SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY KICKS OFF OUT AND ABOUT ACROSS THE UK

Small Business Saturday unveils locations for Out and About, celebrating small businesses across the UK in partnership with BT

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Saturday's Out And About initiative kicked off last month, celebrating the Nation's Favourite Businesses and the vital role they play in our local economies.

Launched in partnership with BT, Out And About started last month in Wrexham and is visiting Birmingham, Belfast and Manchester throughout November and ending in Glasgow at the beginning of December.

The Small Business Saturday team will meet business owners across the country, sharing their stories, celebrating their contributions to local communities and hearing their plans for Small Business Saturday on 5th December.

Through its partnership with BT, Small Business Saturday will also offer cyber security guidance for small businesses, helping them understand how to respond to the latest threats.

Recent research from the Small Business Institute found that nearly half (48%) of UK small businesses would be more likely to improve cyber security if they saw other small businesses doing so successfully, highlighting the value of shared learning.

Alongside Out And About, the campaign will also host its Webinar Series - a month of free, daily expert-led webinars covering key issues impacting small businesses including marketing, finance and exporting.

"The UK is a nation of small businesses, and the Small Business Saturday campaign is all about championing the diverse range of incredible UK founders across the country", said Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK.

"By partnering with BT through Out And About, we're able to provide free cyber security training and practical advice, while connecting with small businesses across the UK and celebrating their vital role in local communities."

Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business at BT, said: "The Out and About initiative is an opportunity to meet businesses up and down the country, and celebrate the success of British entrepreneurship. At the same time, we know that small businesses face the same cyber threats as larger organisations, often without the same time or resources - which is why we're also using these sessions to provide, clear practical guidance to help businesses build their cyber confidence and know how to respond if something goes wrong."

Taking place this year on 5 December, Small Business Saturday is backed by its principal supporter American Express and is the UK's most successful small business campaign.

Since launching in the UK in 2013, the campaign has engaged millions of people and generated billions of pounds in spending with UK small businesses.

For more information visit: https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com

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