Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights[1]
- Net revenues in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB1,315.0 million (US$196.1 million), compared to RMB1,778.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Net income attributable to Autohome in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB195.0 million (US$29.1 million), compared to RMB436.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB195.0 million (US$29.1 million), compared to RMB419.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP)[2] in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB252.7 million (US$37.7 million), compared to RMB406.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Share repurchase: On July 28, 2026, Autohome's Board of Directors (the "Board") authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$400 million of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") over the next 12 months. As of October 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 7,062,030 ADSs for a total cost of approximately US$155.4 million.
- Cash dividend: The Board has approved a cash dividend of US$1.58 per ADS (or US$0.3950 per ordinary share) payable in U.S. dollars (the "Dividend") to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2027. The aggregate amount of the Dividend will be approximately RMB1 billion and is expected to be paid to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of the Company on or around March 15, 2027 and March 22, 2027, respectively. Including this Dividend and the previously approved cash dividend of RMB0.5 billion declared on May 28, 2026, the Company has declared total cash dividends of approximately RMB1.5 billion for the year 2026.
[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For readers' convenience, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("US$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB6.7045 on September 30, 2026, in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.
[2] For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.
Mr. Chi Liu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "In the third quarter, we made solid progress in upgrading toward a comprehensive automotive service ecosystem, with our innovative business developing steadily. On the user side, we stepped up our efforts to systematically develop content and tool matrix, further strengthening the platform moat, with average mobile daily active users increasing more than 3% year-over-year in September, according to QuestMobile. On the innovative business side, our new retail business refined its model and scaled up its service network, further broadening its city coverage. In addition, our used-car business advanced the development of both domestic and overseas platforms. The full-process used-car sales service platform continued to improve its standardized service system, while our cross-border export platform achieved growth in both the supply of quality vehicles and volume of export transactions."
"In early September, we officially launched our proprietary automotive service AI agent product - Cheese Car Butler. By integrating AI capabilities with our dual service ecosystem of users and merchants, we are developing automotive services from purely information matching toward trusted decision-making and reliable fulfillment. This also represents a key strategic initiative for Autohome in the 'AI + automotive services' sector."
Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "As we continue to refine its model, our new retail business is capitalizing on the growing network effect and has begun contributing to revenue, directly complementing our traditional core business. In line with our ongoing commitment to creating sustainable value for shareholders, we are pleased to announce a cash dividend of approximately RMB1 billion for the second-half of this year. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in strategic priorities that reinforce our long-term competitiveness while maintaining a streamlined cost structure."
Unaudited Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB1,315.0 million (US$196.1 million), compared to RMB1,778.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Media services revenues were RMB241.4 million (US$36.0 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB298.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced advertising spending from automakers amid declining sales volumes.
- Leads generation services revenues were RMB526.2 million (US$78.5 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB663.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced spending from dealers amid declining sales volumes, along with a decrease in the number of paying dealers.
- Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB547.3 million (US$81.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB816.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced revenue associated with the Company's vehicle sales business.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was RMB431.2 million (US$64.3 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB646.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025, primarily due to a decline in revenue, which correspondingly reduced the associated costs. Share-based compensation expenses included in cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million), compared to RMB5.2 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were RMB861.2 million (US$128.4 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,024.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB575.3 million (US$85.8 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB620.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB7.9 million (US$1.2 million), compared to RMB19.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB91.1 million (US$13.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB125.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB13.9 million (US$2.1 million), compared to RMB21.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Product development expenses were RMB194.8 million (US$29.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB278.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in product development expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB17.8 million (US$2.7 million), compared to RMB29.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Operating Profit
Operating profit was RMB95.7 million (US$14.3 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB147.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Income Tax Benefit/Expense
Income tax benefit was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to income tax expense of RMB18.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Net Income Attributable to Autohome
Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB195.0 million (US$29.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB436.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/ADS
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB195.0 million (US$29.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB419.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were RMB0.47 (US$0.07) and RMB0.47 (US$0.07), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.89 and RMB0.89, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.87 (US$0.28) and RMB1.86 (US$0.28), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.58 and RMB3.56, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025.
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS/ADS
Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB252.7 million (US$37.7 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB406.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB0.61 (US$0.09) and RMB0.60 (US$0.09), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.87 and RMB0.86, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.43 (US$0.36) and RMB2.42 (US$0.36), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.47 and RMB3.45, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other long-term investments of RMB17.65 billion (US$2.63 billion). Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB359.8 million (US$53.7 million).
Cash Dividend
The Board has approved the Dividend of US$1.58 per ADS (or US$0.3950 per ordinary share) payable in U.S. dollars to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2027, U.S. Eastern Time and Beijing/Hong Kong Time, respectively. The aggregate amount of the Dividend will be approximately RMB1 billion. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the Dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on January 5, 2027 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). The Dividend is expected to be paid to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of the Company (through the depositary bank and subject to the terms of the deposit agreement) on or around March 15, 2027 and March 22, 2027, respectively.
Employees
The Company had 3,785 employees as of September 30, 2026, including 1,116 employees from TTP Car, Inc.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).
Please register in advance of the conference call using the registration link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.
Registration Link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI74896a1ba0d14531bd8a8f7fae0e2e4c
Please use the conference access information to join the call 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.autohome.com.cn and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
About Autohome
Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to relentlessly reduce auto industry decision-making and transaction costs driven by advanced technology. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit https://www.autohome.com.cn/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; relevant government policies and regulatory environment of China; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome, Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and earnings per ADS, Adjusted net margin and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome as net income attributable to Autohome excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, and share of results of equity method investments, with all the reconciliation items adjusted for related income tax effects. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ADSs. We define Adjusted net margin as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by total net revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome before income tax expense, depreciation expenses of property and equipment, amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain non-cash charges or items that are non-operating in nature. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations as they exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future, but such items should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Autohome Inc.
