Catena Media P.L.C: Catena Media appoints Stefan Grech as Senior Vice President of Technology

Catena Media today announces the appointment of Stefan Grech as Senior Vice President of Technology. He will lead the group's technology and engineering strategy, driving AI and automation adoption across the business and strengthening digital capabilities to support growth into new revenue streams.

Stefan Grech joined Catena Media in 2020, most recently serving as Director of Technical Operations where he oversaw platform engineering and the technology infrastructure supporting the company's brands and corporate operations. He played a key role in developing and strengthening collaboration across technology teams.



The appointment is effective immediately and Stefan Grech will join the executive management team.



Catena Media CEO Manuel Stan commented: "Stefan knows how we work, has strong relationships across the business and brings the institutional knowledge we need. As we embed AI and automation across Catena, he is the right person to lead our technology team. His appointment also reflects the value we attach to building leadership from within."

Contact details for further information:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@catenamedia.com



Manuel Stan, CEO

Email: manuel.stan@catenamedia.com



Michael Gerrow, CFO

Email: michael.gerrow@catenamedia.com



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 4 November 2026 at 13:00 CET.

About Catena Media

Catena Media is a leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 150 people globally. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.