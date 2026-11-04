AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
Third Quarter Highlights
- Quarterly revenues increased by 4.2% year-over-year to $64.1 million;
- Quarterly services revenues increased by 19.9% year-over-year to $37.1 million;
- GAAP results:
- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 65.7%;
- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 5.3%;
- Quarterly GAAP net income was $3.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share;
- Non-GAAP results:
- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.8%;
- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 7.4%;
- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $4.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share;
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.1 million for the quarter;
- AudioCodes repurchased 1,517,568 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $15.1 million.
Details
AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) (the "Company"), a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $64.1 million compared to $61.5 million for the third quarter of 2025.
Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.
On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $4.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $4.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.
Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; and (iii) financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin exclude: (i) share-based compensation expenses and (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, short-term marketable securities, and long-term financial investments were $47.1 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $75.7 million as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, short-term marketable securities, and long-term financial investments was primarily the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchase of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2026. This was partially offset by cash generated from operating activities.
"I am pleased to report strong financial results and continued business momentum for the third-quarter 2026. Our solid financial results demonstrate progress in our strategic transformation of AudioCodes into a voice AI-driven cloud software and services company," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.
"Third-quarter results were driven by continued momentum in our two key growth pillars: the Live suite of managed services for UCaaS and CX, and our VoiceAI business. Combined annual recurring revenue (ARR) for these segments reached $87 million, up 16% year over year. Our Microsoft Teams business continued to grow with sustained momentum, growing 4% year over year.
"Our UCaaS and CX connectivity business, which now accounts for more than 85% of our overall business, has remained resilient, with a promising outlook for 2027.
"Building on revenue growth earlier this year, our VoiceAI business grew 50% in the first three quarters of 2026 year-over-year, reflecting strong, broad-based demand across the portfolio. During the quarter, VoiceAI Connect and Live Hub continued to achieve record bookings, supported by a growing pipeline, new customer wins, and significant expansion among existing customers. Revenue from Voca CIC, our Microsoft Teams-certified contact center solution, grew more than 40% year over year during the quarter. Meeting Insights and Mia Edge, our enterprise-grade meeting intelligence solutions for cloud and on-premises environments, also gained traction, with revenue growing more than 100% during this quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.
"Overall, we achieved our operational and financial targets for the third quarter period. The ongoing investments in Live services and VoiceAI have significantly contributed to our success and position us favorably for continued healthy top-line growth throughout the rest of 2026 and 2027," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.
Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend
On August 4, 2026, the Company declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $4.8 million, was paid on September 3, 2026, to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 19, 2026.
In September 2026, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $30 million of ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through March 9, 2027.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company acquired 1,517,568 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $15.1 million.
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $26.7 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.
As of September 30, 2026, the total outstanding shares of the Company were 23,296,828.
Conference Call & Web Cast Information
AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2026 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:
United States Participants: 888 - 506-0062
International Participants: +1 (973) 528-0011
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby.
Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:
AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions. We help organizations unlock the full value of voice, transforming every conversation, whether human or AI, into a strategic asset that drives better business outcomes. Our portfolio spans voice connectivity, unified communications and contact center integration, and next-generation voice AI applications that enhance collaboration, automate workflows and deliver real-time insights. With over 30 years of global experience and trusted by 65 of the Fortune 100, AudioCodes powers the intelligent enterprise, connecting people, platforms and data to move business forward.
For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.
Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance, product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto, and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements' as the term is defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular, including governmental undertakings to address such conditions; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades, the advent of artificial intelligence, and the ability to manage changes in market conditions and evolving regulatory regimes, as applicable; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in AudioCodes' financing agreements; possible impacts and disruptions from AudioCodes' acquisitions, including the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impacts attributable to any pandemic or other public health crisis on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current and any future hostilities involving Israel, including in the regions in which we or our counterparties operate, which may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and any other factors described in AudioCodes' filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.
