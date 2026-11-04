Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zehn Katalysatoren in vier Monaten und die Rally könnte erst beginnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 10:06 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY KICKS OFF OUT AND ABOUT ACROSS THE UK

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY KICKS OFF OUT AND ABOUT ACROSS THE UK

Small Business Saturday unveils locations for Out and About, celebrating small businesses across the UK in partnership with BT

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Saturday's Out And About initiative kicked off last month, celebrating the Nation's Favourite Businesses and the vital role they play in our local economies.

Launched in partnership with BT, Out And About started last month in Wrexham and is visiting Birmingham, Belfast and Manchester throughout November and ending in Glasgow at the beginning of December.

The Small Business Saturday team will meet business owners across the country, sharing their stories, celebrating their contributions to local communities and hearing their plans for Small Business Saturday on 5th December.

Through its partnership with BT, Small Business Saturday will also offer cyber security guidance for small businesses, helping them understand how to respond to the latest threats.

Recent research from the Small Business Institute found that nearly half (48%) of UK small businesses would be more likely to improve cyber security if they saw other small businesses doing so successfully, highlighting the value of shared learning.

Alongside Out And About, the campaign will also host its Webinar Series - a month of free, daily expert-led webinars covering key issues impacting small businesses including marketing, finance and exporting.

"The UK is a nation of small businesses, and the Small Business Saturday campaign is all about championing the diverse range of incredible UK founders across the country", said Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK.

"By partnering with BT through Out And About, we're able to provide free cyber security training and practical advice, while connecting with small businesses across the UK and celebrating their vital role in local communities."

Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business at BT, said: "The Out and About initiative is an opportunity to meet businesses up and down the country, and celebrate the success of British entrepreneurship. At the same time, we know that small businesses face the same cyber threats as larger organisations, often without the same time or resources - which is why we're also using these sessions to provide, clear practical guidance to help businesses build their cyber confidence and know how to respond if something goes wrong."

Taking place this year on 5 December, Small Business Saturday is backed by its principal supporter American Express and is the UK's most successful small business campaign.

Since launching in the UK in 2013, the campaign has engaged millions of people and generated billions of pounds in spending with UK small businesses.

For more information visit: https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/small-business-saturday-kicks-off-out-and-about-across-the-uk-302928013.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.