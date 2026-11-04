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WKN: 922683 | ISIN: IL0010829658 | Ticker-Symbol: AU1
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 10:58
9,550 Euro
+3,24 % +0,300
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUDIOCODES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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AUDIOCODES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3509,20010:38
8,7008,90010:38
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 07:00 Uhr
59 Leser
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AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly revenues increased by 4.2% year-over-year to $64.1 million;
  • Quarterly services revenues increased by 19.9% year-over-year to $37.1 million;
  • GAAP results:
    - Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 65.7%;
    - Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 5.3%;
    - Quarterly GAAP net income was $3.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share;
  • Non-GAAP results:
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.8%;
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 7.4%;
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $4.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.1 million for the quarter;
  • AudioCodes repurchased 1,517,568 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $15.1 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) (the "Company"), a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $64.1 million compared to $61.5 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $4.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $4.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; and (iii) financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin exclude: (i) share-based compensation expenses and (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, short-term marketable securities, and long-term financial investments were $47.1 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $75.7 million as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, short-term marketable securities, and long-term financial investments was primarily the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchase of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2026. This was partially offset by cash generated from operating activities.

"I am pleased to report strong financial results and continued business momentum for the third-quarter 2026. Our solid financial results demonstrate progress in our strategic transformation of AudioCodes into a voice AI-driven cloud software and services company," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"Third-quarter results were driven by continued momentum in our two key growth pillars: the Live suite of managed services for UCaaS and CX, and our VoiceAI business. Combined annual recurring revenue (ARR) for these segments reached $87 million, up 16% year over year. Our Microsoft Teams business continued to grow with sustained momentum, growing 4% year over year.

"Our UCaaS and CX connectivity business, which now accounts for more than 85% of our overall business, has remained resilient, with a promising outlook for 2027.

"Building on revenue growth earlier this year, our VoiceAI business grew 50% in the first three quarters of 2026 year-over-year, reflecting strong, broad-based demand across the portfolio. During the quarter, VoiceAI Connect and Live Hub continued to achieve record bookings, supported by a growing pipeline, new customer wins, and significant expansion among existing customers. Revenue from Voca CIC, our Microsoft Teams-certified contact center solution, grew more than 40% year over year during the quarter. Meeting Insights and Mia Edge, our enterprise-grade meeting intelligence solutions for cloud and on-premises environments, also gained traction, with revenue growing more than 100% during this quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

"Overall, we achieved our operational and financial targets for the third quarter period. The ongoing investments in Live services and VoiceAI have significantly contributed to our success and position us favorably for continued healthy top-line growth throughout the rest of 2026 and 2027," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

On August 4, 2026, the Company declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $4.8 million, was paid on September 3, 2026, to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 19, 2026.

In September 2026, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $30 million of ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through March 9, 2027.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company acquired 1,517,568 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $15.1 million.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $26.7 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

As of September 30, 2026, the total outstanding shares of the Company were 23,296,828.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2026 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

United States Participants: 888 - 506-0062

International Participants: +1 (973) 528-0011

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby.

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions. We help organizations unlock the full value of voice, transforming every conversation, whether human or AI, into a strategic asset that drives better business outcomes. Our portfolio spans voice connectivity, unified communications and contact center integration, and next-generation voice AI applications that enhance collaboration, automate workflows and deliver real-time insights. With over 30 years of global experience and trusted by 65 of the Fortune 100, AudioCodes powers the intelligent enterprise, connecting people, platforms and data to move business forward.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance, product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto, and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements' as the term is defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular, including governmental undertakings to address such conditions; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades, the advent of artificial intelligence, and the ability to manage changes in market conditions and evolving regulatory regimes, as applicable; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in AudioCodes' financing agreements; possible impacts and disruptions from AudioCodes' acquisitions, including the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impacts attributable to any pandemic or other public health crisis on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current and any future hostilities involving Israel, including in the regions in which we or our counterparties operate, which may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and any other factors described in AudioCodes' filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2026 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, and AudioCodes Room Experience are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands


September 30,


December 31,


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 41,991


$ 45,282

Short-term bank deposits

252


239

Short-term marketable securities

2,520


27,350

Trade receivables, net

64,553


67,358

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

13,357


19,064

Inventories

24,926


22,032

Total current assets

147,599


181,325





LONG-TERM ASSETS:




Long-term Trade receivables

$ 12,150


$ 13,065

Long-term financial investments

2,372


2,790

Deferred tax assets

6,501


7,773

Operating lease right-of-use assets

30,491


30,077

Severance pay funds

22,227


21,163

Total long-term assets

73,741


74,868





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

29,679


29,248





GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET

40,054


37,579





Total assets

$ 291,073


$ 323,020





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Trade payables

$ 10,849


$ 6,416

Other payables and accrued expenses

29,584


30,284

Deferred revenues

40,017


38,243

Short-term operating lease liabilities

7,122


6,635

Total current liabilities

87,572


81,578





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Accrued severance pay

$ 18,609


$ 18,278

Deferred revenues and other liabilities

25,414


20,517

Long-term operating lease liabilities

32,084


31,348

Total long-term liabilities

76,107


70,143





Total shareholders' equity

127,394


171,299

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 291,073


$ 323,020

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data


Nine months ended


Three months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Revenues:








