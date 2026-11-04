- Adventure Scooters Bringing New Enjoyment to Mobility -

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 7272) announced today that it will exhibit its new RW700 and RW350 models at EICMA 2026 (International Two-Wheeler Exhibition), one of Europe's largest motorcycle shows, to be held in Milan, Italy, from November 3rd.

"RW" is an all-new series of models for global markets developed as new adventure scooters to transform everyday mobility into an experience bringing more color to people's lifestyles.

The RW Series aims to offer new mobility experiences that seamlessly connect everyday life with the extraordinary, opening up new possibilities and discoveries in people's lives by letting them explore detours off familiar roads that lead them to new sights and Kando. In addition to providing comfort and ease of use for urban environments, the RW Series boasts features and performance that entice users to freely turn off familiar roads and head out toward new scenery and experiences.

The styling features a functional design that balances everyday usability with the capability for conquering unpaved roads, while offering a flexible riding position, a chassis easy to hold on to with the legs, and a natural feeling reach to the ground with the feet. As part of Yamaha Motor's carbon neutrality effort, the bikes also adopt DURABIO plant-derived bio-engineered plastics and recycled polypropylene plastic.

The RW700 is new adventure scooter that combines Yamaha's powerful 689cc CP2 engine with a lightweight chassis and the Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT), which eliminates the need for clutch lever and gearshift pedal, creating a package accommodating a wide range of riding scenarios on both paved and unpaved roads. Yamaha will also have the premium RW700 EXPLORE version on display.

The RW350 features an all-new 327cc single-cylinder engine and the newly developed "Yamaha Dynamic Ride", the Company's first semi-rigid arrangement in which the engine is rigid-mounted to the frame without using any rubber while the CVT unit alone swings up and down. This unique setup achieves both agile handling and rider comfort. The newly developed key components gives RW350 versatile mobility across a wide range of riding environments, from paved roads to unpaved routes.

Details: https://global.yamaha-motor.com/news/2026/1104/eicmarw.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104926121/en/

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Corporate Communication Division

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

ymc_pr@yamaha-motor.co.jp