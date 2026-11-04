Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc business review Q3 2026: Revenue increased by nearly 60% in a particularly strong third quarter, adjusted operating profit margin reached 8.8%

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | BUSINESS REVIEW | 4 NOVEMBER 2026 AT 8:00 AM EET

Revenue increased by nearly 60% in a particularly strong third quarter, adjusted operating profit margin reached 8.8%

This release is a summary of Exel's business review for January-September 2026. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and available on the company's website at https://investors.exelcomposites.com/publications/

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year, unless otherwise specified.

JULY-SEPTEMBER 2026 IN BRIEF

Order intake increased by 42.0% to EUR 38.2 million (Q3 2025: 26.9)

Revenue increased by 59.3% to EUR 38.4 million (24.1)

Operating profit increased to EUR 3.4 million (0.4), operating profit margin was 8.8% (1.8%)

Adjusted operating profit increased to EUR 3.4 million (0.9), adjusted operating profit margin was 8.8% (3.9%)

Earnings per share was EUR 0.37 (-0.05)

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2026 IN BRIEF

Order intake increased by 14.6% to EUR 103.0 million (Q1-Q3 2025: 89.9)

Revenue increased by 39.1% to EUR 103.2 million (74.2)

Operating profit increased to EUR 7.3 million (1.3), operating profit margin was 7.1% (1.8%)

Adjusted operating profit increased to EUR 7.4 million (2.7), adjusted operating profit margin was 7.2% (3.7%)

Earnings per share was EUR 0.76 (-0.73)

Guidance for the full year 2026 (unchanged)

Exel Composites expects revenue and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly in 2026 compared to 2025.

President and CEO Paul Sohlberg

Exel delivered an exceptionally strong third quarter, with significant revenue and profitability growth. Our good performance reflects the successful execution of our strategy: focusing on selected high-growth applications, strengthening long-term customer relationships and scaling up production capacity. Favorable market developments in these customer industries have further supported our growth.

Revenue increased by 59% year on year to EUR 38.4 million (24.1). Growth was driven particularly by strong performance in the Energy customer industry, where revenue increased by 137%, and in Other, where revenue grew by 112%, primarily due to increased demand for defense-related applications. Adjusted operating profit increased to EUR 3.4 million (0.9), corresponding to an adjusted operating profit margin of 8.8% (3.9%). Revenue growth and continued operational improvements contributed to higher adjusted operating profit and an improved margin.

Our commercial position remained strong. Order intake increased by 42% year on year to EUR 38.2 million (26.9), and our order backlog stood at EUR 97.9 million (49.2) at the end of September. Strong order intake enabled us to maintain the order backlog close to its level at the beginning of the year, despite the substantial increase in revenue.

Against a mixed broader industrial market environment, our focus on selected high-growth applications continues to deliver results, as demonstrated by strong growth in Energy and defense-related applications. Revenue in Buildings and Infrastructure and Transportation also increased during the first nine months of the year, although performance varied between quarters. In certain Transportation applications, particularly electric buses, strong growth prospects are attracting more competitors and increasing price sensitivity.

During the quarter, we reached an important commercial milestone by signing a new multi-year supply agreement with Suzlon for the delivery of carbon fiber spar caps, with a potential value exceeding EUR 100 million over the term of the agreement. Orders under the agreement are added to our reported order backlog as they are received. The agreement strengthens our position in the wind power industry and has generated increased interest among other wind turbine manufacturers, creating opportunities to expand our customer base. Our focus remains on ensuring reliable deliveries and converting growing customer volumes into sustainable profitability.

In China, we secured our first customer project for buses intended for the Chinese domestic market, marking a new commercial opening in Transportation. In Finland, we inaugurated new production capabilities for aerospace-grade composite solutions at our Joensuu factory together with our customer Flying Whales. These projects demonstrate how our composite expertise helps customers develop lighter, more efficient and higher-performing solutions for demanding applications.

Long-term demand drivers in our key customer industries remain favorable. In India, annual wind power capacity additions increased by 46% in the financial year ending March 2026, supporting opportunities for Exel's expanding local manufacturing operations. In electricity transmission, the International Energy Agency estimates that annual grid investments would need to increase by approximately 50% by 2030 to meet rising demand.

In defense, EU Member States' expenditure increased by 20% in 2025 and is projected to reach EUR 454 billion in 2026. These developments support long-term growth opportunities for Exel, although defense-related deliveries may fluctuate in the shorter term depending on geopolitical developments and customer procurement decisions.

Our strong operational performance has also supported cash generation. Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 2.1 million (-1.9) in the third quarter and EUR 8.3 million (-5.7) during the first nine months. At the same time, we continued investing in production capabilities to support future growth. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA improved to 1.7 from 3.4 a year earlier.

Following two exceptionally strong quarters, we expect growth to moderate in Q4. Nevertheless, we remain confident in our full-year guidance: revenue and adjusted operating profit are expected to increase significantly in 2026 compared with 2025.

Our strategy continues to gain traction, and our priorities remain clear: converting growing customer demand into profitable growth, improving operational efficiency and maintaining disciplined cash management. The progress made so far this year provides a stronger foundation for advancing towards our long-term financial targets.

I would like to thank our customers, partners and shareholders for their continued trust, and the entire Exel team for their commitment and excellent work.

