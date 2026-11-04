Revenue Solutions, Inc.: RSI Welcomes The Orange County Comptroller's Office as Its Newest Government Premier Partner

Supporting the administration of Tourist Development Tax and Public Services Tax for one of the most visited destinations in the country

NORTH PEMBROKE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Revenue Solutions, Inc. (RSI) is proud to announce that the Orange County Comptroller's Office has selected RSI as its technology partner, utilizing Government Premier as their integrated solution for their Tourist Development Tax (TDT) and Public Services Tax (PST) administration in Orange County, Florida.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for RSI and reflects our continued commitment to delivering configurable, purpose-built technology to state and local government agencies across the United States.

A Community Built on Tourism

Orange County, Florida, is home to one of the most dynamic tourism economies in the country. With world-renowned theme parks, convention facilities, and hospitality infrastructure drawing tens of millions of visitors each year, the county sits at the center of one of the most active tourism markets in the world.

The revenues generated through the Tourist Development Tax play a direct role in sustaining and growing that economy. Under Florida law, TDT revenues are designated specifically for tourism-related purposes - funding destination marketing, tourism infrastructure, visitor-focused investments, and the programs that keep Orange County competitive as a global destination. These funds are administered separately from general county operations, carrying with them a distinct accountability: every dollar collected must be tracked, managed, and directed with precision toward the purposes the law intends.

The Public Services Tax adds another layer of complexity, covering a broad range of taxable utility services and requiring its own administrative rigor to ensure accurate collection and distribution.

Together, these two tax types represent a meaningful and mission-critical area of county finance that demands a technology solution built for the nuance and scale of what the Comptroller's Office does every day.

Why Government Premier

Government Premier is RSI's integrated tax software solution built specifically for state and local tax and revenue administration. Unlike off-the-shelf platforms that require agencies to adapt their processes to fit the software, Government Premier is designed to be configured around how an agency actually operates - accommodating jurisdiction-specific tax types, unique workflows, and the complexity of administering specialized revenues like TDT and PST.

For the Comptroller's Office, this means a solution that can support the precision required of designated tax revenues, the reporting and auditability that public accountability demands, and the flexibility to evolve as the county's needs grow and change over time.

A Partnership Built for the Long Term

At RSI, we believe that the best government technology partnerships are built on more than a successful implementation - they're built on a shared commitment to the mission. In this case, supporting the administration of revenues that fund the tourism economy, community infrastructure, and public services that make Orange County a place people want to visit, work, and call home.

We do not take the responsibility of being part of that infrastructure lightly. Our team is deeply committed to working alongside the Orange County Comptroller's Office to ensure that Government Premier delivers not just on day one, but for years to come.

We are honored to welcome Orange County, Florida, to the RSI family! We can't wait to get to work and for the long partnership that is ahead of us.

"Orange County's Tourist Development Tax and Public Services Tax fund the tourism economy and community services that residents and visitors depend on every day. We're honored that the Comptroller's Office chose Government Premier to administer these revenues with the precision and accountability they demand, and we're committed to being a trusted partner for years to come." - Trent Wade, RSI President

The Orange County Comptroller's Office selects RSI as its technology partner for their Tourist Development Tax and Public Services Tax administration in Orange County, Florida.

About RSI

Founded in 1996, Revenue Solutions, Inc. (RSI) is a leading provider of tax and revenue management software for state and local government, trusted by agencies across the United States and Canada. RSI's configurable solutions empower public agencies to improve taxpayer services, increase operational efficiency, and maximize compliance. Learn more at rsidelivers.com.

About the Orange County Comptroller's Office

The Orange County Comptroller is an elected official answering directly to the citizens of Orange County, Florida, and serves as a check and balance for the public in the use of County resources. The Comptroller's specific roles include serving as chief financial officer, county auditor, Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, recorder of official records, and custodian of county funds and records. Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond, CPA, serves Orange County citizens as their independent watchdog. Over its existence, the Comptroller's office has saved tens of millions of dollars for county taxpayers through its oversight of county spending, careful monitoring of the county's investments, and audits of county operations.

Contact Information

info@rsimail.com

(888) 826-1541

SOURCE: Revenue Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rsi-welcomes-the-orange-county-comptrollers-office-as-its-newest-gov-1244262