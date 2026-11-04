Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights[1]

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB1,315.0 million (US$196.1 million), compared to RMB1,778.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.





in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB1,315.0 million (US$196.1 million), compared to RMB1,778.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Net income attributable to Autohome in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB195.0 million (US$29.1 million), compared to RMB436.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB195.0 million (US$29.1 million), compared to RMB419.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.





in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB195.0 million (US$29.1 million), compared to RMB436.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025, while in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB195.0 million (US$29.1 million), compared to RMB419.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) [2] in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB252.7 million (US$37.7 million), compared to RMB406.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025.





in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB252.7 million (US$37.7 million), compared to RMB406.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share repurchase: On July 28, 2026, Autohome's Board of Directors (the "Board") authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$400 million of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") over the next 12 months. As of October 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 7,062,030 ADSs for a total cost of approximately US$155.4 million.





On July 28, 2026, Autohome's Board of Directors (the "Board") authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$400 million of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") over the next 12 months. As of October 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 7,062,030 ADSs for a total cost of approximately US$155.4 million. Cash dividend: The Board has approved a cash dividend of US$1.58 per ADS (or US$0.3950 per ordinary share) payable in U.S. dollars (the "Dividend") to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2027. The aggregate amount of the Dividend will be approximately RMB1 billion and is expected to be paid to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of the Company on or around March 15, 2027 and March 22, 2027, respectively. Including this Dividend and the previously approved cash dividend of RMB0.5 billion declared on May 28, 2026, the Company has declared total cash dividends of approximately RMB1.5 billion for the year 2026.

[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For readers' convenience, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("US$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB6.7045 on September 30, 2026, in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate. [2] For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Mr. Chi Liu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "In the third quarter, we made solid progress in upgrading toward a comprehensive automotive service ecosystem, with our innovative business developing steadily. On the user side, we stepped up our efforts to systematically develop content and tool matrix, further strengthening the platform moat, with average mobile daily active users increasing more than 3% year-over-year in September, according to QuestMobile. On the innovative business side, our new retail business refined its model and scaled up its service network, further broadening its city coverage. In addition, our used-car business advanced the development of both domestic and overseas platforms. The full-process used-car sales service platform continued to improve its standardized service system, while our cross-border export platform achieved growth in both the supply of quality vehicles and volume of export transactions."

"In early September, we officially launched our proprietary automotive service AI agent product - Cheese Car Butler. By integrating AI capabilities with our dual service ecosystem of users and merchants, we are developing automotive services from purely information matching toward trusted decision-making and reliable fulfillment. This also represents a key strategic initiative for Autohome in the 'AI + automotive services' sector."

Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "As we continue to refine its model, our new retail business is capitalizing on the growing network effect and has begun contributing to revenue, directly complementing our traditional core business. In line with our ongoing commitment to creating sustainable value for shareholders, we are pleased to announce a cash dividend of approximately RMB1 billion for the second-half of this year. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in strategic priorities that reinforce our long-term competitiveness while maintaining a streamlined cost structure."

Unaudited Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB1,315.0 million (US$196.1 million), compared to RMB1,778.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Media services revenues were RMB241.4 million (US$36.0 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB298.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced advertising spending from automakers amid declining sales volumes.





revenues were RMB241.4 million (US$36.0 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB298.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced advertising spending from automakers amid declining sales volumes. Leads generation services revenues were RMB526.2 million (US$78.5 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB663.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced spending from dealers amid declining sales volumes, along with a decrease in the number of paying dealers.





revenues were RMB526.2 million (US$78.5 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB663.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced spending from dealers amid declining sales volumes, along with a decrease in the number of paying dealers. Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB547.3 million (US$81.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB816.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced revenue associated with the Company's vehicle sales business.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB431.2 million (US$64.3 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB646.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025, primarily due to a decline in revenue, which correspondingly reduced the associated costs. Share-based compensation expenses included in cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million), compared to RMB5.2 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB861.2 million (US$128.4 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,024.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB575.3 million (US$85.8 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB620.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB7.9 million (US$1.2 million), compared to RMB19.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025.