Consolidated key figures

Q3 Q3 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand unless otherwise indicated 2026 2025 % 2026 2025 % 2025 Revenue 38,378 24,094 59.3 103,205 74,181 39.1 103,194 Operating profit 3,377 438 671.6 7,282 1,323 450.5 2,212 % of revenue 8.8 1.8 7.1 1.8 2.1 Adjusted operating profit 1) 3,379 928 264.1 7,423 2,739 171.1 3,628 % of revenue 8.8 3.9 7.2 3.7 3.5 EBITDA 4,577 1,623 182.1 10,787 5,087 112.1 7,133 Adjusted EBITDA 1) 4,578 2,113 116.7 10,928 6,503 68 8,548 Profit before tax 3,012 -435 792.4 6,945 -5,603 224.0 -5,736 Profit for the period 3,012 -508 692.9 5,621 -5,641 199.6 -6,073 Profit for the period excluding non-controlling interest 2,572 -333 872.1 5,323 -5,123 203.9 -5,490 % of revenue 6.7 -1.4 5.2 -6.9 -5.3 Shareholders' equity 31,599 28,334 11.5 31,599 28,334 11.5 28,092 Interest-bearing liabilities 32,107 34,724 -7.5 32,107 34,724 -7.5 34,370 Cash and cash equivalents 9,583 6,763 41.7 9,583 6,763 41.7 11,942 Net interest-bearing liabilities 22,524 27,961 -19.4 22,524 27,961 -19.4 22,428 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2) 1.7 3.4 -49.4 1.7 3.4 -49.4 2.6 Capital employed 63,706 63,057 1.0 63,706 63,057 1.0 62,461 Return on equity, % 39.0 -7.1 648.5 25.1 -24.8 201.3 -20.1 Return on capital employed, % 21.2 2.9 638.5 15.5 2.9 433.3 3.6 Equity ratio, % 32.2 31.8 1.0 32.2 31.8 1.0 32.2 Net gearing, % 71.3 98.7 -27.8 71.3 98.7 -27.8 79.8 Net cash flow from operating activities 2,062 -1,880 -209.7 8,337 -5,710 -246.0 -963 Net cash flow from investing activities -1,359 -269 404.1 -6,369 -2,194 190.2 -1,045 Capital expenditure 1,359 551 146.4 6,412 2,454 161.3 3,133 % of revenue 3.5 2.3 6.2 3.3 3.0 Research and development costs 987 883 11.8 3,100 2,816 10.1 3,792 % of revenue 2.6 3.7 3.0 3.8 3.7 Order intake 38,180 26,883 42.0 103,008 89,914 14.6 168,627 Order backlog 97,856 49,195 98.9 97,856 49,195 98.9 98,719 Earnings per share, diluted and undiluted, EUR 3) 0.37 -0.05 874.5 0.76 -0.73 204.3 -0.78 Equity per share, EUR 4.44 0.27 1,567.64 4.43 0.27 1,568.91 0.26 Average share price, EUR 13.93 0.39 3,517.25 10.68 0.36 2,866.67 0.37 Average number of shares, diluted and undiluted, 1,000 shares 3) 7,021 7,044 0 7,032 7,060 0 7,054 Employees, average 740 626 18.3 718 625 14.9 632 Employees, end of period 735 628 17.0 735 628 17.0 667

1) Excluding material items affecting comparability, such as restructuring costs, impairment losses and reversals, and costs related to planned or realized business acquisitions or disposals

2) Last 12 months' adjusted EBITDA

3) Exel's reverse share split executed in March 2026 combined every fifteen shares into one share. Earnings per share and the average number of shares for the comparative periods have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the reverse share split. The average number of shares excludes treasury shares.

Revenue by business unit

Q3 Q3 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand 2026 2025 % 2026 2025 % 2025 Engineered Solutions BU 28,169 19,651 43.3 78,400 60,941 28.6 83,869 Industrial Solutions BU 10,209 4,439 130.0 24,797 13,227 87.5 19,308 Other 0.0 4.4 -100.0 7.8 12.8 -39.0 17.4 Total 38,378 24,094 59.3 103,205 74,181 39.1 103,194

Revenue by customer industry

Q3 Q3 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand 2026 2025 % 2026 2025 % 2025 Buildings and infrastructure 4,728 4,889 -3.3 15,612 14,841 5.2 21,348 Industrial 3,117 3,057 2.0 9,788 10,817 -9.5 13,898 Energy 12,362 5,223 136.7 32,339 15,591 107.4 23,128 Transportation 4,657 4,564 2.0 15,032 14,298 5.1 19,585 Other 13,515 6,361 112.5 30,434 18,634 63.3 25,235 Total 38,378 24,094 59.3 103,205 74,181 39.1 103,194

Vantaa, 4 November 2026

Exel Composites Plc

Board of Directors

Results briefing

We welcome investors, analysts and media representatives to join the online results briefing today at 1:00 PM EET. The briefing will be presented by President and CEO Paul Sohlberg and CFO Mikko Rummukainen and will be held in English.

To attend, please register in advance at https://investors.exelcomposites.com/q3-2026-briefing

A link to the event will be sent to registered participants prior to the briefing.

Additional information

Lauri Haavisto, Director, Investor Relations

investor@exelcomposites.com

+358 20 754 1214

Exel Composites in brief

Exel Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite profiles and tubes made with pultrusion and pullwinding technologies and a pultrusion technology forerunner in the global composite market. Our forward-thinking composite solutions made with continuous manufacturing technologies serve customers in a wide range of industries around the world. You can find our products used in applications in diverse industrial sectors such as wind power, power transmission, transportation and building and infrastructure.

Our R&D expertise, collaborative approach and global footprint set us apart from our competition. Our composite solutions help customers save resources, reduce products' weight, improve performance and energy efficiency, and decrease total lifetime costs. We want to be the first choice for sustainable composite solutions globally.

Headquartered in Finland, Exel Composites employs over 700 forward-thinking professionals around the world and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. To find out more about our offering and company please visit www.exelcomposites.com