Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health's disease risk detection becomes part of a longevity membership at S-Thetics Clinic in the United Kingdom

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | November 04, 2026 at 09:00:00 EET

Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF), a pioneer in disease risk detection and preventative health, and S-Thetics, a doctor-led medical aesthetics clinic in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, have entered into an agreement to offer the Nightingale Health Check in the United Kingdom. The test becomes the clinical foundation of the clinic's new longevity membership, launching in November 2026. The test assesses a person's risk of developing five common chronic diseases over the next 10 years from a single blood sample.

Under the agreement, S-Thetics offers the test to members of its new programme, and Nightingale Health analyses the blood samples. From a single blood sample, the Nightingale Health Check produces a 10-year risk estimate for five chronic diseases: heart attack, ischaemic stroke, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and fatty liver disease. The report also includes the person's Metabolic Age and Metabolic Resilience Score, which can be followed over time.

Each member starts with a baseline test in the clinic and retests over time, so the programme shows whether their health is moving in the right direction rather than giving a single snapshot. Results are reviewed under the clinical leadership of Medical Director Miss Sherina Balaratnam and set within the member's wider clinical picture. The clinic then turns them into a personalised plan covering lifestyle, skin health and, where appropriate, treatment.

S-Thetics was founded in 2015 and has always looked beyond how a patient looks to the health that underpins it. Miss Balaratnam has been a doctor for more than 26 years, including seven years in reconstructive plastic surgery in the NHS and 16 years in aesthetic medicine. The membership brings aesthetic medicine and preventative health together in one clinically led programme.

"For years I have treated the visible signs of ageing, while knowing that how a patient is ageing on the inside matters just as much. The Nightingale Health Check gives us a way to measure that. From a single blood sample, we can help patients understand their metabolic health and where their future risks may lie, then use repeat testing to follow how that picture changes over time. For me, this is a natural evolution of our work at S-Thetics: bringing aesthetic medicine and preventative health together in a way that is personal, measurable and clinically grounded," said Miss Sherina Balaratnam, Medical Director of S-Thetics Clinic.

"People who come to an aesthetics clinic are already investing in how they age. S-Thetics gives them a way to see how they are ageing on the inside too, under the care of a doctor who reviews every result. With the Nightingale Health Check at the start of the membership and repeat tests along the way, members learn their disease risks from one blood sample and can follow whether the changes they make are working," said Teemu Suna, founder and CEO of Nightingale Health.

The membership launches at S-Thetics in Beaconsfield in November 2026. More information: sthetics.co.uk

About S-Thetics

S-Thetics is a doctor-led medical aesthetics clinic in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, founded in May 2015 and housed in a Grade II listed building on Wycombe End. The clinic provides aesthetic medicine, skin health, and preventative, longevity-focused care. It is led by Medical Director Miss Sherina Balaratnam, MBBS MRCS(Edin) MSc(UCL) Surgical Science, who has more than 26 years of medical experience. Miss Balaratnam is a Tatler Top Doctor 2026, a peer-voted Top UK Aesthetic Doctor at the Aesthetics Awards, and a global key opinion leader for BTL Aesthetics and Celluma. Read more: sthetics.co.uk

For S-Thetics enquiries: info@sthetics.co.uk, 01494 670990

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Chronic diseases cause around 75% of deaths globally and place a growing burden on healthcare systems. The way to address this is preventive healthcare, but until recently the tools to detect disease risks at population scale have not existed. Nightingale Health has built them. The Nightingale Health Check is a blood-based risk detection test that identifies risks for multiple chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and fatty liver disease, from a single blood sample. It is designed to be applied population-wide, so healthcare systems can identify the people who would benefit most from preventive action before disease develops.

Nightingale Health's technology is validated in over 1,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is used in many of the world's leading health studies, including the UK Biobank. In Finland, the Nightingale Health Check is in nationwide healthcare use, and over 250,000 people have already received their results. Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, and has customers in more than 34 countries across healthcare and medical research. The company's Series B shares are listed on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

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