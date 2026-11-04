Asker Healthcare Group AB: Interim report 1 January-30 September 2026

Strong growth and improved EBITA margin

1 July-30 September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,756m (4,129), up 15%.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 473m (383), up 24%.

The adjusted EBITA margin was 9.9% (9.3).

EBIT amounted to SEK 312m (242), and profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 219m (146).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.56 (0.37).

Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 68.8% (66.5).

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 364m (439).

1 January-30 September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 13,963m (12,111), up 15%.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,385m (1,125), up 23%.

The adjusted EBITA margin was 9.9% (9.3).

EBIT amounted to SEK 971m (728), and profit for the period amounted to SEK 641m (374).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.63 (0.91).

Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 68.8% (66.5).

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,113m (760).

CEO Johan Falk comments on the quarter

"Strong adjusted EBITA growth of 24%, solid organic performance and robust underlying cash flow. The EBITA margin reached our target of at least 10% over a rolling 12 months for the first time, and we signed four new acquisitions."

For the full CEO comment, please see the interim report.

Presentation of the interim report

The interim report will be presented today, 4 November, at 10:00 CET by Asker's CEO Johan Falk and CFO Thomas Moss. You will find the webcast via this link. To participate via phone and ask questions, please register via this link.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Moss, CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 70 219 79 05

E-mail: ir@asker.com

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication

Phone: +46 73 313 62 17

E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 4 November 2026, at 8:10 a.m. CET.

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 5 000 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 19 billion.