Sterling Song
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86-10-5985-7483
E-mail: [email protected]
Christensen China Limited
Suri Cheng
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]
AUTOHOME INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA
(Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)
For three months ended September 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Media services
298,024
241,416
36,008
Leads generation services
663,672
526,201
78,485
Online marketplace and others
816,398
547,334
81,637
Total net revenues
1,778,094
1,314,951
196,130
Cost of revenues
(645,960)
(431,232)
(64,320)
Gross profit
1,132,134
883,719
131,810
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(620,477)
(575,256)
(85,801)
General and administrative expenses
(125,361)
(91,114)
(13,590)
Product development expenses
(278,619)
(194,796)
(29,055)
Total operating expenses
(1,024,457)
(861,166)
(128,446)
Other operating income, net
39,353
73,126
10,907
Operating profit
147,030
95,679
14,271
Interest and investment income, net
161,814
94,318
14,068
Share of results of equity method investments
132,685
(16,144)
(2,408)
Income before income taxes
441,529
173,853
25,931
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(18,390)
1,579
236
Net income
423,139
175,432
26,167
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
13,505
19,563
2,918
Net income attributable to Autohome
436,644
194,995
29,085
Accretion of mezzanine equity
(48,595)
(47,604)
(7,100)
Accretion attributable to noncontrolling interests
31,359
47,604
7,100
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
419,408
194,995
29,085
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
0.89
0.47
0.07
Diluted
0.89
0.47
0.07
Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary
Basic
3.58
1.87
0.28
Diluted
3.56
1.86
0.28
Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share
Basic
468,680,167
416,813,278
416,813,278
Diluted
471,184,607
418,409,354
418,409,354
AUTOHOME INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS
(Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)
For three months ended September 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income attributable to Autohome
436,644
194,995
29,085
Plus: income tax expense/(benefit)
19,730
(1,243)
(185)
Plus: depreciation of property and equipment
26,800
30,948
4,616
Plus: amortization of intangible assets
9,595
443
66
EBITDA
492,769
225,143
33,582
Plus: share-based compensation
74,738
43,546
6,495
Adjusted EBITDA
567,507
268,689
40,077
Net income attributable to Autohome
436,644
194,995
29,085
Plus: amortization of intangible assets resulting
9,583
432
64
Plus: share-based compensation
74,738
43,546
6,495
Plus: share of results of equity method investments
(132,685)
16,144
2,408
Plus: tax effects of the adjustments
18,621
(2,390)
(356)
Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome
406,901
252,727
37,696
Net income attributable to Autohome
436,644
194,995
29,085
Net margin
24.6 %
14.8 %
14.8 %
Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome
406,901
252,727
37,696
Adjusted net margin
22.9 %
19.2 %
19.2 %
Non-GAAP earnings per share
Basic
0.87
0.61
0.09
Diluted
0.86
0.60
0.09
Non-GAAP earnings per ADS (one ADS
Basic
3.47
2.43
0.36
Diluted
3.45
2.42
0.36
Weighted average shares used to compute
Basic
468,680,167
416,813,278
416,813,278
Diluted
471,184,607
418,409,354
418,409,354
AUTOHOME INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Amount in thousands, except as noted)
As of
December 31,
As of September 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,175,493
1,868,620
278,711
Restricted cash
74,424
75,437
11,252
Short-term investments
17,063,633
14,259,927
2,126,919
Accounts receivables, net
1,521,347
1,428,687
213,094
Amounts due from related parties, current
43,599
26,092
3,892
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
308,733
535,823
79,920
Total current assets
21,187,229
18,194,586
2,713,788
Non-current assets
Restricted cash, non-current
5,000
5,000
746
Property and equipment, net
191,063
220,879
32,945
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,995,489
3,987,432
594,740
Long-term equity investments
442,017
370,367
55,242
Other long-term investments
2,124,783
1,518,082
226,427
Deferred tax assets
262,622
268,192
40,002
Amounts due from related parties, non-current
9,709
8,789
1,311
Other non-current assets
90,612
150,681
22,475
Total non-current assets
7,121,295
6,529,422
973,888
Total assets
28,308,524
24,724,008
3,687,676
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accrued expenses and other payables
2,192,496
1,722,120
256,860
Advance from customers
98,083
84,291
12,572
Deferred revenue
170,836
410,720
61,260
Income tax payable
82,000
108,818
16,231
Amounts due to related parties
13,739
4,934
736
Dividends payable
976,382
-
-
Other current liabilities
-
12,619
1,882
Total current liabilities
3,533,536
2,343,502
349,541
Non-current liabilities
Other liabilities
21,544
30,993
4,625
Deferred tax liabilities
458,266
458,344
68,364
Total non-current liabilities
479,810
489,337
72,989
Total liabilities
4,013,346
2,832,839
422,530
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests
2,121,191
2,267,674
338,232
EQUITY
Total Autohome shareholders' equity
23,041,328
20,692,745
3,086,396
Noncontrolling interests
(867,341)
(1,069,250)
(159,482)
Total equity
22,173,987
19,623,495
2,926,914
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
28,308,524
24,724,008
3,687,676
SOURCE Autohome Inc.