Products

$ 83,545


$ 86,896


$ 27,037


$ 30,606

Services

105,700


96,103


37,107


30,941

Total Revenues

189,245


182,999


64,144


61,547

Cost of revenues:








Products

30,667


33,086


10,507


11,150

Services

33,958


31,370


11,503


10,112

Total Cost of revenues

64,625


64,456


22,010


21,262

Gross profit

124,620


118,543


42,134


40,285

Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

40,801


39,087


13,447


13,188

Selling and marketing

61,867


57,318


21,203


18,942

General and administrative

12,018


11,832


4,112


4,094

Total operating expenses

114,686


108,237


38,762


36,224

Operating income

9,934


10,306


3,372


4,061

Financial income (expenses), net

(898)


586


1,243


64

Income before taxes on income

9,036


10,892


4,615


4,125

Taxes on income, net

(2,968)


(3,838)


(977)


(1,393)

Net income

$ 6,068


$ 7,054


$ 3,638


$ 2,732

Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.15


$ 0.10

Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.15


$ 0.10

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net earnings per share (in
thousands)

25,197


28,858


23,939


28,169

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net earnings per share (in
thousands)

25,716


29,356


24,504


28,672

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data


Nine months ended


Three months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Gross profit

$ 124,620


$ 118,543


$ 42,134


$ 40,285

Gross margin

65.9 %


64.8 %


65.7 %


65.5 %

Share-based compensation (1)

215


319


62


94

Amortization expenses (2)

-


366


-


122

Non-GAAP gross profit

124,835


119,228


42,196


40,501

Non-GAAP gross margin

66.0 %


65.2 %


65.8 %


65.8 %









Operating income

$ 9,934


$ 10,306


$ 3,372


$ 4,061

Operating margin

5.2 %


5.6 %


5.3 %


6.6 %

Share-based compensation (1)

4,193


4,901


1,382


1,625

Amortization expenses (2)

19


399


-


133

Non-GAAP operating income

14,146


15,606


4,754


5,819

Non-GAAP operating margin

7.5 %


8.5 %


7.4 %


9.5 %









Net income

$ 6,068


$ 7,054


$ 3,638


$ 2,732

Net earnings per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.15


$ 0.10

Share-based compensation (1)

4,193


4,901


1,382


1,625

Amortization expenses (2)

19


399


-


133

Exchange rate differences (3)

1,329


1,310


(1,059)


392

Non-GAAP net income

$ 11,609


$ 13,664


$ 3,961


$ 4,882

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.44


$ 0.45


$ 0.16


$ 0.17

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands)

26,447


30,094


25,191


29,437


(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.
(2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.
(3) Financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and
liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.
The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands



Nine months ended


Three months ended



September 30,


September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income


$ 6,068


$ 7,054


$ 3,638


$ 2,732

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization


3,386


3,096


1,174


1,183

Amortization of marketable securities premiums and
accretion of discounts, net


136


312


14


115

Decrease (increase) in accrued severance pay, net


(733)


(714)


342


(790)

Share-based compensation expenses


4,193


4,901


1,382


1,625

Decrease in deferred tax assets, net


1,206


708


516


401

Cash financial loss (income), net


571


37


164


15

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets


3,649


3,292


1,386


1,093

Decrease (increase) in operating lease liabilities


(2,840)


(133)


(2,466)


(555)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net


3,720


(10,373)


(3,041)


(7,237)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid
expenses


3,213


(6,464)


2,730


(2,020)

Decrease (increase) in inventories


(3,054)


7,261


(1,188)


2,285

Increase in trade payables


4,161


2,761


1,278


2,674

Decrease (increase) in other payables and accrued
expenses


(8,170)


7,027


(4,020)


277

Increase in deferred revenues


7,491


6,471


2,171


2,256

Net cash provided by operating activities


22,997


25,236


4,080


4,054

Cash flows from investing activities:









Proceeds from short-term deposits


(13)


(23)


3


(5)

Proceeds from financial investments


134


243


12


65

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities


24,827


5,200


7,450


2,000

Purchase of financial investments


(135)


(442)


-


-

Purchase of property and equipment


(3,355)


(4,830)


(1,059)


(1,571)

Net cash provided by investing activities


21,458


148


6,406


489

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands



Nine months ended


Three months ended



September 30,


September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Purchase of treasury shares


(37,669)


(24,514)


(15,121)


(12,696)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders


(10,077)


(10,934)


(4,788)


(5,608)

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options


-


240


-


67

Net cash used in financing activities


(47,746)


(35,208)


(19,909)


(18,237)










Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(3,291)


(9,824)


(9,423)


(13,694)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


45,282


58,749


51,414


62,619

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 41,991


$ 48,925


$ 41,991


$ 48,925

Company Contact

Niran Baruch,
Chief Financial Officer
AudioCodes
Tel: +972-3-976-4000
[email protected]

SOURCE AudioCodes

© 2026 PR Newswire
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