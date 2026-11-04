Swedencare AB (publ): Swedencare appoints Kristy Murphy as Interim CEO of Naturvet

Swedencare announces that, effective today, Kristy Murphy, Chief Revenue Officer, has been appointed Interim CEO of NaturVet succeeding Geoff Granger, who will leave his position as CEO with immediate effect.

Alongside her role as interim CEO, Kristy Murphy will continue to lead the commercial team and strategy. She brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience within the pet care and consumer goods industries. Prior to joining Swedencare, she held senior commercial positions at Made by Nacho, Simply Protein for Pets and Solid Gold Pet, following nine years with Mars. Her experience spans commercial strategy, sales, pricing, go-to-market execution and building high-performing teams across multiple retail channels and e-commerce.

Since joining Swedencare in February this year, Kristy has played a key role in the planning and execution of the turnaround of the NaturVet brand and its private label business, with a strong focus on commercial execution, customer development and profitable growth.

"Kristy combines extensive industry experience with strong commercial leadership and a proven ability to drive change. The progress we have made with NaturVet and our private label business demonstrates her ability to translate strategy into execution and results. She knows our customers, our brands and our organization well, and I am very pleased that she has agreed to take on the role as Interim CEO. Our focus remains on accelerating organic growth, improving profitability and continuing to strengthen our North American business.

I also want to take the opportunity to thank Geoff for his important contributions to NaturVet and Swedencare during his time with the Group. Geoff has been a valued part of our North American organization, and I sincerely appreciate his commitment, leadership and hard work over the years. We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career," says Håkan Lagerberg, CEO of Swedencare.

For more information, please contact:

Håkan Lagerberg, CEO Swedencare

Phone: +46 (0)73 517 01 70

Email: hakan.lagerberg@swedencare.se



Jenny Graflind, CFO Swedencare

Phone: +46 (0)73 944 85 54

Email: jenny.graflind@swedencare.se

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB is the Certified Adviser of the Company

Please visit the Company homepage www.swedencare.com

About Swedencare

Swedencare is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and also trades on the OTCQX® Best Market. We develop, produce, and sell premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs, and horses. Our extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys®, and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health.

With headquarters in Malmö, our products are sold in approximately 70 countries through online channels, pet stores, veterinarians, and FDMC. Our extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. Swedencare has experienced strong growth for several years while maintaining high profitability.