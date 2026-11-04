Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will present at an investor webinar hosted by Kamoa Capital on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The Company invites shareholders and interested parties to join the webinar at 5pm EST on November 11th by registering with the following link; https://web.bigmarker.com/kamoa-capital/libra-energy-materials-kamoa-capital

CEO Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA and VP Exploration Dr Jérémie Pfister, PhD, P.Geo will give an overview of the Company and discuss recent catalysts, including the acquisition of its new flagship projects, Obamska and Cisco West, along with Libra's plans for the months ahead. The presentation will be moderated by Scott North of Kamoa Capital.

Investor Webinar Details

Event: Libra Energy Materials Investor Webinar

Presenters: Koby Kushner, CEO, and Dr Jérémie Pfister, VP Exploration

Host: Scott North, Director, Kamoa Capital

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. PST (Thursday, November 12, at 9:00 a.m. AEDT, Sydney)

Registration: https://web.bigmarker.com/kamoa-capital/libra-energy-materials-kamoa-capital

Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to register in advance. Questions can be submitted during the live session.

"This is an exciting time for Libra, and we're looking forward to sharing our story with Kamoa Capital's audience," said Koby Kushner, CEO of Libra. "With Obamska and Cisco West now in our portfolio and the Company fully financed to advance them, we're moving into a very active phase of exploration. We encourage shareholders and anyone following the Company to join us, hear directly from our technical team and ask their questions."

About Kamoa Capital

Kamoa Capital is an independent mining and resources advisory firm led by Scott North, who brings more than 15 years of experience across exploration, capital markets, and government. The firm works with exploration, development, and production-stage companies, as well as government bodies, sovereign institutions, and industry organizations with resource sector mandates. Kamoa Capital also publishes The Drill Down, a twice-daily newsletter covering natural resources markets, exploration activity, capital trends and commercial developments, read by explorers, investors, advisors, and government officials across the sector. For more information, visit kamoacap.com.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's flagship Canadian projects include the recently optioned Cisco West and Obamska lithium projects in Québec, located adjacent to Q2 Metals' Cisco deposit - the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Western Hemisphere. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC lithium projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra holds a broader portfolio of battery metals projects across Canada and Brazil. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

For more information, please contact Libra Energy Materials Inc.:

Website: libraenergymaterials.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/libra-energy-materials

Instagram: @libraenergymaterials

X: @LibraEnergyMats

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future events and include, without limitation, statements regarding the interpretation and significance of the exploration results reported herein, the prospectivity of the Projects for lithium and other rare elements, the timing of receipt of Phase 2 assay results, planned exploration programs on the Projects and their timing and scope, the Option Agreement and the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions thereunder, permitting and licensing, community engagement, reliance on third parties, and other risks associated with the natural resources industry. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations considered reasonable by management at the time they were made; however, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322429