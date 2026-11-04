Medicover AB: Interim report July-September 2026

The ?gures presented in this report refer to continuing operations unless otherwise stated. The Indian hospital operation is reported as a disposal group held for sale and as a discontinued operation. Group total refers to continuing operations and discontinued operations. The comparative numbers have been restated where applicable.

Revenue amounted to EUR 570.8 million (EUR 538.7 million), an increase of 6.0% with an organic growth of 8.0%.

Operating pro?t (EBIT) was EUR 49.3 million (EUR 40.4 million), an increase of 22.0% representing an operating margin of 8.6% (7.5%).

Net pro?t amounted to EUR 24.8 million (EUR 19.2 million), an increase of 29.2%, which represents a margin of 4.3% (3.6%). Net pro?t for Group total amounted to EUR 25.2 million (EUR 18.6 million).

EBITDA was EUR 99.3 million (EUR 90.9 million), an increase of 9.3%. EBITDA margin was 17.4% (16.9%).

EBITDAaL amounted to EUR 70.9 million (EUR 63.2 million), an increase of 12.4%, corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 12.4% (11.7%).

Net cash ?ow from operating activities was EUR 93.8 million (EUR 98.8 million) for Group total.

Basic/diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.162 (EUR 0.127).

Divestment of the Indian hospital business announced, expected to close in Q4, generating gross cash proceeds of EUR 0.74 billion.

Revenue and earnings



EUR million Q3 2026 Q3 2025¹ ? 9M 2026 9M 2025¹ ? LTM FY 2025¹ Continuing operations

Revenue 570.8 538.7 6% 1,721.6 1,618.0 6% 2,281.0 2,177.4 Operating pro?t (EBIT) 49.3 40.4 22% 145.0 118.0 23% 179.5 152.5 Operating pro?t margin 8.6% 7.5%

8.4% 7.3% 7.9% 7.0% Net pro?t 24.8 19.2 29% 71.8 59.1 21% 90.9 78.2 Net pro?t margin 4.3% 3.6%

4.2% 3.7% 4.0% 3.6% Basic earnings per share, € 0.162 0.127 28% 0.471 0.391 20% 0.600 0.519 Diluted earnings per share, € 0.162 0.127 28% 0.470 0.390 21% 0.598 0.518 EBITDA 99.3 90.9 9% 294.5 263.5 12% 379.0 348.0 EBITDA margin 17.4% 16.9%

17.1% 16.3% 16.6% 16.0% Adjusted EBITDA 101.3 94.7 7% 302.3 276.0 10% 391.1 364.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.8% 17.6%

17.6% 17.1% 17.2% 16.8% EBITDAaL 70.9 63.2 12% 210.2 184.1 14% 267.0 240.9 EBITDAaL margin 12.4% 11.7%

12.2% 11.4% 11.7% 11.1% Adjusted EBITDAaL 72.9 67.0 9% 218.0 196.6 11% 279.1 257.7 Adjusted EBITDAaL margin 12.8% 12.4%

12.7% 12.1% 12.2% 11.8% EBITA 52.1 44.8 16% 153.5 129.6 18% 191.3 167.4 EBITA margin 9.1% 8.3%

8.9% 8.0% 8.4% 7.7% Group total²

Net pro?t 25.2 18.6 36% 69.6 55.4 26% 86.9 72.7 Basic earnings per share, € 0.169 0.129 31% 0.476 0.390 22% 0.601 0.514 Diluted earnings per share, € 0.169 0.129 31% 0.475 0.389 22% 0.599 0.513

De?nition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at medicover.com.

LTM: last twelve months (1 October 2025 - 30 September 2026).

¹Comparative ?gures have been restated to re?ect the classi?cation of Medicover Hospitals India as a discontinued operation. ²Includes continuing and discontinued operations.

CEO statement

The third quarter has been an eventful quarter, during which we announced the divestment of our Indian hospital business, continued to optimise our footprint, and added new ?tness facilities and blood-drawing points. We continued to deliver organic growth and margin expansion, generating solid cash ?ows from the business. Through the divestment of our India hospital business (MHI), we will become a more focused provider across three key European markets, with strengthened ?nancial position and ?exibility, making us well positioned for the future.

During the year, we have actively worked to adapt and repurpose our o?ering across our facilities, closing less pro?table units and opening new ones where we see greater potential. In total, we have closed 118 facilities in the last twelve months and opened over 140 facilities. This disciplined approach to portfolio management supports improved e?ciency and pro?table growth over the long term.

