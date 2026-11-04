Sungrow completes grid connection and commissioning of 1,243 MWh Hams Hall BESS in just 20 days

The project is expected to be Europe's largest operational BESS by storage capacity (MWh)

The project will help balance electricity supply and demand as the UK expands its renewable energy capacity

Featuring Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0, the project benefits from cutting-edge grid-forming technology, enhanced safety features, and optimized cost efficiency, ensuring long-term performance.

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has announced the successful commissioning of what is expected to be Europe's largest operational battery energy storage system (BESS) at Hams Hall in the West Midlands, UK, in partnership with global energy storage owner-operator BW ESS. The 350 MW / 1,243 MWh project, powered by Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0 technology, progressed from grid connection to commercial operation in just 20 days, demonstrating exceptional speed of project delivery and commissioning.

Located adjacent to National Grid's Hams Hall substation, this new project will play an important role in balancing electricity supply and demand, supporting the integration of renewable energy into the UK's electricity system and strengthening grid resilience.

Delivering in 20 Days Through Technical Expertise and Close Collaboration

The successful delivery of the first phase of Hams Hall within 20 days was made possible through:

Direct Access to Technical Expertise: Sungrow deployed dedicated battery energy storage system (BESS) engineers directly to site, enabling technical challenges to be investigated and resolved with immediate input from the teams responsible for the technology. This reduced reliance on remote escalation and supported faster decision-making during critical commissioning activities.

Sungrow deployed dedicated battery energy storage system (BESS) engineers directly to site, enabling technical challenges to be investigated and resolved with immediate input from the teams responsible for the technology. This reduced reliance on remote escalation and supported faster decision-making during critical commissioning activities. Thorough Preparation Before Hot Commissioning: During the initial warm commissioning phase, the team prioritised fault identification and chiller operation, addressing potential technical issues before hot commissioning began. Dedicated operational technology (OT) engineers were also present throughout hot commissioning, providing immediate support for system integration and operational troubleshooting.

During the initial warm commissioning phase, the team prioritised fault identification and chiller operation, addressing potential technical issues before hot commissioning began. Dedicated operational technology (OT) engineers were also present throughout hot commissioning, providing immediate support for system integration and operational troubleshooting. Close Customer-HQ Coordination: Customer representatives were present on site almost daily and established escalation channels to Sungrow's headquarters, both teams were able to address outstanding issues quickly, maintain momentum and minimise delays between commissioning activities.

Together, these measures enabled the teams to complete hot commissioning and delivery, supporting the project's rapid progression towards commercial operations.

James Li, Vice President, Europe at Sungrow, said: "Delivering a battery storage project of this scale depends on the ability to bring together engineering expertise, careful preparation and close collaboration at every stage. At Hams Hall, our teams worked directly alongside BW ESS to identify and resolve challenges quickly, helping complete commissioning in just 20 days. This incredible achievement demonstrates how the right technical support and strong partnerships can accelerate the delivery of critical energy infrastructure as the UK expands its renewable energy capacity."

Nan Jia, Chief Technology Officer at BW ESS, said: "Moving a 1,243 MWh system from grid connection to commercial operation in 20 days is a remarkable result, and it was only possible because BW ESS and Sungrow treated this as a shared engineering challenge. Following our work together at Bramley, Hams Hall shows what this partnership can deliver at scale. Projects like this are critical to the UK's transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy system."

Supporting the UK's energy storage ambitions

Hams Hall represents a significant addition to the UK's growing battery storage infrastructure. As more renewable energy comes onto the electricity grid, large-scale storage projects are becoming essential to managing fluctuations in generation and demand, helping maintain a reliable and resilient electricity system.

The project is expected to expand further in its second phase, increasing total capacity to 400 MW / 1,424 MWh. At full capacity, BW ESS estimates it will be capable of supporting the electricity needs of approximately 1.3 million homes for up to 3.5 hours.

The project also builds on Sungrow's ongoing collaboration with BW ESS in the UK, including the Bramley BESS project in Hampshire. The continued partnership reflects BW ESS's confidence in Sungrow's energy storage technology, engineering delivery capabilities and dedicated on-site technical support. Through its PowerTitan energy storage technology and dedicated engineering support, Sungrow continues to support the deployment of utility-scale storage projects that strengthen energy security and enable the UK's transition to a cleaner energy system.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of June 2026, Sungrow has installed over 1,100 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognised as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

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