Gorenje Celebrates the Joy of Cooking with Exclusive Built-in Kitchen Appliances Promotion in the UAE

Consumers can discover smarter cooking experiences and receive a complimentary Chef's Collection Cooking Pot Set with qualifying Gorenje purchases.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorenje, a leading European home appliance brand under Hisense Group, is bringing more joy and simplicity into UAE kitchens with an exclusive promotion on its built-in cooking appliances. From 1 November to 31 December 2026, customers purchasing Gorenje appliances worth AED 4,000 or more, including at least one built-in cooking appliance, will receive a complimentary Gorenje Chef's Collection Cooking Pot Set.

Rooted in its philosophy, "Embrace Simplicity. Embrace Food.", Gorenje believes that some of life's most meaningful moments begin in the kitchen. Whether preparing a family dinner, experimenting with a new recipe, or simply enjoying a favourite homemade meal, cooking should be a pleasure rather than a complicated task. With thoughtfully designed appliances and intuitive technology, Gorenje makes everyday food preparation simpler, giving consumers more time to enjoy the moments that matter.

Fazalur Rahman, Regional Marketing Director, Hisense Middle East & Africa, said: "At Gorenje, we believe that the kitchen is a place where families come together, traditions are shared, and memories are made. This promotion is our way of celebrating the joy of cooking and rewarding our customers in the UAE with something that enhances their culinary journey. We want to inspire more moments around the table, and with our built-in appliances and the complimentary Chef's Collection Cooking Pot Set, we hope to make every meal a little more special."

Bringing Simplicity and Innovation into Every Kitchen

Gorenje's built-in kitchen appliance portfolio combines contemporary European design, intelligent functionality, and practical innovation to create a seamless cooking experience. From multifunctional ovens and precision cooking hobs to integrated kitchen hoods, each appliance is designed to simplify everyday routines while complementing modern kitchen interiors.

Taking convenience further, Gorenje's ConnectLife smart home platform brings AI-powered intelligence and connectivity into everyday living. Through the ConnectLife app, compatible Gorenje cooking appliances offer access to guided recipes, personalised cooking assistance, convenient appliance monitoring, and smart notifications - helping users manage their cooking with greater confidence and ease.

Whether discovering new meal ideas, selecting cooking settings, or monitoring food preparation, ConnectLife helps simplify the journey from ingredients to the dining table. It reflects Gorenje's commitment to making smart technology genuinely useful, intuitive, and accessible in everyday life.

A Special Gift to Inspire More Moments Around the Table

To celebrate the joy of cooking, Gorenje is rewarding UAE customers with a complimentary Chef's Collection Cooking Pot Set, making it even easier to create delicious meals and memorable moments at home.

Customers who purchase Gorenje appliances worth AED 4,000 or more, including at least one Gorenje built-in cooking appliance, will be eligible to receive the complimentary set at no additional cost.

The promotion is available across Gorenje retailers throughout the UAE from 1 November to 31 December 2026, subject to the promotion's terms and conditions.

For more information about the promotion, qualifying products and participation details, visit: https://gorenjemea.com/promotions/cooking-2026

About Gorenje

Gorenje is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of household appliances, with over 75 years of heritage and a presence in more than 160 countries worldwide. Known for combining advanced technology with distinctive European design, Gorenje creates intuitive, energy-efficient appliances that simplify everyday living.

Headquartered in Slovenia, Gorenje operates production facilities across Europe and has been part of Hisense Group since 2018, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliance corporations. Driven by a vision to be a design-focused innovator, Gorenje continues to deliver life-simplifying solutions tailored to modern homes and evolving lifestyles.

Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://gorenjemea.com/

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