expenses were RMB575.3 million (US$85.8 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB620.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB7.9 million (US$1.2 million), compared to RMB19.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. General and administrative expenses were RMB91.1 million (US$13.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB125.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB13.9 million (US$2.1 million), compared to RMB21.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025.





expenses were RMB91.1 million (US$13.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB125.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB13.9 million (US$2.1 million), compared to RMB21.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Product development expenses were RMB194.8 million (US$29.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB278.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in product development expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB17.8 million (US$2.7 million), compared to RMB29.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB95.7 million (US$14.3 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB147.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Income Tax Benefit/Expense

Income tax benefit was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to income tax expense of RMB18.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net Income Attributable to Autohome

Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB195.0 million (US$29.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB436.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/ADS

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB195.0 million (US$29.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB419.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were RMB0.47 (US$0.07) and RMB0.47 (US$0.07), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.89 and RMB0.89, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.87 (US$0.28) and RMB1.86 (US$0.28), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.58 and RMB3.56, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS/ADS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB252.7 million (US$37.7 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB406.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB0.61 (US$0.09) and RMB0.60 (US$0.09), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.87 and RMB0.86, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.43 (US$0.36) and RMB2.42 (US$0.36), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.47 and RMB3.45, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other long-term investments of RMB17.65 billion (US$2.63 billion). Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB359.8 million (US$53.7 million).

Cash Dividend

The Board has approved the Dividend of US$1.58 per ADS (or US$0.3950 per ordinary share) payable in U.S. dollars to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2027, U.S. Eastern Time and Beijing/Hong Kong Time, respectively. The aggregate amount of the Dividend will be approximately RMB1 billion. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the Dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on January 5, 2027 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). The Dividend is expected to be paid to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of the Company (through the depositary bank and subject to the terms of the deposit agreement) on or around March 15, 2027 and March 22, 2027, respectively.

Employees

The Company had 3,785 employees as of September 30, 2026, including 1,116 employees from TTP Car, Inc.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the registration link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI74896a1ba0d14531bd8a8f7fae0e2e4c

Please use the conference access information to join the call 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.autohome.com.cn and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to relentlessly reduce auto industry decision-making and transaction costs driven by advanced technology. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit https://www.autohome.com.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; relevant government policies and regulatory environment of China; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome, Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and earnings per ADS, Adjusted net margin and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome as net income attributable to Autohome excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, and share of results of equity method investments, with all the reconciliation items adjusted for related income tax effects. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ADSs. We define Adjusted net margin as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by total net revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome before income tax expense, depreciation expenses of property and equipment, amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain non-cash charges or items that are non-operating in nature. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations as they exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future, but such items should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Autohome Inc.

Sterling Song

Investor Relations Director

Tel: +86-10-5985-7483

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen China Limited

Suri Cheng

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]

AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)



For three months ended September 30,



2025

2026



RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues:











Media services 298,024

241,416

36,008

Leads generation services 663,672

526,201

78,485

Online marketplace and others 816,398

547,334

81,637

Total net revenues 1,778,094

1,314,951

196,130

Cost of revenues (645,960)

(431,232)

(64,320)

Gross profit 1,132,134

883,719

131,810















Operating expenses:











Sales and marketing expenses (620,477)

(575,256)

(85,801)

General and administrative expenses (125,361)

(91,114)

(13,590)

Product development expenses (278,619)

(194,796)

(29,055)

Total operating expenses (1,024,457)

(861,166)

(128,446)

Other operating income, net 39,353

73,126

10,907

Operating profit 147,030

95,679

14,271

Interest and investment income, net 161,814

94,318

14,068

Share of results of equity method investments 132,685

(16,144)

(2,408)

Income before income taxes 441,529

173,853

25,931

Income tax (expense)/benefit (18,390)

1,579

236

Net income 423,139

175,432

26,167

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 13,505

19,563

2,918

Net income attributable to Autohome 436,644

194,995

29,085

Accretion of mezzanine equity (48,595)

(47,604)

(7,100)

