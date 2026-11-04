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WKN: A42HEJ | ISIN: CA03882B1022 | Ticker-Symbol: UP5
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 08:02
0,464 Euro
-2,22 % -0,011
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARC MINERAL ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARC MINERAL ROYALTIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4650,51512:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARC MINERAL ROYALTIES
ARC MINERAL ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARC MINERAL ROYALTIES LTD0,464-2,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.