©2026 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, and AudioCodes Room Experience are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 41,991
$ 45,282
Short-term bank deposits
252
239
Short-term marketable securities
2,520
27,350
Trade receivables, net
64,553
67,358
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
13,357
19,064
Inventories
24,926
22,032
Total current assets
147,599
181,325
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term Trade receivables
$ 12,150
$ 13,065
Long-term financial investments
2,372
2,790
Deferred tax assets
6,501
7,773
Operating lease right-of-use assets
30,491
30,077
Severance pay funds
22,227
21,163
Total long-term assets
73,741
74,868
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
29,679
29,248
GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET
40,054
37,579
Total assets
$ 291,073
$ 323,020
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 10,849
$ 6,416
Other payables and accrued expenses
29,584
30,284
Deferred revenues
40,017
38,243
Short-term operating lease liabilities
7,122
6,635
Total current liabilities
87,572
81,578
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay
$ 18,609
$ 18,278
Deferred revenues and other liabilities
25,414
20,517
Long-term operating lease liabilities
32,084
31,348
Total long-term liabilities
76,107
70,143
Total shareholders' equity
127,394
171,299
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 291,073
$ 323,020
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Products
$ 83,545
$ 86,896
$ 27,037
$ 30,606
Services
105,700
96,103
37,107
30,941
Total Revenues
189,245
182,999
64,144
61,547
Cost of revenues:
Products
30,667
33,086
10,507
11,150
Services
33,958
31,370
11,503
10,112
Total Cost of revenues
64,625
64,456
22,010
21,262
Gross profit
124,620
118,543
42,134
40,285
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
40,801
39,087
13,447
13,188
Selling and marketing
61,867
57,318
21,203
18,942
General and administrative
12,018
11,832
4,112
4,094
Total operating expenses
114,686
108,237
38,762
36,224
Operating income
9,934
10,306
3,372
4,061
Financial income (expenses), net
(898)
586
1,243
64
Income before taxes on income
9,036
10,892
4,615
4,125
Taxes on income, net
(2,968)
(3,838)
(977)
(1,393)
Net income
$ 6,068
$ 7,054
$ 3,638
$ 2,732
Basic net earnings per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.15
$ 0.10
Diluted net earnings per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.15
$ 0.10
Weighted average number of shares used in
25,197
28,858
23,939
28,169
Weighted average number of shares used in
25,716
29,356
24,504
28,672
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Gross profit
$ 124,620
$ 118,543
$ 42,134
$ 40,285
Gross margin
65.9 %
64.8 %
65.7 %
65.5 %
Share-based compensation (1)
215
319
62
94
Amortization expenses (2)
-
366
-
122
Non-GAAP gross profit
124,835
119,228
42,196
40,501
Non-GAAP gross margin
66.0 %
65.2 %
65.8 %
65.8 %
Operating income
$ 9,934
$ 10,306
$ 3,372
$ 4,061
Operating margin
5.2 %
5.6 %
5.3 %
6.6 %
Share-based compensation (1)
4,193
4,901
1,382
1,625
Amortization expenses (2)
19
399
-
133
Non-GAAP operating income
14,146
15,606
4,754
5,819
Non-GAAP operating margin
7.5 %
8.5 %
7.4 %
9.5 %
Net income
$ 6,068
$ 7,054
$ 3,638
$ 2,732
Net earnings per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.15
$ 0.10
Share-based compensation (1)
4,193
4,901
1,382
1,625
Amortization expenses (2)
19
399
-
133
Exchange rate differences (3)
1,329
1,310
(1,059)
392
Non-GAAP net income
$ 11,609
$ 13,664
$ 3,961
$ 4,882
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
$ 0.44
$ 0.45
$ 0.16
$ 0.17
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
26,447
30,094
25,191
29,437
Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.
The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 6,068
$ 7,054
$ 3,638
$ 2,732
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net
Depreciation and amortization
3,386
3,096
1,174
1,183
Amortization of marketable securities premiums and
136
312
14
115
Decrease (increase) in accrued severance pay, net
(733)
(714)
342
(790)
Share-based compensation expenses
4,193
4,901
1,382
1,625
Decrease in deferred tax assets, net
1,206
708
516
401
Cash financial loss (income), net
571
37
164
15
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
3,649
3,292
1,386
1,093
Decrease (increase) in operating lease liabilities
(2,840)
(133)
(2,466)
(555)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
3,720
(10,373)
(3,041)
(7,237)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid
3,213
(6,464)
2,730
(2,020)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(3,054)
7,261
(1,188)
2,285
Increase in trade payables
4,161
2,761
1,278
2,674
Decrease (increase) in other payables and accrued
(8,170)
7,027
(4,020)
277
Increase in deferred revenues
7,491
6,471
2,171
2,256
Net cash provided by operating activities
22,997
25,236
4,080
4,054
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from short-term deposits
(13)
(23)
3
(5)
Proceeds from financial investments
134
243
12
65
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
24,827
5,200
7,450
2,000
Purchase of financial investments
(135)
(442)
-
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(3,355)
(4,830)
(1,059)
(1,571)
Net cash provided by investing activities
21,458
148
6,406
489
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchase of treasury shares
(37,669)
(24,514)
(15,121)
(12,696)
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
(10,077)
(10,934)
(4,788)
(5,608)
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options
-
240
-
67
Net cash used in financing activities
(47,746)
(35,208)
(19,909)
(18,237)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(3,291)
(9,824)
(9,423)
(13,694)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
45,282
58,749
51,414
62,619
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 41,991
$ 48,925
$ 41,991
$ 48,925
Company Contact
Niran Baruch,
Chief Financial Officer
AudioCodes
Tel: +972-3-976-4000
[email protected]
SOURCE AudioCodes