Accretion attributable to noncontrolling interests 31,359

47,604

7,100

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 419,408

194,995

29,085















Earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders











Basic 0.89

0.47

0.07

Diluted 0.89

0.47

0.07

Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary

shareholders (one ADS equals four ordinary shares)











Basic 3.58

1.87

0.28

Diluted 3.56

1.86

0.28















Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share

attributable to ordinary shareholders:























Basic 468,680,167

416,813,278

416,813,278

Diluted 471,184,607

418,409,354

418,409,354























AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)

































For three months ended September 30,





2025

2026







RMB

RMB

US$





Net income attributable to Autohome 436,644

194,995

29,085





Plus: income tax expense/(benefit) 19,730

(1,243)

(185)





Plus: depreciation of property and equipment 26,800

30,948

4,616





Plus: amortization of intangible assets 9,595

443

66





EBITDA 492,769

225,143

33,582





Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 74,738

43,546

6,495





Adjusted EBITDA 567,507

268,689

40,077























Net income attributable to Autohome 436,644

194,995

29,085





Plus: amortization of intangible assets resulting

from business acquisition 9,583

432

64





Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 74,738

43,546

6,495





Plus: share of results of equity method investments (132,685)

16,144

2,408





Plus: tax effects of the adjustments 18,621

(2,390)

(356)





Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome 406,901

252,727

37,696























Net income attributable to Autohome 436,644

194,995

29,085





Net margin 24.6 %

14.8 %

14.8 %





Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome 406,901

252,727

37,696





Adjusted net margin 22.9 %

19.2 %

19.2 %























Non-GAAP earnings per share















Basic 0.87

0.61

0.09





Diluted 0.86

0.60

0.09





Non-GAAP earnings per ADS (one ADS

equals four ordinary shares)















Basic 3.47

2.43

0.36





Diluted 3.45

2.42

0.36























Weighted average shares used to compute

non-GAAP earnings per share:















Basic 468,680,167

416,813,278

416,813,278





Diluted 471,184,607

418,409,354

418,409,354



















































AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Amount in thousands, except as noted)



As of December 31,

As of September 30,

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 2,175,493

1,868,620

278,711 Restricted cash 74,424

75,437

11,252 Short-term investments 17,063,633

14,259,927

2,126,919 Accounts receivables, net 1,521,347

1,428,687

213,094 Amounts due from related parties, current 43,599

26,092

3,892 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 308,733

535,823

79,920 Total current assets 21,187,229

18,194,586

2,713,788 Non-current assets









Restricted cash, non-current 5,000

5,000

746 Property and equipment, net 191,063

220,879

32,945 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,995,489

3,987,432

594,740 Long-term equity investments 442,017

370,367

55,242 Other long-term investments 2,124,783

1,518,082

226,427 Deferred tax assets 262,622

268,192

40,002 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 9,709

8,789

1,311 Other non-current assets 90,612

150,681

22,475 Total non-current assets 7,121,295

6,529,422

973,888 Total assets 28,308,524

24,724,008

3,687,676











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accrued expenses and other payables 2,192,496

1,722,120

256,860 Advance from customers 98,083

84,291

12,572 Deferred revenue 170,836

410,720

61,260 Income tax payable 82,000

108,818

16,231 Amounts due to related parties 13,739

4,934

736 Dividends payable 976,382

-

- Other current liabilities -

12,619

1,882 Total current liabilities 3,533,536

2,343,502

349,541 Non-current liabilities









Other liabilities 21,544

30,993

4,625 Deferred tax liabilities 458,266

458,344

68,364 Total non-current liabilities 479,810

489,337

72,989 Total liabilities 4,013,346

2,832,839

422,530











MEZZANINE EQUITY









Convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests 2,121,191

2,267,674

338,232











EQUITY









Total Autohome shareholders' equity 23,041,328

20,692,745

3,086,396 Noncontrolling interests (867,341)

(1,069,250)

(159,482) Total equity 22,173,987

19,623,495

2,926,914 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 28,308,524

24,724,008

3,687,676

SOURCE Autohome Inc.