing tools and analytics. The G5 Store in whole increased its revenue 15.7% year over year and 6.8% sequentially from Q2. Our advertising revenue also continues to grow and stood for 3.8% of revenue in the quarter after growing 53% sequentially. We expect to continue making progress in this area going forward. The percentage of revenue from the mobile platforms that we process directly has reached 21% in the quarter. The increasing revenue from the G5 Store and advertising, and the increased share of direct payment processing on mobile resulted in the new record gross margin of 74.1% (71.2%)."

July - September 2026

Revenue for the period was USD 19.3 M (24.0), representing a 20% year-over-year decline compared to the same period in 2025.

Gross margin increased to 74.1% (71.2%) as a larger share of revenue was coming from G5's direct-to-consumer channels.

EBIT for the period was USD 1.9 M (1.3). The quarter was negatively impacted by severance payments amounting to USD 0.8 M (0.0), positively impacted by a one-off release of social security fees amounting to USD 0.3 M (0.0) and finally positively impacted by fx revaluations of USD 0.3 M (-0.0) reported as other income and expense. Adjusting for fx and one-off items the EBIT would be USD 2.0 M (1.4) corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.6% (5.7%).

Net result for the period was USD 2.3 M (1.4), positively impacted by the finance net of USD 0.5 M (0.2).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to USD 0.31 (0.18), an increase of 70% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operating activities was USD 0.7 M (4.5), impacted negatively by working capital movements of USD -2.5 M (-0.2). Capitalised development investments amounted to USD -1.6 M (-2.4). During the quarter the company has made significant investments in short-term interest-bearing funds which have negatively impacted the cash flow with USD -15.2 M (0), the investments are highly liquid. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to USD 8.9 M (26.3). Including highly liquid interest-bearing investments the cash position was USD 24.3 M (26.3).

G5 Store gross revenue increased 15.7% year-over-year and 6.8% sequentially, reflecting continued progress in direct-to-consumer initiatives.

Average Monthly Active Users (MAU) declined 14% year-over-year to 3.2 million, while Average Daily Active Users (DAU) decreased 15% year-over-year to 0.9 million. Similarly, Average Monthly Unique Users (MUU) saw a 15% reduction, totalling 2.2 million. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) declined 24% year-over-year to 84.6 thousand. However, this was partially offset by a robust increase in monetization quality; Average Monthly Gross Revenue per Paying User (MAGRPPU) rose by 6% year-over-year to USD 75.2 (up from USD 70.8). This substantial growth in MAGRPPU highlights the increasing concentration of high-value users and the continued effectiveness of our monetization strategies.

This information is information that G5 Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 07:00 CET.

Contacts

For additional information, please contact:

Vlad Suglobov, CEO, investor@g5.com

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 115

About Us

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for smartphones, tablets and personal computers that are family friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The company distributes its games through the G5 Store, Apple App store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore and Microsoft Store. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Sherlock: Hidden Match-3 Cases, Jewels of the Wild West®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey® and The Secret Society®.



Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST.



More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at: https://corporate.g5.com