Revenue amounted to EUR 570.8 million (EUR 538.7 million), an increase of 6.0%, with an organic growth of 8.0%. Operating pro?t (EBIT) increased by 22.0% to EUR 49.3 million (EUR 40.4 million), corresponding to an operating margin of 8.6% (7.5%). It is particularly encouraging to see the continued margin improvement, not only compared with the prior year but also with the previous quarter, both of which were strong comparison periods. Cash ?ow from operating activities amounted to EUR 93.8 million (EUR 98.8 million) for Group total.

Healthcare Services

Revenue from Healthcare Services amounted to EUR 374.7 million (EUR 353.6 million), an increase of 6.0%. Organic growth amounted to 8.0%, of which price adjustments contributed approximately 6.3 percentage points. EBITDA increased by 9.6% to EUR 74.0 million (EUR 67.6 million), corresponding to a margin of 19.8% (19.1%).

Sports/wellness continues to be a strong contributor to the division's positive development and performance. To utilise this momentum, we have opened 16 new ?tness facilities so far this year, including four during the quarter. The network expansion will continue in the coming quarters. The hospital and ambulatory operations in Poland also delivered double-digit growth in fee-for-service and other services (FFS), partly o?set by somewhat more challenging macroeconomic conditions in Romania. FFS revenue increased by 8.2% and accounted for 48% of the division's revenue.

The division now has 1.5 million members, while the total number of ongoing customer relationships increased to over 4.1 million, re?ecting strong customer engagement and building long-term loyalty.

Diagnostic Services

Diagnostic Services increased revenue by 6.3% to EUR 203.8 million (EUR 191.7 million). Organic growth amounted to 8.5%, of which price adjustments contributed approximately 4.3 percentage points. EBITDA amounted to EUR 37.8 million (EUR 35.8 million), an increase of 5.5%, corresponding to a margin of 18.5% (18.7%). Higher contribution of FFS revenue together with favourable sales mix towards advanced tests was o?set by softer performance in German businesses.

FFS developed well, particularly in the SEE markets, contributing to both growth and pro?tability. FFS revenue increased by 10.2% and accounted for 74% of the division's revenue.

The number of laboratory tests increased by 5.3% to 40.2 million (38.2million) tests performed during the quarter. The share of advanced tests continued its positive trend.

It is particularly pleasing to see the continued improvement in Net Promoter Score (NPS) across Diagnostic Services, re?ecting the considerable e?orts and dedication of our employees to delivering high-quality services.

Group

After carefully evaluating alternatives, we concluded to divest our ownership in our Indian hospital business (MHI) during the quarter. The transaction will bring approximately EUR 0.74 billion in gross cash proceeds and create a more focused provider across key European markets with long growth runways. We will be even better placed to deliver on our strategy that includes expansion of the network and product o?ering, improved capacity utilisation, capturing synergies, and accelerate technology initiatives. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, we expect continued softness in public reimbursement and the mix of tari?s across our three key geographies, re?ecting for example recently introduced changes in German Genetics. While this creates some near-term pressure, constrained access to publicly funded care is expected to support continued demand for timely access through private-pay channels. As private pay is a core component of our revenue model and our fastest growing revenue stream, this development should support revenue growth and improved pro?tability over the medium term. For the remainder of the year, we will increase focus on our European markets and operations, and adapt the o?ering to demand and market conditions.

A big thank you to all our employees for your continued dedication to enabling, saving, maintaining and improving lives.

John Stubbington

CEO

For the complete interim report, see the attached PDF.

Financial calendar

Interim report year-end 2026 10 February 2027, 7.45 CET Annual report Week 14 2027 Interim report January-March 2027 28 April 2027, 7.45 CEST Annual general meeting 28 April 2027 Interim report April-June 2027 22 July 2027, 7.45 CEST Interim report July-September 2027 29 October 2027, 7.45 CET

Conference call

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 9.30 CET. If you wish to participate via webcast please register here. Via the webcast you can ask written questions. If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register here. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

Address

Medicover AB (publ) (Org nr: 559073-9487)

P.O. Box 5283, SE-102 46 Stockholm

Visiting address: Riddargatan 12A, SE-114 35 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 400 17 600

For further information, please contact

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations

+46 703 033 272

hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

About Us

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland, Germany, Romania and India. In 2025, Medicover had revenue of €2,378 million and more than 49,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information is information that Medicover AB (Publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 07:45 CET.