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WKN: A0RDJD | ISIN: SE0002626861 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CL
Stuttgart
04.11.26 | 10:17
5,415 Euro
+0,74 % +0,040
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOETTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLOETTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4205,54010:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 07:30 Uhr
64 Leser
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Cloetta AB: Cloetta AB interim report July-September 2026: Strong organic volume growth and mid-term profitability target reached a year ahead of plan

"Our strategy execution continues to deliver clear results, and we report another very strong quarter with volume-driven growth in both business segments. Our performance during the first nine months was in line with all our long-term financial targets. We have now reached our mid-term profitability target, more than a year ahead of plan, driven by growing volumes, a favourable product mix and strong operational efficiency across the business.", comments Katarina Tell, President and CEO.

  • Sales in the quarter increased organically by 2.3 per cent
  • Sales in the quarter of Branded packaged products increased organically by 1.8 per cent and sales of Pick & mix increased organically by 3.4 per cent
  • Net sales in the quarter increased by 2.6 per cent to SEK 2,233m (2,177) including a positive impact from foreign exchange rates of 0.3 per cent
  • Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 283m (259)
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 283m (255), with items affecting comparability of SEK 0m (-4)
  • Operating profit, adjusted, of Branded packaged products amounted to
    SEK 224m (197)
  • Operating profit, adjusted, of Pick & mix amounted to SEK 59m (62)
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 246m (189), which equates to basic and diluted earnings per share of SEK 0.87 (0.66) and SEK 0.86 (0.66) respectively
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 311m (380)
  • Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.7x (1.1)

Events after the end of the reporting period

  • There were no significant events after the end of the reporting period

Please find enclosed the full report.

The interim report will be presented at a conference call with web presentation on Wednesday 4 November 2026 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

Dial-in number(s)
SE: +46 8 5051 0031
UK: +44 203 059 58 63
US: +1 631 570 5613

We kindly ask those who wish to dial-in to make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and to register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation
The live broadcast will be available on:
https://creo-live.avalon.events/6f823b4a-99bb-4b52-8f31-229e16082412

The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

This disclosure contains information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, on 04-11-2026 07:30 CET.

Investor and media contact
Laura Lindholm
Director Communications and Investor Relations
+46 766 96 59 40

ir (@) cloetta.com
press.group (@) cloetta.com
sustainability (@) cloetta.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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