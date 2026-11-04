Appointment strengthens Board as Arc continues to build its mining royalty portfolio

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ARO) ("Arc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ruby Barickman to its Board of Directors, effective November 4, 2026. The Company also announces that Gregory Honig has been appointed Chair of the Board, succeeding Jeff York, who will continue to serve as a director.

Ms. Barickman currently serves as Vice President of Mining Investments at a private mining company and previously held investment and business development roles at Orion Resource Partners and Sweetwater Royalties. She began her career as a mining engineer at Freeport-McMoRan, Rio Tinto and Lundin Mining. She holds mining engineering degrees (BS and MEng) from the University of Arizona and an MS in Finance from Georgetown University. She is a licensed Professional Engineer.

Mr. Honig joined Arc's Board in September 2026. He brings more than 20 years of international mining experience across executive leadership, private equity and investment banking, including senior roles with Sherritt International and Resource Capital Funds.

Alongside these changes, Donald Birak will step down as a director, effective November 4, 2026. The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Birak for his service and valuable support throughout Arc's transition to a mineral royalty company and its relisting on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Board wishes him every success in his future endeavors. The Company also thanks Jeff York for his leadership as Chair during this important period; his continued service as a director will provide valuable continuity as Arc enters its next phase of growth.

Adam Davidson, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Arc, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Ruby to the Board and for Greg to take on the role of Chair. Ruby brings a valuable combination of royalty investment experience and technical mining expertise, which will complement the experience already on our Board. Having worked with Greg previously, I am confident that he will bring strong leadership and commercial judgment to the role of Chair. We believe that bolstering these key areas of our business will help to support our strategy as we continue to build and diversify Arc's royalty portfolio.

"Additionally, on behalf of the Arc Board, I would like to thank Jeff for his leadership during an important period in the Company's development, particularly through our transition to a mining royalty company. We are pleased that he will remain on the Board as we continue to execute on our growth strategy. I would also like to thank Don for his contributions, service, and support throughout this transition."

About Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.

Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. is a mining royalty and streaming company focused on establishing a portfolio of high-conviction royalty assets. Through a strategic partnership with Karri Capital Partners, Arc combines an experienced royalty management team with project development expertise to pursue both traditional royalty transactions and differentiated royalty creation opportunities. Arc's foundational royalty is the 1% net smelter return royalty over the Mt Henry Gold Project in Western Australia, with an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR royalty.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

This news release contains certain information which constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Royalty and the Project, including Killi's planned drilling program and its objectives, the potential to grow or upgrade the Mineral Resource, the potential to produce a direct reduction grade concentrate or to apply a simplified processing flowsheet, future acquisitions, portfolio growth, and Arc's strategy and objectives. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including commodity prices, market conditions, regulatory approvals, transaction completion risk, operator performance, reliance on information disclosed by Killi, the risk that the Project does not proceed to development or production, and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, Arc undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322435