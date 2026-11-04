Ambea AB: Ambea's interim report July - September 2026

From a strong position towards new opportunities - Ambea reports a strong third quarter of 2026, with continued growth, improved profitability and increased cash generation. Earnings were driven by higher occupancy, operational improvements and continued expansion across all business areas. Following the end of the quarter, Ambea also completed the recommended public offer for Humana and acquired 98 per cent of the shares in the company.

Comment from Mark Jensen, President and CEO of Ambea:

"The third quarter of the year has been both strong and eventful. We continue to see growing demand for care throughout the Nordic region, and our operations are delivering good growth, strong results and high quality. During the quarter, our operations supported more care receivers, while we continued to expand capacity to meet future needs," says Mark Jensen.

Following the end of the quarter, Ambea completed the acquisition of Humana.

"We have now begun the work of integrating Humana with Ambea, with a focus on bringing together the best of both organisations. Together, we will become an even stronger Nordic care provider, with greater scope to invest in quality, innovation and skills development," says Mark Jensen.

Broad-based progress:

Nytida continued to improve profitability through higher occupancy, improved staffing efficiency and contributions from acquired operations. During the quarter, agreements were signed for 40 new care places. In October, Nytida also acquired Imera AB, which operates group homes and day services under the Swedish Act concerning Support and Service for Persons with Certain Functional Impairments (LSS), primarily in the Uppsala area.

continued to improve profitability through higher occupancy, improved staffing efficiency and contributions from acquired operations. During the quarter, agreements were signed for 40 new care places. In October, Nytida also acquired Imera AB, which operates group homes and day services under the Swedish Act concerning Support and Service for Persons with Certain Functional Impairments (LSS), primarily in the Uppsala area. Vardaga reported another strong quarter, with increased occupancy and a significant improvement in earnings. During the period, agreements were signed for two new nursing homes comprising a total of 220 care places.

reported another strong quarter, with increased occupancy and a significant improvement in earnings. During the period, agreements were signed for two new nursing homes comprising a total of 220 care places. Stendi in Norway improved earnings through previously implemented operational adjustments and increased staffing efficiency and signed agreements for 14 new care places.

in Norway improved earnings through previously implemented operational adjustments and increased staffing efficiency and signed agreements for 14 new care places. Validia in Finland continued to grow through acquisitions in care for children and young people and opened a new residential facility with 63 care places.

in Finland continued to grow through acquisitions in care for children and young people and opened a new residential facility with 63 care places. Altiden in Denmark continued to improve earnings through higher occupancy and improved staffing efficiency.

in Denmark continued to improve earnings through higher occupancy and improved staffing efficiency. The Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare's 2026 user survey showed continued high satisfaction among Vardaga's care receivers, with particularly strong results for treatment and activities.

Third quarter, July-September

Net sales increased by 8 per cent to SEK 4,447 million (4,114). Organic growth was 5 per cent, acquired growth was 2 per cent, and the currency effect was 1 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA, which excludes items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 668 million (570), corresponding to a margin of 15.0 per cent (13.9).

Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -23 million (-5) and related to transaction costs attributable to the public offer for Humana. The previous year was charged with items affecting comparability of SEK 5 million relating to integration costs associated with the acquisition of Validia in Finland.

EBITA amounted to SEK 645 million (565), corresponding to a margin of 14.5 per cent (13.7).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 619 million (539).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.86 (3.83) before dilution and SEK 4.86 (3.82) after dilution.

Interim period, January-September

Net sales increased by 10 per cent to SEK 13,054 million (11,846). Organic growth was 4 per cent, acquired growth was 5 per cent, and the currency effect was 1 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA, which excludes items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 1,445 million (1,188), corresponding to a margin of 11.1 per cent (10.0).

Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -42 million (-60) and related to transaction costs attributable to the public offer for Humana. The previous year was charged with items affecting comparability of SEK 60 million relating to transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Validia.

EBITA amounted to SEK 1,403 million (1,128), corresponding to a margin of 10.7 per cent (9.5).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 1,327 million (1,077).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.95 (6.38) before dilution and SEK 8.94 (6.37) after dilution.

Webcast/telephone conference

A presentation for the financial market, with the possibility to participate by phone, will be held today at 10.00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available as a webcast at www.ambea.com or via the direct link: webcast.

Registration for the telephone conference

To participate in the conference call, please register before the call using the link below. Upon registration, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique personal PIN.

Conference call registration

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe08c3e6144fd4bfc8eef250230a59119

The quarterly report and related presentation will be available at Ambea - Reports and presentations.

This disclosure contains information that Ambea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 04-11-2026 07:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Benno Eliasson, CFO

Email: ir@ambea.se

Niklas Ahlgren, head of media relations

Tel: +46 (0)10 33 00 501

Email: press@ambea.se

Ambea is the leading competence-based care company in the Nordics. Ambea has over 41,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 18,000 care receivers in our more than 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambea is headquarterd in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.