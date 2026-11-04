NYAB AB: NYAB AB Interim Report January-September 2026: Strong earnings growth and record order intake

"NYAB delivered strong revenue growth, higher operating profit and a solid operating margin in the third quarter. Record order intake more than doubled the Civil Engineering order backlog year on year. We enter the final quarter with a solid financial position and a focus on effective project execution and selective growth in niche segments with attractive margins," says Johan Larsson, CEO of NYAB.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 27 percent and operating profit by 33 percent year on year. The operating margin was 7.9 percent (7.5).

Order intake reached a record EUR 555.0 million (118.3). The Civil Engineering order backlog more than doubled year on year to EUR 873.8 million (404.1).

Revenue in Civil Engineering in Sweden increased by 12 percent and the operating margin was 8.4 percent (7.8). In Finland, revenue increased by 126 percent and the operating margin was 7.0 percent (8.3).

Earnings per share for the quarter increased by 49 percent year on year to EUR 0.018 (0.012).

July-September in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 190.2 million (150.1), an increase of 27 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 15.0 million (11.3), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.9 percent (7.5).

Profit for the period increased by 49 percent to EUR 12.6 million (8.5).

Free cash flow was EUR -6.2 million (9.3).

Net debt/EBITDA (R12) was -0.12x (0.05x).

Order intake was EUR 555.0 million (118.3), with a book-to-bill ratio of 2.9 (0.8).

Civil Engineering order backlog was EUR 873.8 million (404.1), an increase of 116 percent.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.018 (0.012).

January-September in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 452.2 million (392.5), an increase of 15 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 24.8 million (18.0), corresponding to an operating margin of 5.5 percent (4.6).

Profit for the period was EUR 21.4 million (12.3).

Free cash flow was EUR 1.4 million (-6.9).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.030 (0.017).

This release is a summary of NYAB AB's Interim Report. The complete report is attached to this release and available at https://nyabgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/ .

Presentation of the Interim Report

NYAB will arrange a live audiocast on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, at 10:00 CET, where CEO Johan Larsson and CFO Peter Franks will present financial information and significant events for the quarter. The audiocast will be held in English and a recording will be available after the event.

Registration and access to the audiocast are available at: https://nyabgroup.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2026 .

Participants who wish to ask questions can do so by attending the teleconference: https://events.inderes.com/nyabgroup/q3-report-2026/dial-in . Dial-in numbers will be provided upon registration.

Contacts

Johan Larsson, CEO, NYAB AB, is available through Erik Petersen, Head of Investor Relations, ir@nyabgroup.com , +46 70 880 42 23.

NYAB's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se , +46 8 604 22 55.

This information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on 4 November 2026.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.