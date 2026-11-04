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WKN: A2AF9K | ISIN: GB00BYYX6C66 | Ticker-Symbol: 1VW
München
04.11.26 | 08:04
8,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERILLION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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CERILLION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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8,3508,95009:32
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 09:18 Uhr
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Cerillion 26.2 Expands Agentic AI and Extends Open Standards Leadership

Cerillion 26.2 Expands Agentic AI and Extends Open Standards Leadership

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced the general availability of Cerillion 26.2, the latest version of its pre-integrated BSS/OSS Suite. The release expands Cerillion's AI capabilities across customer care, service configuration, product design and churn prediction, helping CSPs improve operational efficiency and respond faster to changing customer and market needs.

Headline AI innovations in Cerillion 26.2 include:

  • Customer Care Agent - uses agentic AI to help customer service teams find relevant customer and service information, resolve enquiries and determine the most appropriate next action. This enables faster, more consistent service while shortening the training needed to onboard new users.
  • Service Configuration Agent - significantly expands Cerillion's agentic automation to cover a wider range of complex service and system configuration activities. By reducing manual effort and reliance on specialist knowledge, it accelerates the introduction of new services and network integrations.
  • Competitor-aware Package Creation - uses details of competing offers to inform agentic package design within Enterprise Product Catalogue. This helps product teams develop differentiated propositions and create new packages more quickly in response to market changes.
  • Predictive Churn - uses advanced AI and machine-learning models to identify customers at greatest risk of leaving, giving CSPs earlier insight into retention risks. The models have proved highly effective in customer pilots, and the resulting churn scores support targeted campaigns and offers through Cerillion's Promotions Engine.

Cerillion's agentic AI features are built on its AI Management Centre, MCP Server and Agent2Agent Server. Together, they give CSPs complete flexibility to adopt Cerillion's AI capabilities, integrate their existing in-house or third-party AI investments, or combine both at any point in the Cerillion AI stack. The AI Management Centre provides centralised model governance, the MCP Server enables secure and controlled access to Cerillion's Open APIs using its Progressive Discovery architecture, and the Agent2Agent Server supports coordinated, multi-step workflows across different agents and systems.

"Cerillion is raising the bar for agentic AI in telecom BSS/OSS. Its open, composable and model-independent architecture, underpinned by industry-leading Open APIs, gives CSPs a uniquely flexible and well-governed foundation for AI-orchestrated operations," commented Vikrant Gandhi, Vice President and Global Sector Leader, ICT, Frost & Sullivan.

Also in Cerillion 26.2, Enterprise Product Catalogue introduces the new Dynamic Catalogue Workspace, giving product teams a flexible, grid-based environment to compare and update complex product, package and pricing structures at scale, with changes applied directly within the grid.

Cerillion Convergent Charging System now includes a native Nchf interface for 5G standalone charging, enabling REST-based and Diameter charging interfaces to coexist within the same deployment and giving CSPs a flexible migration path to 5G SA while continuing to support hybrid networks.

Alongside these product advances, Cerillion Enterprise Product Catalogue has achieved TM Forum ODA Component Certification for TMFC001 Product Catalog Management. Cerillion has also added 15 further TM Forum Real World Open API certifications since Cerillion 26.1, taking its total to 47 across seven customers - more than any other independent BSS/OSS vendor - and further extending its leadership in Open APIs.

"Cerillion 26.2 demonstrates how advanced AI can deliver practical value across the BSS/OSS, from improving customer care and retention to accelerating product and service innovation," commented Brian Coombs, Chief Product Officer, Cerillion. "Because these capabilities are built into our open, standards-based product architecture, customers can adopt them with the governance, security and control required for mission-critical operations."

Download Frost & Sullivan's report, Growth Opportunities for Agentic AI in Telco Business Support Systems, for its independent assessment of Cerillion's AI strategy and the wider opportunity for agentic AI in telecom BSS/OSS.

Notes to Editors

About Cerillion

Cerillion has a 27-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company has a global customer base with c. 70 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in Continental Europe, the USA, Asia and Australia. Find out more at: www.cerillion.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cerillion-26-2-expands-agentic-ai-and-extends-open-standards-leadership-302928225.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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